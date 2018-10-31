Fernando Hernandez, 9, of Bloomfield, New Mexico, poses Dec. 23, 2017, with Santa Claus during a Toys for Tots event at McGee Park in Farmington, New Mexico. Fernando died Oct. 26, 2018, when his family took him off life support after he suffered a brain hemorrhage from the effects of hantavirus.

Courtesy of George Hernandez

FARMINGTON, N.M. – A boy diagnosed with hantavirus nine months ago has died after his condition deteriorated rapidly this past week, the boy's father said.

Fernando Hernandez, 9, of Bloomfield, New Mexico, died Friday in Cincinnati when he was taken off an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, which pumped oxygen into his blood after suffering a brain hemorrhage earlier in the day, said Fernando's father, George Hernandez. Fernando, who became ill Jan. 28, was receiving treatment at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in southwest Ohio when the hemorrhage left him brain dead.

"We really thought he was going to make it," George Hernandez said on the family's GoFundMe page to raise money for the child's funeral expenses.

Fernando was diagnosed with hantavirus – a disease transmitted in the droppings, urine and saliva of infected mice and rats – in late February, after he was transported to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado, his father said.

► Oct. 28: Adenovirus infection kills 9th child at long-term care center in New Jersey

► Oct. 26: Fewer adults got the flu shot last season, CDC says

► Oct. 25: Deadly virus outbreak kept from mom for weeks

The boy started to show flu-like symptoms around Jan. 28 and spent eight days at the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington before he was discharged. Fernando's hometown of Bloomfield is about a dozen miles east of Farmington and 135 miles from Albuquerque in the northwest corner of New Mexico.

Fernando returned to the emergency room on his ninth birthday, Feb. 10, because he was struggling to breathe on his own, Hernandez said. Later that day, Fernando was transported to Children's Hospital Colorado in the Denver area.

"Fernando had hopes and dreams of getting out of the hospital one day to return to his normal life," Hernandez said. "Unfortunately, destiny took another route."

Earlier this year, he said he quit his job to move to Aurora to be with his son. His wife was transported with Fernando to the hospital and had been sleeping there since February; it was not immediately clear when Fernando was transferred to the Cincinnati hospital.

Two patients this year at San Juan Regional Medical Center had preliminary tests for hantavirus that were positive, according to spokeswoman Laura Werbner. Werbner previously said that additional testing from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were negative for hantavirus.

As of January 2017, the latest information available, 728 U.S. hantavirus cases have been reported in the past 23 years, and a little more than a third of the patients died from the disease, according to the CDC.

Hantavirus, first recorded in 1993 in the United States in a Navajo couple in the Four Corners area of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah, is an old but relatively rare illness. Deer mice, white-footed mice, rice rats and cotton rats have been found to be carriers in this country.

► Oct. 24: Vanessa Lachey warns about RSV dangers after son's hospitalization

► Oct. 16: Unvaccinated child dies from the flu in Florida, state health officials say

In the past 25 years, hantavirus has been reported in 36 states, and New Mexico has had the most cases with 109, about 15 percent of all patients. Of the states with 50 or more reported cases, Colorado has had 104, Arizona 78, California 61 and Washington state 50.

This is the second death this year of a San Juan County resident initially diagnosed with hantavirus.

Kiley Lane, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico, died April 18 at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque after doctors in Farmington first thought she had influenza. She didn't receive her hantavirus diagnosis until Feb. 5, her mother, Julie Barron of Lubbock, Texas, said at the time of her death.

► Aug. 14: Infections from dog licks are very rare. Experts say get medical help fast.

► April 25: 27-year-old mom, initially misdiagnosed with flu, dies of more rare virus

The early symptoms of hantavirus are similar to flu and include fever, severe muscle aches and fatigue. Two prevalent strains of the flu virus, which were nearing their peak when Lane first began displaying symptoms, have killed more than 11,500 people this year, according to the CDC.

Plans for Fernando's funeral have not been finalized but are scheduled to take place in Tolleson, Arizona.

Follow Joshua Kellogg on Twitter: @jkelloggdt

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com