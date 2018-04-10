Lufthansa is adding nonstop flights to Germany from Austin, Texas, a move that continues a spurt of explosive growth for the airport.

Starting May 3, Lufthansa will fly nonstop from Austin to its biggest hub in Frankfurt.

Lufthansa says Austin customers will be able to connect to more than 200 destinations in 100 countries via Frankfurt.

“Those living in Texas’ state capital will now be able to experience Lufthansa’s outstanding service and five-star premium product on long-haul travel routes," Matt Strong, Lufthansa Group General Manager Sales for the South Central region of the USA, says in a statement.

Lufthansa will offer five flights a week (every day except Tuesday and Thursday) on 255-seat Airbus A330-300 widebody jets. The planes include 42 lie-flat business-class seats and 28 recliner seats in Lufthansa’s international-style Premium Economy cabin.

Austin will be Lufthansa’s third destination in Texas, joining Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston Bush Intercontinental.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Lufthansa unveils new aircraft paint scheme; mixed reviews (story continues below)

Lufthansa unveils new paint scheme for its planes

For Austin, Lufthansa’s arrival continues a string of new air service and dramatic passenger growth. That’s also true for international service to Europe.

It was just in 2014 that British Airways gave Austin its first regularly scheduled route to Europe with nonstop service to London Heathrow. Since then, two more airlines have added European routes from Austin: Norwegian Air to London Gatwick and Germany’s Condor to Frankfurt (seasonal).

Now, Lufthansa will become the fourth airline to fly nonstop from Austin to Europe.

“We are very excited with the announcement of Lufthansa’s new route between Austin and Frankfurt, and welcome tourists from Frankfurt and beyond to enjoy everything Austin has to offer,” Tom Noonan, president and CEO of Visit Austin, says in a statement. “Lufthansa has long been on Austin’s list for airline route expansion, and with year over year increases in visitors from Europe, we anticipate this flight will be extremely successful.”

TODAY IN THE SKY: Europe's 30 biggest airlines: Which is No. 1?

Europe's 30 biggest airlines (by 'available seat miles')

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com