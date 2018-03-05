Conan O'Brien's TBS talk show will shift to a half-hour format in 2019, as the comedian expands his relationship with TBS to include live events, more travel specials and more digital content.

Conan, currently an hour-long show, will continue to air four nights a week and will adopt a "less structured" format that will incorporate digital content from his "Team Coco" banner.

“A half-hour show will give me the time to do a higher percentage of the comedy in, and out, of the studio that I love and that seems to resonate in this new digital world,” O’Brien said in a statement. “It’s still going to be me hosting a very silly show, but I want segments on my half-hour program to link to digital content, deepening the experience for my younger fans, and confusing my older ones.”

O'Brien, who hosted NBC's Late Night beginning in 1993 and had a brief tenure (and tumultuous exit) from The Tonight Show, signed a new four-year contract with TBS last year, amid reports that his show would adopt a weekly format. He is the longest-tenured late-night host on TV.

But the new approach seems to be a compromise, and O'Brien has won attention for his travelogues to many foreign countries, from Cuba to South Korea.

