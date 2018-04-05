Captain Steve Cardano, Tour Guide, talks about crab aboard the Cape Water Taxi Eco Tour on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

BETHANY BEACH, Del. -- Help cannot come quick enough for Harry Phillips.

The owner of Russell Hall Seafood on Hoopers Island has not had any workers to pick Maryland's finest crabs since the season started April 1.

"It puts us at a shutdown," Phillips said. "If we don't have somebody to pick the crabs, what am I going to do with them? It's affecting hundreds of people."

And he's not the only one. Four of the eight businesses on the Maryland shore that utilize the H-2B visa program are essentially closed as many pickers could not make their yearly pilgrimage from Mexico to the Shore.

It's estimated that almost half of the workforce is missing, and the eight businesses process around 80% of the crabmeat, according to Jack Brooks, president of the American Seafood Jobs Alliance.

For the first time, the Trump administration awarded the visas in a lottery this year, instead of the usual first-come, first-served basis.

"Can you imagine a lottery that decides whose business lives and whose business dies? That's just horrible," said Brooks, who is also a co-owner of J.M. Clayton Co. in Cambridge. It was one of the four crab processors that received visa workers.

Idling crab picking operations

The lack of workers could put some out of business. Crab processors can't find willing American workers to fill the void, and experts are unsure of how it will affect the consumer market for crabmeat.

The industry is expecting some relief as another lottery for 15,000 more H-2B visas, which is for seasonal workers in non-agricultural jobs, to be announced this month.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, the Republican who represents the Shore, have asked for an immediate raise to the visa cap.

“Many businesses within Maryland’s First District depend on the H-2B visa program to hire seasonal workers," Harris said in a statement Thursday.

But why only 15,000 visas, Brooks said he doesn't know. Even if workers arrived Monday, a month would have been lost, Brooks said. And it could take 30 to 45 days after a lottery to get workers into the country.

"From day one, we have to go as hard as you can since we only have eight months," Phillips said.

Brooks said companies have dealt with worker issues since 2005 but this year is going to be the worst yet.

Maryland has 20 licensed crab processors but are about 200 employees short of the 500 that normally come through the program, according to Bill Seiling, director of the Chesapeake Bay Seafood Industries Association.

Applications more than doubled the allotted 33,000 jobs for work beginning in April, prompting the lottery approach to award visas.

Crabmeat prices could rise

The price of Maryland crabmeat could go up with a short supply, while the international selection will always set the low bar, Brooks said. More unpicked crabs will head to live markets for sale, lowering the price and quality because of the style and size.

"The live market, no matter what anyone says, just can't absorb all these crabs," Brooks said. "The crab picking businesses have been absorbing so many crabs over the decades."

Three of the four businesses without workers are on Hoopers Island, Brooks said, but some processors still use local pickers to supply the market.

Metompkin Bay Oyster in Crisfield and Ocean Highway Seafood in Pocomoke City, both in Maryland, make due without visas.

Many critics find it easy point out that American workers would solve the crab picking dilemma, but the Eastern Shore is still steeped in that tradition whereas other parts of Maryland have desperately tried to keep up, Brooks said.

"We'd love to, but people are simply not taking these jobs," he said.

It's a tradition that has gone by the wayside, Phillips said. No one wants to do the tedious work that runs for only eight months of the year.

And students look to the beach or something that will benefit them more after they finish school, he added.

"We've done everything we could to hire American workers," Phillips said.

Russell Hall opened in 1992 and started with 12 workers from Mexico. Now they're closer to 50 and have second generation families coming from the south to work.

Fearing the future

Phillips gets text messages every day asking when the seafood company might open so that the workers can make money fast and send it back to their family.

He's seen businesses close year after year, knowing what missing a whole season could mean.

He fears for the future if the lottery stays and the shortage continues year after year. It trickles down from his employees to the truck drivers, docker workers, refrigeration companies and more.

Phillips might have to make due with a half of season. And after 25 years of hard work, he's hoping his luck will change.

"It's a shame," he said. "These people are hardworking people."

This report includes information from the Associated Press.

