Tips and tricks all travelers should know
Tips on avoiding tips: 1. Take out instead of eating out. If you order takeout, no tip is expected because no table service is provided. 2. Visit a business with a no-tipping policy. But beware: Instead, some "no tipping" restaurants add a mandatory "service charge" of 18% to 20%. 3. Avoid the outstretched hands. (You can.) You can stay in vacation rentals, rent a car or use mass transit, buy your food in a grocery store and take the self-guided tour and avoid having to leave a tip.
How to avoid missing amenities in your vacation rental: 1. Carry a vacation rental emergency kit. If you're staying at a rental, be prepared. Consider an emergency kit with towels, toilet paper, soap and detergent. 2. Consider renting through a service. Companies such as Vacasa, Wyndham Vacation Rentals and TurnKey Vacation Rentals go beyond bare-bones listings. 3. Just ask. Vacation rental owners can be very accommodating.
How to opt out of aggressive email campaigns: 1. Click the unsubscribe button. Every legitimate email campaign must have one. The sooner you click it, the louder your message to the hotel, tour operator or cruise line that these high-pressure tactics won't be tolerated. 2. Say "no" — and say why. Most travel companies will offer a "feedback" option when you opt out of an email campaign. Tell them why you're unsubscribing, especially if the annoyance affects whether you'd do business with them again. 3. Tell the feds. Complain to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if a business is emailing you without consent. Under the CAN-SPAM Act, you have the right to end the seemingly relentless emails.
How to handle a rude TSA agent: 1. Report the agent to a supervisor. Ask for a Supervisory Transportation Security Officer (STSO) immediately. 2. Complain in writing. You can send an email directly to the TSA (tsa.gov/contact-center/form/complaints). 3. Contact your elected representative. You can contact your representative online at house.gov/representatives/find. Congress has tried to hold the agency accountable for its actions in the past, and its vigilance is bipartisan.
Who to call if your travel insurance claim has been denied: 1. Your state insurance commissioner. To find your insurance commissioner, visit the National Association of Insurance Commissioners site: naic.org/index_members.htm. Some travelers have reported that their claims were honored after copying their state insurance commissioner on their appeal. 2. The Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB investigates claims of this nature, but it has little sway over the final outcome of your appeal. 3. A consumer advocate. Even though travel insurance companies operate "by the book," they can be prodded into changing their minds by an outside party. Check out the National Association of Consumer Advocates site for a referral: consumeradvocates.org.
How to avoid an in-flight emergency: 1. Know when you shouldn't go. Generally, you should avoid flying if you're sick, recovering from a serious illness or have a condition that is easily exacerbated by the stress of flying. 2. Don't fly if you're contagious.Airlines will issue a credit and may waive the change fee if you can prove you were sick at the time you were supposed to fly. 3. Avoid flights that could divert. Some flights are likelier to experience a medical emergency than others, particularly those to destinations that tend to attract retirees or passengers in poor health. Flights to Las Vegas, Miami and Fort Lauderdale may fall into that category.
How to avoid wrinkled clothes: 1. Roll, don't fold. It doesn't just save space, it can prevent wrinkles. 2. Spray 'em out. Wrinkle-release sprays can fix travel-related wrinkles in a pinch. 3. Don't overpack — or underpack. “Wrinkling is caused when the bag is underpacked or overstuffed, so add or remove items until you have the perfect amount of items to keep the items in place while traveling," advises author Tori Toth.
How to keep your travel complaint from being ignored: 1. Cite the rules, chapter and verse. If you have a strong case for compensation or a refund, it'll be in the contract. 2. Lawyer up — without lawyering up. Without threatening to go to court, let the company know that it may be violating the law (if, indeed, it is). 3. Appeal to a company's customer service culture. Travel companies frequently promote warranties, customer promises or mission statements that claim to put you first. A quick reference to these documents can be enough to persuade an airline, car rental company, hotel or cruise line to do the right thing.
What standard travel insurance doesn't cover: 1. Pre-existing medical conditions. Though some policies offer a waiver for medical conditions, you have to make sure you meet all of its conditions. 2. Changing your mind. Don't want to take the vacation? Most insurance won't cover you, but you can always go for a more expensive "cancel for any reason" policy, which would. 3. Psychological or nervous disorders. If you can't board a flight because you're afraid of flying, you generally can't file a successful claim. 4. Partying too hard. If you had a little too much to drink the night before your return flight and missed it, don't bother filing a claim.
How to avoid visa problems: 1. Mind your expiration dates. Both visas and passports have an expiration date. Be aware of them, and make sure you don't overstay. 2. Take the right photo. Countries are specific about their requirements (no sunglasses, no hats, specific formatting). 3. Remember, a visa isn't a guarantee of admission.
How to find the best agent: 1. Ask a friend. A personal recommendation remains the best way to find a competent travel professional. 2. Use an agent finder. The American Society of Travel Agents publishes a directory of its agents at Travelsense.org. Also, check a consortium such as Virtuoso or Travel Leaders. 3. Look for the title. The Certified Travel Associate (CTA) and Certified Travel Counselor (CTC) designations issued by The Travel Institute are signs that your agent has taken the time to study up on the industry.
