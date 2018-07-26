National Aunt and Uncle's Day is Thursday, but for the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, July 26 is simply "Auntie Day."

Auntie Anne's is celebrating with a buy-one-get-one free deal.

Through Monday, July 30, get a free handmade classic pretzel with purchase of a classic pretzel using the coupon posted at www.auntieannes.com/auntie-day.

July 26 is National Aunt and Uncle Day but for Auntie Anne's it's Auntie Day.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM AUNTIE ANNE'S

Uncles can partake in the deal available at participating locations along with nieces and nephews and anyone. The coupon is not valid with any other offer, according to the fine print.

More: National Lipstick Day 2018: How to get a free MAC lipstick Sunday

More: At Krispy Kreme, buy a dozen doughnuts, get a second dozen for $1 Friday, July 27

More: Subway, Little Caesars, KFC, Taco Bell know $5 is a magic price

Aunt and Uncle’s Day is officially on 7/26 (but we think every day is #AuntieDay!). So, grab your auntie and come in for BOGO pretzels 7/23 - 7/30. Tap the link for your secret coupon. — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) July 23, 2018

Want more pretzel deals and freebies?

With the My Pretzel Perks smartphone app, you can get a free birthday during your birthday month. Plus, get specials throughout the year with the free loyalty program.

Download the app at www.auntieannes.com.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com