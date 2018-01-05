2018's most anticipated new roller coasters Cedar Fair Entertainment Company 01 / 19 Cedar Fair Entertainment Company 01 / 19

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Free beer has returned to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

For the first 50 years of the park, free Anheuser-Busch samples were given out to patrons. That practice ended when the Hospitality House, location for the free beers, was converted into a restaurant in 2009.

From now until August 5, however, the beer is back.

Every visitor over 21 can visit the Garden Gate Café (the location of the former Hospitality House) for two free 7 oz. beers, with selections rotating every two weeks over the summer. The promotion will begin with Corona, in honor of Cinco de Mayo this weekend, and continue with Bud Light, Founders All Day IPA, M.I.A 305, Miller Light, Shock Top and Yuengling, among others. Bud Light is available as a substitution all summer, as well.

Shortly after the complimentary samples, the park will begin its Bier Fest on weekends from August 25-September 16. Over 100 local and international brews will be available, to be paired with German cuisine and festive music. The festival is included in park admission.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has founded a new Busch Garden's Brew Club that includes a stein kept on display at the Serengeti Overlook Pub & Restaurant when not in use.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

For those looking for something available anytime, the park has founded the Busch Gardens Brew Club, which offers $5 pours from more than 20 on-tap beers any time of year after a membership purchase of $79. The club member’s reserved stein will be kept on display in the Serengeti Overlook Pub near the Cheetah Hunt coaster when not in use. New steins will become available each year, with the previous year’s available as a souvenir.

2018 beer festivals and events Festival of the Dark Arts returns to Fort George Brewery in Astoria, Ore., on Feb. 17. 01 / 38 Festival of the Dark Arts returns to Fort George Brewery in Astoria, Ore., on Feb. 17. 01 / 38

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com