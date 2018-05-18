A couple injured while standing among counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville last year were married on Saturday.

Marcus Martin pushed his fiancée Marissa Blair out of the way as a car, driven by Alex Fields, plowed through a crowd of counter-protesters on August 12. Martin was thrown through the air, and broke his leg as a result of the crash.

The couple's friend, Heather Heyer, was killed. Fields has been charged with second-degree murder in Heyer's death.

The chilling moment was captured by newspaper photographer Ryan Kelly, of the Charlottesville Daily Progress. The image won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography in April.

In this Aug. 12, 2017, photo by Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress, people fly into the air as a car drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Ryan M. Kelly, The Daily Progress via AP

Christina Moore, a wedding planner and founder of Bella Giornata Events and Design in Fredericksburg, Va., had watched as the car attack unfolded in Charlottesville. She, like many others, heard of Martin's sacrifice, and she knew that their wedding plans were probably on hold.

"I said I really want to get a hold of them because this will alter everything for them," Moore told USA TODAY in a December phone interview.

: Marcus Martin and Marissa Blair were standing among counter-protesters in Charlottesville when a car plowed through the crowd. Martin pushed Blair out of the way and broke his leg in the attack.

Courtesy Michelle Harris, of M Harris Studios

After consulting with the couple, Moore got straight to work, and with the help of more than 30 vendors the couple's dream wedding came true on Saturday. Photos taken by Michelle Harris, of M Harris Studios, show the couple saying their vows in front of a massive floral arch.

During the ceremony, Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, led a butterfly release in remembrance of her daughter, WVIR-TV reported.

"If Heather was still here, Heather would definitely be here on the front row,” Blair told the news station.

More: Man who pushed fiancée to safety during Charlottesville protests gets dream engagement shoot

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com