How to avoid a car rental surprise: 1. Read the fine print. Many surprises aren't surprises at all — they're just "gotchas" concealed in the fine print. Look for the "terms and conditions" in small type. Don't ignore them. 2. Ask before you rent. Does your car insurance cover the vehicle? How about your credit card? The only way to know for certain is to ask. If you assume, you may be stuck with an unnecessary bill. 3. Resolve in real time. Don't wait until you get home to fix a bad surprise. Most problems can be resolved at the counter.
How to spot a fake review: 1. Check the reviewer's record. Fake reviews are often posted by accounts with little or no additional review history. 2. Show and tell. Talk is cheap, but photos of a resort or restaurant are harder to fake. You might think twice before trusting a detailed review without photos. 3. Look for extremes. If you see a one-star or a five-star rating or a lot of superlatives in the description, chances are you're looking at a fake.
How to say no to a tip request: 1. Be polite and firm, but don't over explain. The best way to turn down a gratuity request is with a polite but firm "no." Skip the explanation or apology. 2. Avoid a confrontation. Restaurants and other establishments generally push you to offer a tip privately by discreetly slipping a few bills into your check holder. Saying "no" is easy — just leave the tip field on your credit card slip blank or decline to leave extra cash. 3. Use the system to your advantage. For example, can the employee see the tip amount you're authorizing on Square? Not always. If you don't believe you should be tipping, just click the "no tip" field and sign the screen.
How to avoid a traffic ticket overseas: 1. Stay out of downtown areas. Restricted zones are largely confined to heavily congested city centers. Park outside of town, like the locals. 2. Do the math. Pay particular attention to the difference between kilometers and miles, and slow down unless you want a speeding ticket! 3. Read the signs. A few key phrases might be helpful. Look for red circles with the words "Zona Traffico Limitato" in them when you're in Italy. In Germany, it's called an "Umweltzone." In Britain, the signs read, "Congestion Charging" and "Central Zone."
How to avoid unfair fees: 1. Single supplement: Some cruise lines offer single cabins. And some tour operators charge modest single supplements. If you're thinking of traveling alone, ask before you make your reservation. 2. Non-refundable tickets: Southwest Airlines has some of the most passenger-friendly fares and fees, when it comes to changes. 3. Fuel surcharges: Fortunately, these fees must be included in the price of your ticket. But if you see an airline with high fuel surcharges in time of lower oil prices, you may want to seek one that doesn't. 4. Resort fees: Don't stay at a hotel with resort fees. It's the only way to send a message that you don't tolerate these misrepresentations.
How to prevent your identity from being stolen: 1. Don't play fast and loose with your ID. Your passport and ID are some of the most important — if not the most important — travel documents. Don't leave them in your hotel room (if you do, store it in the safe). And when you carry them on your person, keep them close to you, preferably in a money belt or travel wallet. 2. Keep 'em separated. Don't store critical documents, such as a driver's license and a passport, in the same place. You may need one in order to replace the other. 3. Upload copies of critical documents online. You can take pictures of key documents and store them in a secure location online, in case you lose everything. A copy of a document by itself will not allow you to travel, but it can make the process to replace a passport a whole lot easier.
How to fit more in your suitcase: 1. Cube it. Luggage cubes allow you to compress lots of clothes into a compact space, which can easily be packed into a smaller bag. 2. Vacuum pack it. You'd be surprised how much air is between the clothes in your carry-on. A vacuum packing technology can create even more space, although your clothes may be a little wrinkly. 3. Roll it. Instead of folding your clothes and pushing them into the bag, fold and then roll. Even without a cube or vacuum pack, you'll fit more in your luggage.
How to avoid a flight from hell: 1. Avoid connecting and late flights. Generally, the more connections you make, and the later in the day your flight leaves, the greater the chances something will go wrong. 2. Know your rights. By far the best resource for airline consumer rights, at least when it comes to federal regulations, is the Department of Transportation's Fly Rights brochure, which is available online. Also, check your airline's contract of carriage, the legal agreement between you and the airline. 3. Be grateful. Take a deep breath and appreciate the big picture. If your flight lands safely, that's the most important thing.
How to avoid a dirty hotel: 1. Set high standards. Stay at a hotel with top-notch reviews or customer service scores. 2. Check in and check out. If a hotel doesn't meet your standards, don't let an employee talk you into staying, even if you've prepaid for your stay. Leave and ask for a refund. If you don't get it, dispute the charges on your credit card. 3. Report the hotel. Hotels must comply with state and local lodging regulations. If you check into a property that's unlivable, your next call needs to be to the health department to report the condition of the hotel. For added measure, consider leaving a review online to warn others about the hotel.
How to avoid a vacation rental surprise: 1. Rent with names you trust. Airbnb, VRBO and FlipKey have legitimate rentals and higher standards. 2. Assume nothing. Every vacation rental comes with linens, right? Wrong. 3. Never wire money. Wiring money can lead to the most unpleasant surprise of all: a rental that doesn't even exist.
How to spot hidden fees: 1. Don't get cute. If you're booking online, avoid pop-up blockers, unconventional browsers or anything that might interfere with the normal display process. Why? Clever operatives can hide their disclosures in places that can't be seen if you're browsing in an unconventional way. 2. Use a big screen. Making reservations on a tiny phone screen is just asking for trouble. Instead, find a computer, laptop or tablet with ample real estate. Can't read the fine print? Zoom in! 3. Review the grand total. Almost always, you'll find every required extra, including taxes and fees, as part of the "final" charge.
