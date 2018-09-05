Photo tour: Sailing ship line Star Clippers' Royal Clipper

The 227-passenger Royal Clipper, operated by sailing ship line Star Clippers, is the world's largest full-rigged sailing ship.
Star Clippers is out with a new promotion on Mediterranean voyages that brings credits for flights to reach the ship.    

The sailing ship line says passengers booking select seven- and nine-day sailings from May through October will receive up to $1,200 in air credit per cabin. 

Including the credit, Star Clipper packages in the Mediterranean for the period start at $1,190 per person, based on double occupancy. 

An anomaly in the world of cruising, Star Clippers operates three authentic sailing ships including the 227-passenger Royal Clipper, the world's largest full-rigged sailing vessel. The line offers voyages in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Asia. 

