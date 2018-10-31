A Yemeni child suffering from malnutrition lies on a bed at a treatment center in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, Oct. 6, 2018.

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday ratcheted up his push for an end to the deadly war in Yemen – a devastating and increasingly controversial conflict that has severely tested the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia and created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

“It is time to end this conflict … and allow the Yemeni people to heal through peace and reconstruction,” Pompeo said in a statement Wednesday night.

The war is essentially a proxy battle between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The U.S. has provided military support for a Saudi-led bombing campaign aimed at defeating the Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran and who helped oust Yemen’s former president in 2015.

The Trump administration has come under intense pressure to curb its support of the Saudi-led coalition, as civilian casualties have mounted and a horrific humanitarian disaster has unfolded. The war in Yemen has killed or injured at least 17,000 civilians and put an estimated 8 million Yemenis on the brink of starvation.

A growing number of lawmakers in Congress have pressed the Trump administration to withdraw U.S. military support for the war – an effort that gained fresh momentum in the wake of Saudi Arabia’s role in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and U.S. resident.

Still, Pompeo’s statement was carefully worded. He called on the Houthi rebels to stop their attacks on Saudi Arabia first – and then on the Saudi-led coalition to stop bombing population centers in Yemen.

“The time is now for the cessation of hostilities, including missile and UAV strikes from Houthi-controlled areas into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” Pompeo said. “Subsequently, coalition air strikes must cease in all populated areas in Yemen.”

Pompeo also urged the warring parties to support a United Nations-led effort to broker a political resolution to the war – an effort that has proved unsuccessful over three years of bloody conflict.

Pompeo’s remarks echoed a similar statement from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday. In remarks at the Washington-based U.S. Institute of Peace, Mattis urged a cease-fire within 30 days.

"The longer-term solution, and by longer-term, I mean 30 days from now, we want to see everybody sitting around the table, based on a ceasefire, based on a pullback from the border, and then based on ceasing dropping of bombs,” Mattis said, according to CBS News. Mattis said that would allow the U.N.’s special envoy on Yemen, Martin Griffiths, to forge a political settlement.