How to avoid fees on your rental car: 1. How to avoid tolls: Car rental companies add extra fees for using their transponders, sometimes charging by the day (whether you use a toll road or not). Either bring your own toll transponder or avoid tolls with a reliable mapping app. 2. How to avoid high insurance rates: Car rental insurance can be found in unexpected places, including your own credit card, travel insurance policy or as a standalone product from your online travel agency. (Some are limited, so be sure to read the restrictions.) If you are starting to plan for your trip or find yourself at the counter without a collision-damage waiver policy, don't worry; you can still buy it from a site like Insuremyrentalcar.com for rates that start at about $5 a day. 3. How to avoid tickets: Download an app like Speed Cameras & Traffic by Sygic, which lets you see the speed limit for the road you are traveling on, or CamSam Plus, which alerts you to speed cameras. Many GPS navigation systems also come equipped with traffic enforcement warnings. Better yet, obey posted laws and speed limits.
How to avoid smells at hotels: 1. Go hypoallergenic. Stay with a hotel that offers hypoallergenic rooms, which are not scented. Most of the major chains now offer no-smell quarters. 2. If you smell something, say something. Some hotels pump smells into every part of the property. If you're sensitive to scents, don't wait until you're halfway through your visit to complain. 3. Fumigate your own room. If all else fails, open a window, or find the source of the smell and stop it.
What to do at the airport for free while you wait: 1. See the art. Phoenix Sky Harbor, for example, has an impressive collection of art. 2. Watch the planes. One of the best places to plane-spot is Honolulu International Airport. Terminals there are connected by long, open-air walkways, where you can see the aircraft up close, smell the aircraft fuel and hear the deafening roar of aircraft engines revving up. 3. Take a hike. Stretch your legs before you take off by walking through the airport terminal. The longest walkable concourse? That would be Denver International Airport's Concourse B, which is 3,300 feet long. But you can always hop on the people mover to the next terminal and keep walking.
How to get an aisle seat: 1. Ask for it. Airlines will assign a desirable aisle seat to passengers who need the extra room or access to the lavatory. If you have a disability or a special need, consult with the carrier's special services desk. You can also ask a fellow passenger to switch with you after boarding. 2. Pull the card. If you have a loyalty card, you may be entitled to a better seat, even if you're sitting in economy class. Your card may work on another airline if it has a codeshare agreement with your favorite carrier. 3. Pay for one. Airlines will love this suggestion because they'll make more money from you. But if avoiding a window or aisle is important, you may want to spend a few extra dollars.
How to keep your personal information private while traveling: 1. Use a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN creates a secure encrypted tunnel between your device and a server somewhere on the Internet. That makes it nearly impossible for someone on the same network to eavesdrop on your network traffic. Also, it can mask your physical location. 2. Tell your phone to say "no." Disable location services, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when possible. Also, think about the permissions associated with third-party apps, which may have access to your microphone, camera and contacts. 3. Use caution in cars. When renting a car, either manually enter the address into the car’s navigation system or use your own device, but don't connect to the infotainment system.
How to find quiet when you travel: 1. Book where there's less noise. The front of the aircraft is less noisy and tends to have a quieter kind of passenger (read: business travelers). Families with crying children tend to be found near the back of the plane. On a train, look for the quiet cars. 2. Block it. The latest noise canceling headsets can filter out unwanted noise. But if you're serious about avoiding noise pollution, always travel with a pair of earplugs. 3. Timing is everything. Don't expect to get much quiet if you're in New Orleans around Mardi Gras or in one of the popular spring break destinations in March.
How to fight questionable car rental tactics: 1. Sign up for a car rental company's frequent-renter program, like Hertz #1 Club Gold, which allows you to state your rental preferences before you arrive. That could make you less vulnerable to upgrade, downgrade and option games. 2. Automated check-in kiosks limit the amount of interaction with a salesperson. But pay close attention to what you're agreeing to on the screen and never, ever hurry through the options, even if you're in a hurry. One wrong click and you could be paying a lot more for your wheels. 3. With all the insurance games that are being played these days, you need to carry a copy of your car insurance or evidence of insurance through your travel insurance policy or credit card. If you don't, a representative could pressure you — or even deny you the keys to a car.
How to avoid air rage: 1. Fly early. Experts say alcohol and drugs are a major factor of in-flight incidents. So book an early morning flight to avoid heavily intoxicated passengers. 2. Avoid tight quarters. Use a site such as Routehappy that finds flights based on amenities and comfort. Hipmunk rates its flights based on "agony" — a score determined based on price, number of stops and duration. 2. And choose the right seat. A bulkhead row, exit row or seat near the galley might be less likely to be the scene of a midair disturbance. Either these seats tend to get more attention from the flight crew, or regulations restrict the types of passengers who can sit there (specifically, the exit seats).

