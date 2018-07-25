These hotels hang on to traditional metal keys
The celebrated Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California, stays traditional with metal keys attached to a tassel.
The famous Beau Rivage Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, will probably never go plastic, although the keys themselves are high-tech.
The Hotel Drisco in San Francisco proudly displays its metal keys in their cubbyholes at the front desk.
The 20-room Chanler at the Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island, dates from 1875. By the looks of things, the keys do too, but they're actually of much more recent vintage.
At New York's Baccarat Hotel in Midtown the key is just because. The fob is what opens the lock.
Making the key fob big enough, as is the case with keys at the Angsana Velavaru Resort in the Maldives, encourages guests to leave the key at the front desk, which provides a chance for staff interaction.
The Penn's View Hotel on Philadelphia's Front Street in the Society Hill neighborhood is home to the Panorama Wine Bar, serving over 150 vintages by the glass.
The key fobs at the historic Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley, Arizona, contain a small flashlight. Management says that "traditional keys support our legacy as a former artist studio and residence in a way that plastic cannot."
Le Trois Rois, a Grand Dame in Basel, Switzerland, offers 101 luxurious rooms, all opened with metal keys, on the Rhine River. Founded in 1681, the current building dates from 1844 and houses Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl, the hotel's three-Michelin-starred restaurant.
One downside of traditional hotel keys: The more beautiful the key fob, the higher chance it will become a souvenir, such as the keys at the Round Hill Resort and Villas in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
London's Goring Hotel in the Belgravia neighborhood has been in the same family for over 100 years and has no plans to introduce plastic key cards ... ever.
The Draycott Hotel, a townhouse property in London's Sloane Square district, is renowned for serving all guests complimentary French Champagne each evening in its cozy sitting room.
Just a hunch, but I'd wager that guests at the Anantara Kihavah Resort on a private island in the Maldives, and where every accommodation is an over-water bungalow, don't even lock their doors.
Guests probably will pass on lugging this rather heavy key with them as they stroll about Porto, Portugal, which is precisely the point at the Hotel Infante Sagres. Leave it at the front desk and give the staff a chance to ask how your stay is going.
Dukes Hotel, a luxurious townhouse establishment in a very desirable London location, will be happy to keep your room key safe and sound while you're out and about.
The family-owned and -operated Gstaad Palace Hotel in Gstaad, Switzerland, will most likely never resort to plastic key cards. All 90 room keys are tasseled but they are attached to high-tech metal keys that are resistant to copying.
The Nikko-Kanaya Hotel in Nikko, Japan, dates from 1873 and it looks like the room keys date from that era as well.
The Hotel Carlton in St. Moritz, Switzerland, makes sure guests will return keys to the front desk when not in the room, by attaching a very heavy key fob to the high-tech room keys.
It seems that five-star St. Moritz hotels are on the same page when it comes to a no-plastic-key policy. The keys for all 171 rooms and 10 suites at the Suvretta House are in the capable hands of this gentleman when guests are out and about.
Built in 1881, Madrona Manor, sitting on 8 acres in Healdsburg, California, proudly sticks to traditions befitting a Victorian estate. "Plastic key cards just would not complement the experience," management explains.
Closed for five months after devastating Wine Country fires, the Kenwood, a Mediterranean-styled retreat hotel in the Sonoma Valley, is back on its feet, and still has traditional keys; and California Highway 1 is back open awaiting exploration.
Like Boston itself, the Eliot Hotel in the city's Back Bay likes tradition and these keys are here to stay. "Our social media reviews inevitably mention our unique keys," says spokesperson Jillian Pedrani.
Plastic keys would stand out like a sore thumb at Philadelphia's Morris House Hotel, a boutique property housed in an historic building dating from 1787.

Let the record state that I am not a fan of the plastic hotel room key card.

I lose them. I confuse them with credit cards and I fumble trying to figure out which way the card goes into the lock. They demagnetize, usually on the 25th floor of large hotels late at night when the last thing I want to do is trek down to the front desk to get a replacement. 

Most hotel room doors today are opened with these ubiquitous plastic key cards. But a surprisingly large number of hotels around the world still use metal keys, of various vintages, attached to creative (and sometimes very heavy) key fobs. 

The ease with which key cards can demagnetize or otherwise malfunction is just one reason why a large number of hotels worldwide never went plastic. Another reason: security.

In January of last year hackers attacked the computer systems at the Romantik Seehotel Jaegerwirt, a traditional hotel situated on an Instagram-worthy lake in Austria, invalidating guests’ key cards and preventing management from issuing new ones. The hotel had no choice but to pay a ransom in bitcoin in order to give guests access to their rooms.

To guard against future attacks, the manager told The New York Times, he was considering replacing key cards with old-fashioned door locks and metal keys last used when his great-grandfather founded the hotel.

“The securest way not to get hacked,” he said, “is to be offline and to use keys.”

What’s more, electronic key card locks don’t always work as intended. On the third and last day of his stay at the W Hotel in West Hollywood, California, last year, Sidney Chua, a New York-based financial analyst, discovered by chance that the door to his room hadn’t been locking even though the door “clicked” shut. So presumably anyone could have walked into his room and created mischief. Attempts to fix the lock failed and Chua was moved to another room (unbelievably, the hotel refused to offer any compensation for putting Chua and his valuables at risk). How many people check to see if hotel doors have successfully locked when leaving a hotel room? (I do now.) 

And earlier this year, Finnish security experts discovered a software flaw that allowed them to create a master key card from any hotel key card, even an expired one. The hackers reported the flaw to Assa Abloy, the world’s largest hotel lock manufacturer, before it could be exploited by criminals, and it has been addressed by a software update, which hotels must install individually.

It turns out old-fashioned metal keys and locks are pretty reliable, even after all these centuries. 

And yet, hotel managers have told me, it’s not security concerns that have preserved the tradition of metal keys with fobs so large they could serve double duty in the hotel fitness center. They’re designed to be heavy enough or large enough to coax guests to leave them at the front desk when not in the room. Cody Bertone, GM of New Orleans’ Ponchartrain Hotel, echoes what other GM’s around the world have told me: Metal keys gives his staff an “opportunity to interact with guests and anticipate guests’ needs.”

Other reasons I heard from hotel managers who eschew plastic: plastic is not eco-friendly and key cards aren’t always recycled; plastic key cards are easily demagnetized, causing guest inconvenience; plus, a key left at the front desk means the guest’s room can be tidied up by housekeeping, eliminating those annoying knocks at the door; and finally, simply that the hotel is traditional and plastic doesn’t work well with the brand.

Of course, soon most hotel room doors will be opened by your smartphone. No keys, no waiting in line, no “how’s your day going” at the front desk because in some hotels, there will be no front desk. Hilton already offers the technology at over 1,000 locations, and guests who prefer an impersonal and efficient check in experience love it.

The hotels in the slideshow above will not be going the smartphone route any time soon or, really, ever. And they don’t do plastic either.  

