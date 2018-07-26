A crocodile statue on display in downtown St. Cloud was reported stolen on July 21.

Paramount Center For The Arts

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A 10-foot-long statue of a crocodile once perched in downtown St. Cloud is missing.

The stainless steel crocodile was made by local artist Dale Lewis, who reported the sculpture missing Saturday when he went to pick it up, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Paramount Center for the Arts.

Lewissaid the 160-pound statue normally takes two people to lift and was anchored in concrete.

"Where do you hide a 10-foot stainless steel crocodile?" he asked.

He said he was not aware of any progress in finding the thief as of Thursday afternoon.

The statue is made of salvaged bits of metal, electrical parts and pieces of recycled silverware. It was one of eight large pieces of art featured in Paramount's 2017-18 St. Cloud Sculpture Walk.

Lewis said the sculpture took six weeks of work to complete and won a people's choice award recently.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the sculpture or the identity of who took the crocodile is asked to call St. Cloud Police Department or Paramount Center for the Arts at 320-257-3116.