When you think of road trip games, "I Spy" or the "License Plate Game" probably come to mind. Forget those. The games you really want to know about are the mind games your fellow travelers play with you.

I'm talking about the torturous ("Are we there yet?"), unwinnable ("I'm bored"), diplomatic ("He hit me first") mind games that kids play with adults. And sometimes, that adults play with each other.

'Are we there yet?'

If you travel with kids, you'll eventually hear a voice in the back of the car, "Are we there yet?" I played it when I was a kid, and now my children play this road-trip game. 

But did you know adults play it, too? The variation for grown-ups is called "Silently Obsess Over The Map," or "Stare Intently At Your Phone," and it is equally annoying. In fact, it would be better if the adult in the passenger seat just came out and asked: "Are we there yet?"

How do you win? Have a ready answer beyond, "We'll be there soon." Also, a response such as, "The more you ask, the longer it will take," won't work. What kind of logic is that, anyway?

The only appropriate response is information. Thanks to Google Maps and Siri, we can  know exactly how long a road trip will take. Defer to the electronics. Or, if you're driving through a connection-free area, hand them a map.

I'm always tempted to offer a facetious response, such as "Three days," or "I can see it from here." I would urge you to resist. The kids always win.

'I'm bored'

What is it about this generation that they have to constantly be stimulated by video games, movies and other glittery objects? Was I like this when I was a kid? These are rhetorical questions, of course. Still, it is only a matter of time before the "I'm bored" game gets played.

Kids play to win. You, the driver, are focused on the road. Maybe your mind is drifting off somewhere, like trying to figure out what to make for dinner, when you hear it.

"I'm bored."

And then you say, "I'm a little busy."

"I'M BORED!"

This escalation is part of the game. They know you know that they're bored, but more to the point, they know there's nothing you can do about it. Maybe their iPhone ran out of battery. Maybe they just ran out of anime episodes to watch. Or maybe, just maybe, they're playing this game because they love watching you get frustrated.

This is an unwinnable game. The best you can hope for is a draw.

My advice? Bring reading material, a spare device loaded with educational software, or – here's a novel idea – try talking to your kids. Children sometimes like being talked to. Not always, but sometimes. 

The strategy works with adults, too. You might think you've said everything you can to the person sitting next to you, but try picking up a copy of Gregory Stock's "The Book Of Questions" and you'll soon find you are far from done.

'He hit me first!'

And then there's the fight. Inevitably, someone in the car will disagree with someone else. It's usually a back-seat fight involving two children, but it can involve any combination of living beings, including kids, adults and animals. You know it's serious when someone says, "He hit me first." In an extreme case, or one involving a pet, it's "He bit me first."

And you have to see this as a game, too. When passengers are bored, looking for stimulation, nothing gets the adrenaline going like a punch to the gut. When fists start to fly in the back seat, my first response is, "Don't make me pull over!"

That's exactly what they want you to say. Because now it's not just two people fighting. Now the driver, or another adult, is going to get involved. The threats just make their little hearts beat faster. Here comes the fun!

