Jersey Mike's has a deal for National Sandwich Day.

Jersey Mike's Subs

Sandwich in some time for savings Saturday.

Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day and like other made-up food holidays, restaurants are celebrating with discounts.

According to a Jersey Mike's Subs Trend Tracker report, 98 percent of the nearly 53,000 people surveyed said they eat at least one sandwich a week and 39 percent said they eat three or more per week.

The survey also showed 76 percent of people crave subs for lunch and 20 percent said dinner was their preferred time.

Ranker, a crowd-sourced voting platform, found the top five sandwich chains based on votes were: Jersey Mike's, Firehouse Subs, Jimmy John's, Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Which Wich.

The deals

Here are the deals available Saturday at participating locations. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Get a small Bobbie, the chain’s signature Thanksgiving-leftover style sandwich for $5 Saturday with the CAPAddicts awards app. According to the company, the app needs to be downloaded before Saturday to get the special offer.

Erbert & Gerbert's: From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, all sandwiches are half off at participating locations. Offer valid on in-store and drive-thru orders. Limit one per customer per visit.

Jersey Mike's Subs: With a coupon, get $2 off any regular sub Saturday through Tuesday. The coupon will be sent to email club members and posted on the chain's Facebook page. Jersey Mike's has proclaimed November as “National Sub Month” and will run a social media contest Monday through Thursday each week and giving away prizes from gift cards to shirts.

McAlister's Deli: Get a $4 McAlister’s Club sandwich Saturday at participating locations. Download the chain’s app for a free beverage at www.mcalistersdeli.com/rewards.

Penn Station East Coast Subs: From 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, six-inch subs are $3.99 for rewards members

Philly’s Best: Buy any cheesesteak or hoagie Saturday and get one free with the purchase of two medium fountain drinks and a coupon available at www.eatphillysbest.com/coupons.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Members of the Potbelly Perks loyalty program get a free entree sandwich or salad with purchase of a kids meal Saturday and Sunday.

PT’s Taverns: Buffalo chicken bacon ranch sandwiches are $5 Saturday and for $2 more get sea salt French fries with it.

Quiznos: Get any 8-inch sub for $5 at participating locations with a coupon in the chain’s app. The coupon will be sent to all Toasty Points members in the mobile app before the made-up holiday. For downloading the app and joining the program, get a free four-inch sub with any purchase. Sign up at www.quiznos.com/toastypoints.

Schlotzsky's: The chain has a buy-one-get-one free deal on all medium sandwiches Saturday. Choose to double the meat for $2 more.

Smashburger: While not a National Sandwich Day deal, the chain is selling its Smash Pass for $100 at www.smashburger.com/smashpass through Sunday. With the Smash Pass get a burger or a free entree every day from Monday through Feb. 14. Some exclusions apply.

Subway: Saturday also is World Sandwich Day and Subway is offering a way to give back. With every purchase made on the Subway app and website Saturday through Nov. 9, Subway will donate a meal to Feeding America. You can earn free subs and get other offers with the Subway MyWay Rewards program.

TooJay’s: Get $2 off any one of the Florida chain's sandwiches with a coupon to use when dining in or take out orders Saturday. One coupon per person.

Wawa: Hoagiefest continues for a limited time only at Florida Wawa locations. Juniors are $3, Shortis are $4 and Classics are $5.

More deals: Local restaurants and smaller chains may also have specials. Look on social media for promotions.

Sign-up offers

Most of these specials are ongoing offers and require signing up for email clubs or downloading and using smartphone apps. Participation varies by location.

Arby's: Sign up for email coupons including a birthday freebie at www.arbys.com/get-deals.

Bojangles': The chain announced a new, free printable calendar that includes coupons. Sign up for the 2019 Bojangles’ Barnyard Calendar at www.bojangles.com/calendar.

Boston Market: Join the VIP club for a coupon for $3 off a $10 purchase and other offers at www.bostonmarket.com.

Brueggers Bagels: Sign up for the chain's Inner Circle www.brueggers.com for offers.

Burger King: Find coupons on the restaurant's smartphone app, which can be downloaded at www.bk.com/app.

Carl’s Jr.: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Six Dollar Burger for signing up for emails at www.carlsjr.com/email_signup.

Checkers: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.checkers.com/deals.

Chick-fil-A: Earn freebies by using the chicken chain's Chick-fil-A One smartphone app. Download and learn more at www.one.chick-fil-a.com.

Culver's: Sign up for the chain's eClub for "delicious perks" at www.culvers.com.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also are weekly exclusives through the app.

Del Taco: Get two free grilled chicken tacos for joining the chain's Raving Fan eClub at www.deltaco.com/ravingfan. Plus get other offers including a birthday freebie.

Dunkin' Donuts: Earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program, plus a birthday freebie. Sign up at www.ddperks.com.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Join the chain's Shmear Society for offers and a birthday freebie at www.einsteinbros.com.

Hardee's: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any "One-third pound Thickburger" for joining the chain's email list.

Jack in the Box: Unlock special offers when you enter your email or cell phone at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.

Krispy Kreme: Earn rewards with the doughnut chain's app, which can be downloaded at www.krispykreme.com.

McDonald’s: The fast-food chain’s app has ongoing coupons. Download the app at www.mcdonalds.com.

PDQ: Join the chain's Fan Club for coupons and a birthday freebie at www.eatpdq.com.

Panera Bread: Earn rewards for your purchases and get a birthday freebie with the MyPanera loyalty program. Sign up at www.panerabread.com.

Pollo Tropical: Sign up for email and text offers at www.pollotropical.com/rewards.

Popeyes: Find coupons at www.popeyes.com/coupons.

Quiznos: Get a free 4-inch sub with purchase when you download the chain's Toasty Points loyalty app at www.quiznos.com/toastypoints.

Rally's: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.rallys.com/deals.

Shake Shack: Sign up for exclusive offers at www.shakeshack.com.

Sonic Drive-In: Find deals at www.sonicdrivein.com/deals and download the Sonic app for a free slush or drink at www.sonicdrivein.com/app.

Steak 'n Shake: Find savings, learn more about half-price happy hour and join the rewards program at www.steaknshake.com.

Subway: Earn free subs and get other offers with the Subway MyWay Rewards program. Download the app at www.subway.com.

Wendy’s: Find coupons on the smartphone app, available to download at www.wendys.com.

Whataburger: Earn free food with the smartphone app, which can be downloaded at whataburger.com.

White Castle: Find specials at www.whitecastle.com/promotions.

Wienerschnitzel: Find coupons and sign up for the Wiener Lovers’ Club at www.wienerschnitzel.com/specials.

Zaxby's: Sign up for email, text and snail mail Zax Clubs at www.zaxbys.com/zax-club.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

