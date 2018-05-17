There's something about Capriccio Bubbly Sangria that's doing well, something, to its drinkers.

Twitter is bombarded with stories of people getting quite foggy after a night imbibing on the drink, which is 13.9% alcohol and "bursting with fruits and bubbles," its advertisements read.

It's left such an impact that drinkers are comparing it to Four Loko, a boozy, sweet, once-caffeinated drink known to get people so hype, and so turnt, federal regulators had to get involved.

The problem with Four Loko and other alcoholic drinks was the caffeine jolt allowed people to drink more, and thus get too drunk as a result. In 2010, Four Loko nixed the caffeine from its recipe.

It doesn't appear Capriccio contains anything special. USA TODAY was unable to reach out to Florida Caribbean Distillers, a Florida-based company that identifies the drink as one of its brands.

Who is drinking the most?: The drunkest (and driest) cities in America

Booze intake: U.S. should lower alcohol recommendation because booze shortens our lives, study says

On its website, the company boasts Capriccio as the No. 1-selling Sangria in the Caribbean. The drink, despite its potency, has drawn interest from curious drinkers.

Believe the hype! Capriccio Sangria is an experience like no other! It’s sweet, delicious and perfect for any occasion. #HowDoYouCapriccio pic.twitter.com/Ox3VV5aCxo — Capriccio Sangria Official (@capricciousa) May 16, 2018

This is not a game..Make sure you have a real relationship with the Lord before drinking this🙏🏾🙏🏾😩😩#CapriccioSangria pic.twitter.com/8ygcVDBcuy — BMillz (@coco_yumyum) May 16, 2018

I finally tried that Capriccio Bubbly Sangria...oh my goodness. — Ms. Belle ✨ (@theworkah) May 14, 2018

This mf sangria capriccio IS NOT A GAME 😭😭🌚 I’m at a Mother’s Day event tweakin! pic.twitter.com/Re5Z67RBPC — Trixie Tang (@beesyay) May 13, 2018

That capriccio sangria stuff ain’t nothing but four loko in a pretty bottle💀🤢 lol — tay🤸🏾‍♀️✨ (@attayprincess) May 13, 2018

y’all i’m about to try the capriccio sangria & even the cashier told me he blacked out after having one bottle 😭😭 — Anthony (@joventony) May 15, 2018

my sister calls world market Eugene to see if they have any of that capriccio sangria and this lady really said “because of Twitter all of our vendors are sold out” I’m ded 💀 — Khadija Smith (@SmithKhadija) May 16, 2018

Me with every store looking for Capriccio Bubbly Sangria pic.twitter.com/d6Q2975ij8 — Midnight Jasmine (@platinumpsycho) May 15, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com