Here's a tip from someone who has had to fend off this nonsense alone, as a single dad. Do pull the car over, but before the fight starts. Buy a ball, a frisbee, a unicycle, and find a rest stop. Take an extended break and let them run wild outdoors. That way, when they get back into the car, they'll be too tired to fight.

You have to understand that whether your fellow passengers express boredom, frustration or anger, it's all part of the same game. Now that you know they're going to play these road-trip games with you, and now that you know how to win, I promise a smoother drive. Are we there yet?

Scenic fall road trips for your budget
A road trip in the fall can be an opportunity to see parts of the U.S. without the crowds and higher prices that are abundant in the summer. Of course, if you want to cruise along a route that offers a great display of fall foliage, you might run into more traffic. But if you want to enjoy the leaves and the views, a slow pace can be better. Fall is also a good time to hit the open road because gas prices tend to drop after Labor Day, when the peak summer driving season ends, according to GasBuddy.com. So if you want to hop in your car to explore, here are 31 great road trips to take this fall.
1. Parkway Road Trip Starting point: Charlottesville, Va. Ending point: Asheville, N.C. Distance: 469 miles Fall — October, in particular — is an ideal time to take a drive along the Parkway to see a display of gold, red and orange leaves. The Parkway winds through the Blue Ridge Mountains, offering stunning views and connecting Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. It’s been named America’s Favorite Drive and is one of the most-visited parts of the national park system. You can get a room at the Pisgah Inn, which offers the highest elevation lodging on the Blue Ridge Parkway, for $179 per night and up in October.
2. Kancamagus Highway, New Hampshire Road Trip Starting point: Lincoln, N.H. Ending point: Conway, N.H. Distance: 34.5 miles You can see fall foliage at its finest along this stretch of New Hampshire Route 112. This American Scenic Byway cuts through White Mountain National Forest and offers views of the White Mountain, Swift River, two waterfalls and a gorge — and, of course, brightly colored leaves in autumn. There are no gas stations, restaurants or hotels on Kancamagus Highway. There’s only one cabin — Radeke Cabin — along the highway that can be rented for $40 per day plus a $9 reservation fee.
3. Big Bend Scenic Loop, Texas Road Trip Starting point: Panther Junction Visitor Center, Big Bend National Park Ending point: Panther Junction Visitor Center Distance: 100 miles Fall is a good time to visit Big Bend National because the sweltering heat of the summer has given way to warm and pleasant weather. A drive through this vast and isolated park in Western Texas offers stunning views of massive canyons, mountains, desert expanses and the Rio Grande River. It’s important to drive within the 45 mph speed limit and watch for wildlife along the road — especially at night. Those who want to drive through the park’s backcountry on dirt roads need to make sure they have a high-clearance vehicle with four-wheel drive. You can camp at one of the park’s three campgrounds for $14 per night or stay in the Chisos Mountains Lodge, with rooms starting at $141.
4. High Road to Taos Road Trip Starting point: Santa Fe, N.M. Ending point: Taos, N.M. Distance: 105 miles The High Road to Taos twists and turns through the scenic Sangre de Cristo mountain range and takes drivers past artist colonies and villages with well-preserved Spanish colonial architecture. The drive can take several hours if you stop along the way to Taos, which draws visitors to its ski resorts, art galleries and historic sites. You can find lodging at the Taos Country Inn, with rooms starting at $145.
5. Million Dollar Highway Road Trip Starting point: Montrose, Colo. Ending point: Durango, Colo. Distance: 105 miles If you drive from Montrose to Durango on U.S. Route 550, you’ll pass through a 25-mile stretch from Ouray to Silverton that’s called the Million Dollar Highway and considered one of the most dangerous roads in the U.S. — but also one of the most spectacular. There are no guardrails or shoulders, the drop-offs are steep and the curves are sharp. But there are stunning views of Uncompahgre Gorge and the San Juan Mountains, plus the golden leaves of Aspen trees in the fall. At the end of the drive, you can find accommodations in Durango — such as Best Western Durango Inn & Suites, which has rooms from $159.99.
6. Skyline Drive Road Trip Starting point: Front Royal, Va. Ending point: Rockfish Gap, Va. Distance: 105 miles Take your time along this scenic drive through the Shenandoah National Park to stop at any of the 75 overlooks and soak up the views of the fall foliage in the Blue Ridge Mountains. You’ll want to stick to the 35 mph speed limit because the road is curvy — and you’ll have a better chance of spotting wildlife such as deer, black bears and wild turkeys. You can camp in one of the park’s campgrounds — most of which are open through the end of October — for $15 per night. Or stay in more upscale accommodations such as the Skyland Resort, which is near the highest point on the drive and has rooms from $146.
