Bill Maher was sure to highlight as many headline-making names in the political circle as he could during "Real Time with Bill Maher" Friday, including, of course, President Donald Trump.

During his opening monologue, the late night host slammed the president, accusing him of raising fear and alarm about a caravan of Central American migrants heading to the United States.

“Trump is like a racist Paul Revere. ‘The migrants are coming! The migrants are coming!'” Maher said. “He keeps calling it an invasion. Yes, an invasion of strollers.” 

"Yes, the great invaders of history, Attila the Hun, Ivan the Terrible, Dora the Explorer," he joked. "Fox News treats it like it's the zombie apocalypse. But zombies eat brains, why would they be heading towards America?"

Maher also talked about Kanye West distancing himself from Trump earlier this week.

"(West) tweeted out, 'I now realize I've been used to spread a message I don't believe in.' And Kim told him he doesn't have to sleep on the couch anymore," he joked.

He also discussed Oprah Winfrey being on the campaign trail in Georgia for Democrat Stacey Abrams, who could make history by becoming the nation's first black female governor. 

"(She) went door-to-door for Stacey Abrams in Georgia. Can you imagine that? Oprah coming to your door?" he said. "So far she's convinced five women to vote for Abrams and two men to put the shot gun down."

