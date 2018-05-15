asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

The Seattle City Council unanimously passed a compromise proposal Monday on the controversial employee head tax that aims to help the city's affordable housing and homeless crisis.

Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez said she negotiated with Mayor Jenny Durkan and her staff on the new amendment, which was unveiled hours before the council vote. Gonzalez says the new terms with be $275 a head to raise between $45 million and $49 million a year, with a sunset clause January 1, 2024.

It would only impact businesses with over $20 million a year in gross revenue. The head tax is the largest in U.S. history.

"Mayor Durkan has been working around the clock with Councilmembers, businesses and workers to forge a path forward that protects our economy and family-wage jobs while making meaningful investments in affordable housing and homelessness services. She is encouraged by the collaboration with Councilmembers and looks forward to Council's vote this afternoon," said Stephanie Formas, spokesperson for Durkan.

Amazon, which had paused planning on two downtown Seattle office towers pending the outcome of the vote, said Monday it would would resume construction planning on Block 18. The 17-story building, which will have 1 million square feet of office space, is meant to house between 7,000 and 8,000 new employees.

However, Amazon Vice President Drew Herdener said in a statement the company was "disappointed" with the big business tax and it forced the company to "question our growth here."

"The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem," Herdener said. "We are highly uncertain whether the city council’s anti-business positions or its spending inefficiency will change for the better.”

The Downtown Seattle Association said in a statement it appreciated Durkan's efforts to modify the original head tax proposal. However, it still does not support the compromise.

"A tax on jobs at any level is bad economic policy and will negatively impact Seattle’s economy and city tax revenues," Downtown Seattle Association spokesperson James Sido wrote in a statement.

It came after a tense Friday committee vote where three amendments were rejected, and the council eventually approved a proposal to tax businesses at $500 a head to raise $75 million dollars a year with no sunset.

That vote was only 5-4, and Durkan had threatened a veto under those terms.

It appears the latest amendment, which gained support from the four "no" votes, may also have support from Durkan. Councilmembers Sally Bagshaw and Debora Juarez praised the work and collegial negotiations.

The spending plan for the new proposal allots about 62 percent of revenue to go towards construction of affordable housing inventory and services.

It also includes $2.3 million in revenue to go towards a five-year goal of picking up 950,000 pounds of garbage.

Amazon has grown at a remarkable clip since it was first founded in the Seattle area in 1994. Today, it has workers in more than 40 buildings and occupies one-fifth of Seattle’s first-class office space, totaling more than 10 million square feet. It is estimated to have about 45,000 employees in Seattle currently.

While the city has been adding about 10,000 new apartments a year, a high number compared to Silicon Valley, it is still not enough to house all the new employees coming there to work at Amazon or work in businesses that service the company and its workers.

This has been one cause of the city's rapidly increasing rental and purchase prices for housing, gentrification and homelessness.

Elizabeth Weise contributed to this report. Follow Chris Daniels on Twitter @ChrisDaniels5