7. Molly Stark Byway Road Trip Starting point: Brattleboro, Vt. Ending point: Whitingham, Vt. Distance: 100 miles Vermont is known for its vibrant display of fall foliage, which people come from around the world to see. To view the leaves, you can start in Brattleboro and take the Molly Stark Byway — Route 9. Along the way, you can stop at Mount Snow to take a chairlift ride on the Bluebird Express. You can find accommodations at one of the towns along the route or stay in Brattleboro, where you can get a room at the Quality Inn and Conference Center, with rates starting around $156.
8. Columbia River Highway Oregon Road Trip Starting point: Troutdale, Ore. Ending point: The Dalles, Ore. Distance: 70 miles Not only will you get views of Oregon’s fall foliage along the Columbia River Highway Scenic Byway, you’ll also see spectacular waterfalls in the Columbia River Gorge. The route also is marked by sheer cliffs, forests and mountain views. You'll find various lodging options along this scenic byway, including the Columbia Gorge Hotel & Spa that has rooms starting at $169 per night.
9. Tail of the Dragon Road Trip Starting point: Deals Gap, N.C. Ending point: Tabcat Creek Bridge in Tennessee Distance: 11 miles Motorcyclists and sports car drivers flock to this portion of U.S. Route 129 along the Tennessee/North Carolina state line that has 318 curves in 11 miles. You’ll have to stick to the 30 mph speed limit — or drive even slower — to handle the curves and enjoy the scenery of the Great Smoky Mountains. There are various lodging options in the area, including motels, resorts, lodges and vacation homes. Rooms at Fontana Village Resort and Marina — which is just 7 miles from the Tail of the Dragon — starting at $153 per night.
10. Black River Scenic Byway Road Trip Starting point: Bessemer, Mich. Ending point: Black River Harbor, Mich. Distance: 11 miles Highway 513, which is designated as National Forest Scenic Byway, winds through Ottawa National Forest in Michigan along the Black River. The highlight of the drive are the several waterfalls that require short hikes to reach. You can find lodging in nearby Ironwood. For example, rates at the Comfort Inn start at $144 per night.
11. Scenic Byway 12, Utah Road Trip Starting point: U.S. Highway 89, near Panguitch, Utah Ending point: Torrey, Utah Distance: 124 miles Scenic Byway 12 winds through some of the most remote yet awe-inspiring landscape of Utah. Along the route, the landscape ranges from alpine meadows and aspen trees in Dixie National Forest to towering red rock formations called hoodoos in Bryce Canyon National Park. The road has sharp curved and narrow shoulders in parts, and cell phone service isn’t available in many areas. Camping is available in the parks along the byway. You also can find lodging, such as the Bryce Canyon Pines Motel that has rooms with rates from $115 per night.
12. Pacific Coast Highway Starting point: Monterey, Calif. Ending point: Morro Bay, Calif. Distance: 147 miles Designated as an All-American Road, the Pacific Coast Highway is considered one of the best American road trips. As it winds along the central California coast, this highway offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, roadside attractions and cool towns to explore. You can find a variety of lodging options such as the Anderson Inn in Morro Bay, where room rates start at $289 per night.
13. Route 6, Cape Cod, Mass. Starting point: Sagamore, Mass. Ending point: Woods Hole, Mass. Distance: 160 miles If you want to explore Cape Cod without the crowds, fall is a good time to visit. You can easily make this road trip in a day, but you could spread it out over several days to stop and explore some of the oldest towns in America. Along the route is Cape Cod National Seashore, which features beaches, marshes and ponds. You can find a variety of accommodations such as the Hyannis Travel Inn, which has rooms starting at $88.
14. Bourbon Trail Road Trip Starting point: Varies Ending point: Varies Distance: Varies depending on number of distilleries visited Head to the birthplace of bourbon — Kentucky — to see how “America’s Official Native Spirit” is crafted at the nine distilleries along the Bourbon Trail. Not only can you tour and sample the bourbon at distilleries such as Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark, you’ll also see some of state’s most beautiful horse farms and scenery. Just don’t drink and drive. If you time your drive right, you could make a small detour to Bowling Green, Ky., for its annual Bourbon and Brewfest Oct. 15. There are numerous lodging options, including Bourbon Manor Bed & Breakfast in Bardstown that has rooms starting at $189 per night.
15. Park Loop Road, Acadia National Park Road Trip Starting point: Hulls Cove Visitor Center, Acadia National Park Ending point: Hulls Cove Visitor Center Distance: 27 miles You can see the mountains, forests and rocky shoreline of Acadia National Park on Maine’s Mount Desert Island as you drive along Park Loop Road — and you’ll avoid the crowds by going in the fall. Drive slowly, though, because there is lots of wildlife. You can camp at one of the park’s campgrounds for $15 to $30 per night. Or the town of Bar Harbor on Mount Desert Island has accommodations such as Bar Harbor Grand Hotel, where rates start at $149 per night in mid-October and $99 per night in late October and November.
16. Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway, Nebraska Road Trip Starting point: Grand Island, Neb. Ending point: Alliance, Neb. Distance: 272 miles This stretch of Highway 2 takes you through the Nebraska sandhills and along wetlands, marshes and rivers, where millions of birds stop along their migration routes. You can learn about pioneer life at the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer in Grand Island, visit working ranches or see the largest hand-planted forest in the world at Nebraska National Forest. You can find a variety of lodging such as the La Ruche Bed and Breakfast in Seward, Neb., where rooms start at $85 a night.
17. Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Shorelines Drive Starting point: Dunkirk, N.Y. Ending point: Cape Vincent, N.Y. Distance: 276 miles You can see both of the Great Lakes that border New York — Lake Erie and Lake Ontario — if you travel from Dunkirk to Cape Vincent. Along the way, you can take a short detour to the breathtaking Niagara Falls. You can stop along the way or find lodging at the end of the trip in Cape Vincent, where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River. For example, you can get a room at The Roxy for $119 and up per night.
18. Pacific Northwest Wine Country Road Trip Starting point: Salem, Ore. Ending point: Walla Walla, Wash. Distance: 288 miles Wine lovers can get their fill of winery tours — and wine — as they drive from Salem to Walla Walla. Salem lies within Oregon’s largest winemaking region, Williamette Valley — where you’ll also find rivers, hot springs and waterfalls, in addition to vineyards. And the Walla Walla Valley is home to more than 100 wineries. From RV parks to hotels, there’s a range of lodging options. For example, rates for rooms at A Room with a View Bed and Breakfast start at $140 per night with a two night minimum.
19. Low Country Road Trip Starting point: Charleston, S.C. Ending point: Savannah, Ga. Distance: 200 miles The autumn months are a great time to visit Charleston because you can avoid the heat, crowds and high prices. Then, head south on Route 17 through South Carolina’s coastal area known as the Low Country, making detours along the way to visit spots such as Edisto Island, Beaufort and Hunting Island. End your trip in Savannah, where you can soak up the city’s history and charm without the crowds and high prices that are common in the summer. Spend the night at SpringHill Suites in the Savannah Historic District for around $179 per night.
20. Great River Road Trip Starting point: Minnesota Ending point: Louisiana Distance: 3,000 miles You can follow the route of the Mississippi from its origin in Minnesota to where it meets the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana with a road trip along the Great River Road National Scenic Byway. As you pass through 10 states, you’ll see small and large cities — including Minneapolis, St. Louis, Memphis, Tenn., and New Orleans. Depending on where you decide to start and end your trip, you will need lodging for several nights. Rates will vary depending on the property and city, but you can stay right on the riverfront for $110 per night at Alma Home Style Lodging in Alma, Wis.
21. Big Island Loop, Hawaii Road Trip Starting point: Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Ending point: Mauna Key, Hawaii Distance: 300 miles If you want to see Hawaii without the crowds, fall is a great time to visit. You can drive around Hawaii’s Big Island along a series of connecting highways that will take you past jungles, beaches, mountains and active lava flows. You can start at sea level in Kailua-Kona then make your way to the 13,796-foot summit of Mauna Kea. You can get a room at the Hawaii Volcano House, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, starting at $285 per night.
22. Southern Colorado Loop Road Trip Starting point: Durango, Colo. Ending point: Durango Distance: 500 miles Take a tour of Southern Colorado as you drive from Durango to Great Sand Dunes National Park — which has the tallest dunes in North America — to Gunnison, then through the Red Mountain Pass back to Durango. You can stop along the way in Almont at Three Rivers Resort, which has lodge rooms and cabins starting at $75 per day.
23. Blues Highway Road Trip Starting point: Nashville Ending point: New Orleans Distance: 657 miles Route 61, known as Blues Highway, offers music lovers the chance to listen to live music, explore famous recording studios and visit Graceland, the home of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. The trip could take several days. There are various lodging options along the way, including the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, which has rooms starting at $219 per night and ducks — yes, ducks — that march to the lobby fountain twice a day.
24. National Parks Tour Road Trip Starting point: Jackson, Wyo. Ending point: Yellowstone National Park Distance: 180 miles You’ll need to make this trip in early fall to see the golden leaves of the aspens and avoid seasonal road closures. Start in Jackson and head north through Grand Teton National Park, where you’ll see wildlife, beautiful lakes and the spectacular Teton Range. Continue north to Yellowstone National Park, the world’s first national park and home to Old Faithful geyser. Yellowstone’s lodges close in early October — some earlier — as do most of Grand Teton’s lodges. However, you can find accommodations outside the parks at places such as Dornan’s Spur Ranch Cabins in Moose, Wyo., for $195 through Oct. 15 and $125 Oct. 16 through spring.
