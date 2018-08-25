Getty Images

Mark your calendars and set reminders: September will be a busy month on the made-up food holiday and deal front.

Besides Labor Day, September brings National Guacamole Day, National Cheeseburger Day and one of the most popular days of the year, National Coffee Day.

September also is Better Breakfast Month, National Honey Month, National Rice Month and National Potato Month.

Hungry yet?

September also brings the official start of fall on the 22nd and more pumpkin spice, a continuation of the early seasonal change that began in late August.

Today's specials

Happy National Coffee Day! We've rounded up the best freebies and deals for Sept. 29 at coffee shops, gas stations and more. Plus, we have coffee deals for online shoppers.

Saturday also is the last day to redeem your free Chick-fil-A nuggets and Sunday is the last to get free Wendy's burgers.

The deals

Here are the best deals, big days and ongoing specials, available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

Sept. 28: National Drink Beer Day

Three weeks after National Beer Lover's Day, it's time for another day to celebrate beer.

Sept. 28-30: Free Shake Friday

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Through Sunday, Sept. 30, with an entrée purchase at participating locations, get a free shake when you say #FreeShakeFriday. Perk members also will have the perk in their accounts.

Sept. 29: J.C. Penney coupon giveaway

Early morning J.C. Penney shoppers get $10 coupons to use on a $10 or more purchase on select apparel, shoes, accessories, find jewelry and home items.

Exclusions apply and the coupons are available while supplies last. Most stores will open regular Saturday hours, which is 10 a.m.

Learn more at www.jcpenney.com.

Sept. 29: National Coffee Day

Ongoing specials

Applebee’s: The September Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the $2 Samuel Adams OctoberFest.

Baskin-Robbins: Small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99 in September and October.

Bone Fish Grill: Through Sept. 30, get a free appetizer with purchase of two entrees and this coupon posted at www.bonefishgrill.com.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Through Sept. 30, get a free order of lasagne when you dine in and order select signature dishes, including Chicken Bryan, Chicken Marsala or Pollo Rosa Maria.

Carvel: Through Oct. 31, save $2 off a 48-ounce or larger cake or $3 off any sheet cake with a printable coupon.

Chili’s: The chain’s $5 margarita special for September is the Crown Apple Crisp, which is made with Jose Cuervo tequila, Crown Royal Regal Apple Whiskey, Cranberry Juice and Fresh Sour. The drink is available through Sept. 30.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also are weekly exclusives through the app.

Jersey Mike’s: Through Sept. 30, get 10 percent online orders with promo code SUBABOVE10 at www.jerseymikes.com/order. By placing an order, also be entered in the chain’s annual A Sub Above College Football Tailgate Sweepstakes.

Introducing, the apple of your eye: The Crown Apple Crisp $5 margarita. 🍏🍎 #MOTM pic.twitter.com/YQcIOLC0qo — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) September 1, 2018

Jimboy's Tacos: Through Sept. 30, first responders get a free Original Ground Beef Taco or Bean Taco when they present their employee ID at participating California and Nevada locations for the chain’s new Taco for a Hero campaign. The offer is for firefighters, police, EMTs and active military personnel.

Olive Garden: The Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion begins Sept. 24 and runs through Nov. 18. The pasta bowl starts at $10.99. During the eight-week deal, 23,000 people will be whipping out a Never Ending Pasta Pass and eating all-they-can-eat and another 1,000 people bought annual passes. The passes sold out in less than a second.

On The Border: Through Oct. 1, get chicken tinga and seasoned ground beef tacos are $2 and brisket and southwest chicken tacos are $4 at participating locations.

Panda Express: Through Oct. 31, get $3 off any online order $5 or more with the code "HONEYISBACK."

You know what’s better than a plate full of shrimp? Endless plates full of shrimp. Get ready, ‘cause #EndlessShrimp is back. 🍤🍤🍤 pic.twitter.com/RQONmFwiJ8 — Red Lobster (@redlobster) September 3, 2018

Red Lobster: The Endless Shrimp promotion is back for a limited time.

Sonic: For a limited time, get a Carhop Classic, which is the choice of the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger or the Classic Signature Slinger, served with medium tots for only $2.99.

Wendy's: This deal lasts through Sept. 30. Get a free Dave's Single with any Wendy’s purchase with an offer on the mobile app, which is available for Apple and Android devices. This offer will refresh daily. Also, through Oct. 7, get a free half-size Harvest Chicken Salad with the Wendy's app and a purchase. One offer per customer per day. Registration in app is required.

Wingstop: Through Nov. 20, Wingstop has a “Big Night In Boneless Bundle” promotion. For $15.99, get 25 boneless wings in three flavors with three dips at participating locations nationwide.

White Castle: Through Oct. 31, the Columbus-based fast-food chain has $3 Bacon Threesomes, which include three options of bacon-loaded sliders.

