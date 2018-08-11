Tim Garrison, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announces Thursday, Nov. 8, that the captain of the duck boat that sank in July faces 17 indictments.

Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The captain of a duck boat that sank in Missouri in July was indicted on 17 charges, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Seventeen people were killed when the amphibious vessel sank July 19 with 31 people on-board during a thunderstorm on Table Rock Lake.

Tim Garrison, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said Thursday that a grand jury indicted Kenneth Scott McKee, 51.

McKee faces 17 counts of misconduct, negligence, or inattention to duty by a ship's officer, resulting in the death of another.

Garrison said the indictment is colloquially known as "seaman's manslaughter."

Prosecutors say there was lightning in the area when McKee drove the duck boat into the water. During the fatal voyage, prosecutors say McKee failed to tell passengers to put on their personal flotation devices and also failed to raise the boat's side curtains as it took on water.

Oct. 16: How an 1851 law is being used to deny liability in duck boat tragedy that killed 17

Sept. 4: Duck boat survivor who lost 9 family members sues boat operators, manufacturer

If convicted, McKee could face 10 years in prison on each of the 17 counts, prosecutors say.

Ripley Entertainment, which operates the Branson Ride the Ducks operation, in addition to Ride the Ducks International also have been sued by many survivors of the sinking and family members of the deceased.

The duck boat that sank last week on Table Rock Lake killing 17 people was raised from the bottom by crews on Monday, July 23, 2018.

Nathan Papes/News-Leader

Those lawsuits are making their way through the court system. The U.S. Attorney's Office had asked to delay some proceedings in the lawsuits as they continued their criminal investigation.

In the lawsuits, attorneys claim the duck boat operators were negligent in ignoring weather warnings and not heeding calls to change the design of the boats after a similar tragedy in 1999 in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Branson is among several places around the country where the amphibious vehicles offer excursions. Since 1999, 42 deaths have been associated with duck boat accidents .

In August, the U.S. Coast Guard found probable cause to believe the captain committed "misconduct, negligence or inattention to duties."

Follow Harrison Keegan and Giacomo Bologna on Twitter: @HKeeganNL and @GBolognaNL

Aug. 29: Coast Guard finds probable cause for 'negligence' in Branson duck boat tragedy, feds say

July 31: Coleman family files second wrongful death lawsuit after Missouri duck boat tragedy

July 31: Branson duck boat tragedy prompts Coast Guard's highest level of investigation

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com