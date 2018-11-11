Build-a-Bear Workshop has announced two 2018 Black Friday deals and you can score an array of plush toys for only $6.
The BFD — big, furry deal sale — will allow parents and grandparents to knock out their holiday lists both online and in-stores.
How to get the deals
Build-a-bear is offering two deals. So if you're starting to plan your holiday shopping, keep in mind that these deals are either limited in how many you can purchase or by how long they stay in stock. Plan accordingly.
The doorbuster deal
On Friday, Nov. 23, guests who visit a store or buildabear.com, can score a 12-inch pink or black Snow Hugs Penguin plush for $6, plus tax. Outfits and accessories are sold separately.
The penguins are limited to two per person, while supplies last.
If you go to the store, it's best to arrive early as past Build-a-Bear sales have gotten crazy busy and supplies have run out.
BOGO deal
If Penguins are cute, but the child you were buying for has his or her heart set on another furry friend — that's OK. Build-a-Bear has $6 options for you, too.
Also on Friday, Nov. 23, the store has a Buy One, Get One deal. Buy one furry friend for $6, plus taxes, and receive another of equal or greater value, while supplies last.
Unfortunately, the two deals can not be stacked.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Black Friday hours will vary by location. Check with the local stores in your area for hours.
READ MORE:
- Build-a-Bear Workshops are opening at select Walmart stores
- 5 easy ways to keep little ones busy at the Thanksgiving kids table
- Amazon's first toy catalog is out. Watch your mailbox
- Exclusive first look at Disney's Top 15 Toys of 2018, fun toys for the holidays
- Amazon's Top 25 toys for the 2018 holidays. Get your gift list ready