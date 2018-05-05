Bill Maher is sticking up for fellow comedian Michelle Wolf.

Maher defended the controversial comments she made at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 28.

"I thought she did a great job talking truth to power," he said on Friday's episode of Real Time.

Wolf received backlash for her routine's jabs at Trump administration officials, most notably White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was in attendance.

Maher thought the backlash was unwarranted, however.

“These people have Groundhog Day Syndrome. Every year they're like, ‘let’s hire a comedian to tell jokes. And then the day after (they're) like, ‘why did we hire a comedian to tell jokes?!'" he said.

He also reminded viewers that the same thing happened to him when he hosted the dinner in 1996.

“They were doing the same thing — getting mad at the comedian for telling jokes," he said. "They should get a juggler or something non-controversial."

White House Correspondents' Dinner 2018 brings out stars Michelle Wolf had the audience howling and wincing as entertainer for the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 28. 01 / 18 Michelle Wolf had the audience howling and wincing as entertainer for the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 28. 01 / 18

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com