American Airlines added 43 nonstop routes during the last three months, including with seven new stations. Still to come are expansion plans for hubs in Dallas/Fort Worth and Charlotte on the horizon, executives said Thursday.

New markets included Missoula, Montana, from Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago O’Hare; and Panama City, Florida, from DFW and Charlotte. New international destinations included Reykjavik, Iceland, from DFW; Prague and Budapest from Philadelphia; and Venice from O’Hare.

“We will continue to play to our strengths, which means growing at our hubs. Any new flight we add to these hubs grows connecting revenue opportunities exponentially,” President Robert Isom told investment analysts and reporters during an earnings call. “In addition to creating new flight options for our customers, this growth brings high margin, high quality revenue onto our network.”

American got five more gates at O’Hare this year, and will get 15 gates at DFW and seven gates in Charlotte. Four of the Charlotte gates are expected before the end of the year, with the rest next year. The DFW gates are expected to start opening late in the first quarter.

BY THE NUMBERSThe fleet and hubs of American Airlines

The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
01 / 43
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
02 / 43
Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
03 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016.
04 / 43
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
05 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015.
06 / 43
Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012.
07 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
08 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
09 / 43
The old livery of American Airlines, seen on a retired MD-80 jet in Roswell, N.M., in August 2015.
10 / 43
An American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
11 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet taxis toward the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
12 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop waits for departure from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
13 / 43
An American Eagle Embraer E170 jet passes in front of the iconic Hollywood sign while on final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
14 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxis to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
15 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
16 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport on Jan. 16, 2016.
17 / 43
An American Airlines MD-80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe in February 2016.
18 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 departs London Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
19 / 43
A series of American Eagle tails dot the G concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
20 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 24, 2016.
21 / 43
Surrounded by Delta Air Lines jets, an American Airlines Airbus A320 taxies out for departure on April 30, 2016 in Atlanta.
22 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxis to the gate after arriving to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2016.
23 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
24 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
25 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
26 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
27 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
28 / 43
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
29 / 43
American Airlines' economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
30 / 43
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
31 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 737 taxis into a gate at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
32 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxies for take-off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
33 / 43
American Airlines jets sit ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
34 / 43
An American Airlines MD-80 lands at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
35 / 43
A welcome sign for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. DFW was American's busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
36 / 43
The skyline of Charlotte. The Charlotte airport was American's second-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
37 / 43
A child walks through the airport in Miami. Miami International was American's third-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
38 / 43
The skyline of Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport was American's fourth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
39 / 43
The skyline of Philadelphia. Philadelphia International Airport was American's fifth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
40 / 43
Phoenix, AZ skyline Credit: phlens/iStockphoto, Getty Images Thinkstock GETTY ID#: 501833343
41 / 43
A welcome sign for Los Angeles International Airport. LAX was American's seventh busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
42 / 43
The skyline of New York. American counts its operations operations at JFK and LaGuardia airports as a combined hub, though JFK is the busier operation. JFK was American's eighth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015. LaGuardia was ninth.
43 / 43
An American Airlines flight flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Washington Reagan National Airport was American's 10th busiest hub in 2015.

The airline is beginning to study where planes should be redeployed to those hubs from underperforming routes, Isom said.

“It won’t have a material impact on the hubs outside of DFW and Charlotte and Chicago,” Isom said, and cuts aren’t expected at hubs in Phoenix, Philadelphia or Miami.

Higher fuel costs are forcing the airline to trim its growth projections to the same or lower than the growth of the economy this year. To cut costs, the airline is delaying plane deliveries and trimming capacity.

CEO Doug Parker said the period of April, May and June was the most challenging for the airline since the 2013 merger with US Airways because of fuel prices and a technology glitch at subsidiary PSA Airlines that canceled 3,000 flights in a week.

Fuel cost is projected to be 30 percent or $2.3 billion higher this year than last year. Among the cost-cutting choices, the airline is providing less of what is dubbed “utilization flying,” which is when a plane that would otherwise be sitting at a hub is put onto a quick extra round-trip flight to maximize its use, Parker said.

Fuel costs weigh heavily on those routes. But Parker said competitors wouldn’t step in.

“We’re reducing because they aren’t profitable at these levels of fuel pricing. That is flying where aircraft are otherwise sitting due to our hub and spoke structure,” Parker said. “No real concern on our part that someone will come into routes that we will reduce.”

ARCHIVESNow flying on American: Real international-style premium economy seats

American now offering a true international-style premium economy seat
01 / 12
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
02 / 12
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
03 / 12
A handheld, tethered remote pulls out from the side wall of American Airlines' new premium economy seat, seen here on a flight to Dallas/Fort Worth Texas on Oct. 14, 2016.
04 / 12
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
05 / 12
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
06 / 12
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at the gate in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2016. The plane is the first to fly with American's new international-style premium economy seats.
07 / 12
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
08 / 12
A gray, gloomy Los Angeles bids farewell to an American Airlines Boeing 787-9 on Oct. 14, 2016. The plane is the first to fly with American's new international-style premium economy seats.
09 / 12
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
10 / 12
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin is seen on one of the airline's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the ground at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016.
11 / 12
An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 prepares for landing into Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016. The plane is the first to fly with American's new international-style premium economy seats.
12 / 12
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner rests at Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 2016, before its next flight.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com