Cyber Monday is finally here: the biggest online shopping day besides Black Friday. Amazon dominates Cyber Monday, with a ton of great deals already, and Reviewed has been tracking deals all month to bring you only the very best.

Our favorite Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get:

  1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99): This is one of the best Black Friday deals of the year. It's brand new and more than half off. Insane.
  2. AncestryDNA—$49 (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative.
  3. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
  4. Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018. It's available at Target for the same price too.
  5. Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still thing it's a good buy.
  6. KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$223.99 at Amazon (Save $55): Only a few colors are left at this price on our favorite mixer. It's the same price at Macy's too!
  7. LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
  8.  SanDisk 200GB MicroSDXC Memory Card—$29.99 at Amazon (Save $18.51) This MicroSDXC card is absurdly big for the money, and is perfect for adding storage to a laptop, Nintendo Switch, camera, or smartphones that take SD cards.
  9. Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa—$174 (Save $25): We haven't seen a deal this good on one of the best-sounding smart speakers since last Black Friday!
  10. Vitamix 5200 64-oz Blender—$299 on Amazon (Save $136): This is the lowest price ever on the Vitamix 5200, which comes with a 7-year warranty.

Smart home, Headphone, Laptop, and TV deals:

Parenting, Toys, and Game Deals:

Home, Outdoor, Tools, and Cooking Deals:

