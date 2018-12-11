WASHINGTON – Six days after polls closed in the 2018 midterm elections, some major races remain undecided and legal battles have begun as anxious politicians express concern about the delay in the final results.

They are still counting ballots in Arizona's Senate race, where Democrat Kyrsten Sinema holds a narrow lead over Republican Martha McSally. In Florida, a recount is underway in both the governor's and Senate races. And in Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams is refusing to concede while her Republican opponent, Brian Kemp, holds a 60,000 vote lead and has already claimed victory.

Here's a look at where the races stand:

Arizona

As of Sunday night, Sinema leads McSally by 32,292 votes, or 1.5 percent. There are about 215,000 votes left uncounted and McSally faces an uphill battle because Sinema won three of the four counties where there are still uncounted ballots.

In order to tie the race, McSally would have to beat Sinema by about 15 percentage points in the remaining ballots, according to an analysis by The Arizona Republic. According to the Republic, the delay in the result is mostly due to the need to verify signatures for voters who vote by mail.

“With the latest ballot count, Kyrsten’s lead is insurmountable," Sinema's campaign manager said in a statement Sunday.

McSally's campaign has called on voters to report any voting irregularities they might have experienced while national Republican figures, including President Donald Trump and the National Republican Senate Committee, have suggested, without evidence, that Democrats are "cooking the books."

Florida

The state that was home to the most watched recount in history in 2000 is amid a statewide machine recount of more than 8 million votes.

Florida's secretary of state ordered recounts Saturday for the Senate race where Gov. Rick Scott holds a 12,562 vote, or 0.15 percent, lead over incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, and the race for governor, where Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis, led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by fewer than 34,000 votes or a margin of .41 percent, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

The recount must be completed by 3 p.m. Thursday.

Scott has accused election officials in the Democratic strongholds of Broward and Palm Beach counties of "rampant fraud" and asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate.

Georgia

The contentious race for Georgia's open governor's seat remains undeclared as Abrams says there are thousands of uncounted provisional ballots that could push her into recount territory. Kemp, her opponent who stepped down as Georgia secretary of state after the election, holds a 58,875 vote, or 1.5 percent, lead.

On Saturday, Kemp's campaign accused Abrams of ignoring the will of the people and "making up numbers" to keep the race alive. "Abrams’ antics are a disgrace to democracy and completely ignore the will of the people," the Kemp campaign said in a statement.

Abrams accused Kemp of "voter suppression" for disproportionately rejecting Africa-American voter registration applications before the election. On Sunday, her campaign filed a lawsuit challenging to the rejection of absentee and provisional ballots and asking that they be counted.

Contributing: Christal Hayes, USA TODAY; Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Ronald J. Hansen, Arizona Republic; Mary Helen Moore, Jeffrey Schweers and Eric Hasert, Florida Today