25. Southwest National Parks Road Trip Starting point: Grand Canyon National Park (North Rim) in Arizona Ending point: Moab, Utah Distance: 862 miles Take a tour of some of America’s most spectacular national parks, starting with the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. You’ll need to go in early fall if you want to include this park in your tour because lodging, restaurants and shops close for the season on Oct. 15 and the campground closes Oct. 31. Head north to Utah to Zion National Park — where you’ll see massive sandstone cliffs and deep, narrow canyons — then to nearby Bryce Canyon National Park to see the world’s largest collection of hoodoos. Continue driving north through Canyonlands National Park, then finish your trip near Moab, at Arches National Park, which has more than 2,000 natural stone arches. You will need to make multiple lodging stops on this trip. The national parks have campgrounds with varying fees, typically $25 or less.
26. New Mexico-Texas Road Trip Starting point: Las Cruces, N.M. Ending point: Las Cruces Distance: 950 miles Take the lonely highways of Southern New Mexico and West Texas to see the world’s largest gypsum dunefield at White Sands National Monument; the spectacular caves of Carlsbad Caverns National Park; the Rio Grande in Big Bend Ranch State Park; and the funky, artsy desert town of Marfa, Texas. As you head back to Las Cruces, make a detour to Roswell, N.M., to visit the International UFO Museum. Plan to make several stops during this trip. You can find lodging at spots such as Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces in Las Cruces for $95 per night.
27. Southern Seafood Tour Road Trip Starting point: New Orleans Ending point: St. George Island, Fla. Distance: 425 miles You likely associate seafood with summer at the beach. But October is actually National Seafood Month, and you can sample the South’s freshest seafood as you make your way along the Gulf of Mexico shoreline from Louisiana to Florida. Along the way, you can stop in Gulf Shores, Ala., for the 45th Annual National Shrimp Festival Oct. 13 through 16. There are many places to stay along the route, including Sea Breeze Inn in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., that has rooms starting at $59 per night.
28. Mohawk Trail, Massachusetts Road Trip Starting point: Williamstown, Mass. Ending point: Athol, Mass. Distance: 69 miles One of the first auto-touring roads, the Mohawk Trail — Route 2 — passes through forests and historic towns and by five major rivers. And it’s famous for its Hairpin Turn, where there are views into four states. If you want to stop and enjoy the foliage, there are plenty of hiking trails along the route. For lodging, you can stay at the mountain-top Whitcomb Summit Retreat in Florida, Mass., for $99 and up per night.
29. Hana Highway, Hawaii Road Trip Starting point: Kahului, Hawaii Ending point: Hana, Hawaii Distance: 52 miles Not only is fall a good time to visit Hawaii to avoid the crowds, but also it’s a great season to get a bargain on travel to the Aloha State. A road trip on Hana Highway will take you along Maui’s eastern coast — where you’ll get beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean on one side and cliffs, jungles and waterfalls on the other side of the road. You’ll want to take your time not only to enjoy the spectacular scenery but also to safely navigate the highway’s 600 curves. You can stay at the Garden Room guest cottage for $158 per night.
30. Natchez Trace Road Trip Starting point: Nashville, Tenn. Ending point: Natchez, Miss. Distance: 444 miles This scenic drive through Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee was once the travel route of settlers and Native Americans. The brilliant fall colors appear in mid- to late October and into November the farther south you drive and can be enjoyed at overlooks and hiking trails along the route. You’ll likely need to make several stops along this route. You can find lodging at places such as the Commodore Hotel & Café in Linden, Tenn., for $69 to $109 per night.
31. Overseas Highway Road Trip Starting point: Key Largo, Fla. Ending point: Key West, Fla. Distance: 113 miles If cold weather comes early where you live, you might want take a road trip in a warmer locale during the fall. You’ll be transported to the tropics as you drive through the Florida Keys along the southernmost portion of the U.S., known as the Overseas Highway. You’ll cross over 42 oversea bridges as you make your way from Key Largo to Key West and see turquoise waters teeming with wildlife and beach towns that offer everything from fishing and fine dining to eco-tours and fine-art galleries. Lodging options include campgrounds, hotels, resorts and bed and breakfasts. For example, rates at the Best Western Hibiscus Motel in Key West start at $189 per night.

Christopher Elliott is a consumer advocate. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or visit elliott.org.


 

