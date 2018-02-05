CHICAGO — It is still nearly 10 months before Rahm Emanuel — one of America’s most well-known big city mayors — stands for reelection here, but the lineup of challengers vying to unseat him is getting long.

Paul Vallas, a former Chicago Public Schools chief and city budget director under Richard M. Daley, on Wednesday became the seventh candidate to announce his intention to unseat Emanuel when he faces reelection next year.

With the nation’s third-largest city enduring daunting levels of gun violence, a $36 billion public worker pension crisis and discontent in some corners of the city’s African-American population with his leadership, the two-term mayor finds himself facing a crowded battlefield for reelection.

“I am running because the city is in deep trouble, and I have the experience and the track record of success to offer and implement solutions to effectively and affordably address the city’s issues in a financially responsible way,” said Vallas. He is a Chicago-native who also previously served as the head of New Orleans, Philadelphia and Bridgeport, Conn. public schools and was narrowly defeated in a 2002 bid for the Illinois Democratic gubernatorial nomination by the now imprisoned former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Vallas is among the more high-profile challengers to throw his hat into the ring.

Other candidates include businessman Willie Wilson, Emanuel’s former police superintendent Garry McCarthy, former Chicago Public Schools principal Troy LaRaviere, tech entrepreneur Neal Sales-Griffin, Cook County Circuit Clerk Dorothy Brown (whose office is at the center of a federal corruption probe), and activist Ja’Mal Green.

“You got a field that includes someone who is under federal investigation, somebody who was fired as head of a school, someone who was fired as the head of the police department,” Emanuel’s campaign spokesman Pete Giangreco said of the growing field. “This sounds more like an audition for an improv act, not a serious set of candidates.”

Emanuel, a former Congressman who served as chief of staff in the Obama White House and a senior aide in Clinton White House, last faced voters in 2015, several months before the release of controversial police shooting video of Laquan McDonald.

The Emanuel administration was forced by court-order to make the video public 400 days after the incident, and several months after mayor had one reelection. The mayor's critics argue that Emanuel, who saw his support erode in the city's large African-American community following the video's release, would not have won reelection had it come out earlier.

Emanuel said he did not watch the video, which appears to show that the 17-year-old McDonald was veering away from officers when he was shot 16 times by officer Jason Van Dyke, until it was set to be publicly released.

The officer was charged with first-degree murder on the same-day of the video’s release and is expected to face trial sometime this summer. Three of Van Dyke’s colleagues — Detective David March and patrol officers Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney — were charged with obstruction of justice and misconduct for allegedly trying to conceal the true facts around the case and are scheduled to face trial in July.

The McDonald case could loom large in next year’s election. Vallas demurred when asked by reporters about Van Dyke’s actions, but he criticized Emanuel for failing to watch the video earlier.

In the midst of the public outrage following the video’s release, Emanuel fired police superintendent Garry McCarthy, who is now among the candidates running to unseat Emanuel.

“If the mayor didn’t see the video, he should have,” Vallas said. “He should have asked to see it and he should have disclosed it. This is the pattern. You’re the guy who is the hands-on manager, but when it comes to taking responsibility…its always someone who has to take responsibility.”

Paul Vallas meets with teachers on Aug. 14, 2008, at the James W. Johnson Elementary School in New Orleans. The former big city school chief announced Wednesday that he's vying to take on Chicago's Rahm Emanuel in the city's 2019 mayoral election.

Tim J. Mueller, for USA TODAY

Vallas is centering his pitch for office on his record heading Chicago’s school system. He points to the fact that when he left the school system in 2001 to run for governor the district had $330 million cash reserve, student enrollment was on the rise, and the teachers' pension fund was on firm ground.

But Giangreco, Emanuel’s campaign spokesman, said that Vallas fails to mention that the Chicago school district missed several pension payments during Vallas' time as head of CPS.

Vallas also omits that he departed from the Philadelphia school district with a $99 million budget deficit, and has been inconsistent on his stance on the Emanuel-backed proposal that includes tax incentives to entice Amazon to build their second headquarter in Chicago, Giangreco said.

Emanuel also made the case Wednesday that the city’s public school system is in better shape during his administration than it was when Vallas was in charge of the school system from 1995 to 2001

Emanuel’s administration has lengthened the school day—once among the shortest of any major U.S. public school system—expanded access to pre-kindergarten, and launched a program that waives tuition to the city’s community college for the city’s public and charter high school graduates that have at least a ‘B’ average.

“When you go from the shortest school day and school (year) to a full school day and school year for every child, not some, that’s a long-term benefit to the city of Chicago,” Emanuel said. “The system before held our children back.”

Vallas said he volunteered in 2015 to help the school district after Barbara Byrd-Bennett was forced to resign amidst a federal probe into a scheme in which she steered more than $20 million in district contracts to a former employer in exchange for kickbacks. She plead guilty to the bribery scheme and was sentenced last year to 4-½ years in federal prison.

Vallas said he was told by an administration official, who he declined to identify, that his help wasn't wanted because he wasn't an Emanuel loyalist. The Emanuel campaign declined to comment.

Emanuel has also received push back in recent days from one of Chicago's preeminent political family's for comments he’s made over the years suggesting the city’s financial difficulties were the making of his predecessor at city hall, Richard M. Daley.

William Daley, the ex-mayor’s brother and Emanuel’s successor as chief of staff in the Obama White House, complained to the Chicago Sun-Times last week that it was “unseemly” of Emanuel to keep blaming his brother seven years after taking office.

“Put the big-boy pants on, and move on,” said Daley, who also served as commerce secretary in the Clinton administration “It’s kind of sad.”

In the 2015 campaign, Emanuel was forced into a runoff election by Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, but ultimately prevailed. (In Chicago's non-partisan municipal races, a run-off is held between the top two vote-getters if no candidate wins a majority of the vote.)

Garcia announced in November he would not run against Emanuel in 2019, but instead would seek to replace Rep. Luis Gutierrez, an Illinois Democrat who is retiring from Congress at the end of this term.

Emanuel is a prodigious fundraiser. The mayor raised $24 million for his 2015 reelection battle and has $4.7 million on hand for this campaign run.

Vallas said he needs $3 million to $5 million to be competitive with Emanuel, who has built a reputation as a hard-nosed political operator. During his time working for Clinton, Emanuel famously sent a pollster he was angry with a dead fish.

“The mayor is banking on the fear factor,” Vallas said.

