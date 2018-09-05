BMW unleashes most powerful M5 ever BMW introduces what it says it the fastest M5 ever with mroe than 600 horsepower 01 / 05 BMW introduces what it says it the fastest M5 ever with mroe than 600 horsepower 01 / 05

BMW has unleashed what it says is an even more powerful version of its already awesome M5 sedan.

It's the 2019 BMW M5 Competition, which, despite its name, is meant to be driven on the street even if it hits the raceway on weekends. BMW says it is the most powerful M5 ever.

The 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine produces 617 horsepower, 17 more than the M5. It's zero to 60 mile-per-hour time is 3.1 seconds. Going from zero to 124 mph comes in 10.8 seconds, 0.3 seconds than in the standard M5. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Top speed is 155 mph.

Aside from its performance on the track, there will be no mistaking the M5 Competition. It sports four black chrome tailpipes, two on each side, in the rear. The exhaust is tuned to give it a distinctive sound, especially when the car is being pushed hard. And is 7 millimeters lower than the standard M5, which not only makes it look more cool, but gives it a slightly lower center of gravity.

It has light alloy wheels and black accents on door handles, mirror bases, around the grille and rear bumper.

Lots of performance in a sedan, but it won't come cheap. Prices start at $110,995 when it arrives sometime after the production starts in July.

