Baltimore's police commissioner is facing federal charges of failing to file his taxes for multiple years, just months after he took the lead of the troubled department.

Darryl De Sousa, who was appointed to lead the department of more than 3,000 officers in January, could face up to three years in prison. He was charged on Saturday on three counts of failure to file a federal income tax return, but the case was unsealed Thursday.

Federal prosecutors say De Sousa did not file his taxes in 2013, 2014 and 2015. In a court filing, which requested the charges be sealed, prosecutors said De Sousa is also the target of an investigation into additional federal crimes.

De Sousa's salary at the department continued to rise over that period, from $93,104 in 2013 to $127,089 in 2015, but he failed to file a federal tax return, prosecutors said in the charging document.

In a statement, De Sousa admitted to not filing his taxes but said he had been paying federal, state and local taxes through his salary and the withholding process.

"While there is no excuse for my failure to fulfill my obligations as a citizen and public official, my only explanation is that I failed to sufficiently prioritize my personal affairs," he said, adding the charges were an "embarrassment" for both him and the city.

"I accept full responsibility for this mistake and am committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible," De Sousa said.

The charges are just the latest embarrassment for Baltimore police, which has grappled with both an increase of crime, turnover of high brass and one of the biggest police corruption scandals in years.

De Sousa was promoted to lead the department, replacing Kevin Davis, because of the rising crime and homicide rate. The department has seen three commissioners since 2015 in the aftermath of the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old who was killed after being transported by police. His death sparked riots throughout the city.

In 2017, there were 343 killings, topping all years since 1999. The Baltimore Sun reports De Sousa moved up through the ranks and that the city's mayor, Mayor Catherine Pugh, has not asked him to resign in light of the federal charges.

She said in a statement she still has full confidence in De Sousa.

The department has been in the heat for months as a massive police corruption scandal unraveled accusing eight members of an elite gun task force of stealing money from citizens, selling seized guns and drugs back on the street and putting innocent people behind bars.

Eight officers in the Baltimore Police Department were indicted in a federal probe of the departmentÕs elite gun task force. All but two of the officers have pleaded guilty in the elaborate ploy, which included robbing civilians, selling seized guns and sending innocent people to jail.

Baltimore Police Department

The scheme revealed officers were acting as both cops and robbers.

The department is also still under a consent decree after a review by the Justice Department found widespread discriminatory and unconstitutional policing in the department. The review was done in the wake of Gray's 2015 death.

