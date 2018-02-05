Smart speakers are now entering the mainstream.

SAN FRANCISCO — Almost 20% of Americans will use a smart speaker at least once a month this year, a surprisingly fast uptake for a technology that's just three and a half years old.

Digital research firm eMarketer estimates 61.1 million Americans will use a smart speaker in 2018, or 18.7% of the population.

The most popular thing to do with a smart speaker is to listen to music on it, which 74% of those surveyed by eMarketer said they did.

Next up was asking questions, such as the weather, the time or for information, which 72.1% of smart speaker users did.

In a blow to the companies eager to turn these new gadgets into a major shopping mode, just 39.2% of people said they used theirs to shop and only 28.2% said they used them to actually buy items.

These speakers are also pushing hard to become the overall controllers for smart home devices like lights, doors and security systems. But only 33.1% of people said they used theirs for that purpose.

The smart speaker burst onto the scene in November of 2014, when Amazon introduced its Alexa voice-activated assistant technology, which lived on its new Echo smart speaker device.

Amazon has got a major first-out-of-the-gate advantage, with 66.6% of smart speaker users talking to Alexa on one of Amazon’s now multiple devices, including the Echo, the Dot and the Show.

Google’s catching up. In 2018 eMarketer estimates 29.4% of smart speaker users will be talking to a Google Home, but expects that figure to grow to 33% by 2020.

“With Amazon and Google vying for spots in both the smart-home and e-commerce spaces, Google’s pricing has revitalized the artificial intelligence race to dominate the home,” said eMarketer forecasting analyst Jaimie Chung.

Note that eMarketer defines a voice-enabled speaker user as someone who uses it, so the numbers take into account people who have multiple brands or use a speaker at a friend’s house or at work that they don’t actually own.

