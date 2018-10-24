Chick-fil-A is planning to add Mac & Cheese to its menu at more of its restaurants.

Chick-fil-A

That already-popular menu at Chick-fil-A may be getting cheesy.

The chicken-sandwich chain is currently testing macaroni and cheese at some of its restaurants and is considering whether to add it to more markets – and perhaps, nationally.

As part of a "limited-time test," Chick-fil-A is currently offering "Mac & Cheese" as a side item in several cities as part of a limited-time test: Baltimore, Maryland, Greensboro, North Carolina, Houston and San Antonio, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona.

Whether the dish will be served up in more restaurants remains to be seen. But the testing will help the company determine whether it will become a permanent menu item, the chain says. "These tests will help Chick-fil-A decide whether or not the menu item will become available nationwide in the future," the company said in a statement sent to USA TODAY.

The chain told Business Insider something similar when it reported on Chick-fil-A adding Mac & Cheese and baked beans as test menu items in three of the markets this summer.

Customers in those test markets can also order Mac & Cheese off the catering menu as a small or large tray option, Chick-fil-A says.

Should you just want to look and drool over the dish, it's posted on Chick-fil-A's site, too.

Many customers who have already tasted the menu item have taken to Twitter to offer testimonials with one customer from Maryland, saying, “y’all really got something with this” and another customer calling the dish “legit.”

@ChickfilA Y’all really got something with this Mac and cheese pic.twitter.com/RooO9VDsD1 — Marc Twain (@AKidNamedTwain) October 23, 2018

Others who live in cities where the dish is not available sound envious – and hungry. One Chick-fil-A fan said she might "have to move back to" Maryland, because Florida doesn't have the dish yet.

I think I have to move back to MD... Chick-fil-A here in FL doesn’t have Mac and cheese #fail @ChickfilA — Breezy ⚓ (@aubreyfbaby89) October 22, 2018

Others simply pleaded with Chick-fil-A to quit noodling around – OK, we know macaroni is a pasta not a noodle – and start serving Mac & Cheese at all of its restaurants.

Chick-Fil-A is gonna start selling mac and cheese? pic.twitter.com/ATQxWVl8pQ — Gracie🌻 (@GracieeLo) October 24, 2018

More: Chick-fil-A starts its international expansion in Toronto next year

More: Chick-fil-A is first quick service restaurant to test meal kits

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com