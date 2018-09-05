Passengers exit a plane and stand on the tarmac of Denver International Airport after being evacuated from a Delta flight from Detroit on Tuesday May 8, 2018, in Denver.

Rachel Naftel, via AP

A Delta Air Lines flight arriving to Denver was evacuated by the plane's emergency exits after the cabin began to fill with smoke Tuesday evening, according to media reports.

The incident occurred on Delta Flight 1854, an MD-90 aircraft that departed Detroit at 7:16 p.m ET and landed in Denver at 8:13 p.m. MT, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Flight 1854 passenger AJ Davidson told KUSA TV of Denver he was on the flight, saying it was already on the ground and taxiing to a gate when the smoke was noticed.

"Everyone was kind of yelling, like, 'Hey, there's smoke coming out of the vents. What's going on? Open the doors. Why aren't the masks dropping down?' " he said to the network.

Scariest thing. After landing fumes through the vents and fire. Feeling faint and sick. Baby was last one out!!! Emergency evacuation. Scariest thing ever. Delta. #Delta #deltaairlines @Delta @DeltaNewsHub pic.twitter.com/oMmkpbhoqo — Rachel Naftel (@rachelnaftel) May 9, 2018

"After a couple of minutes, the flight attendant was like, 'Everyone get low to the ground and cover your mouth with a blanket, or clothes, or whatever you have.' And maybe a minute later, they finally made the call to evacuate the plane," he added. "And she yelled, 'Evacuate the plane,' and seconds later, the doors popped open. We all jumped down the slide and got out of there as fast as we could."

Delta confirmed to KUSA that passengers deplaned via slides and over the wing after smoke was seen in the cabin. Passengers were bussed to the terminal.

"Airport response vehicles met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution and customers were transported to the terminal via buses," Delta's statement said. "The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the concern this situation has caused."

Officials from Denver International Airport said they took a report of a fire on the plane earlier in the evening. A tweet just after 10 p.m. local time said there were no flames, and had returned to normal operations.

Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams told The Associated Press that no major injuries were reported from smoke inhalation, but that some passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.

Earlier tonight, Delta flight 1854 from Detroit landed safely at DEN. As it was taxiing, smoke was reported in the cabin so the aircraft was safely evacuated. There were no flames. Only minor injuries reported. Airport operations are normal. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 9, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com