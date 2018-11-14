WASHINGTON – Four House Democrats who are expected to lead committees when the new Congress convenes in January announced Wednesday they would investigate acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker's involvement with World Patent Marketing, a company that allegedly bilked customers of millions of dollars.

Whitaker served on the company's advisory board.

The lawmakers – Elijah Cummings of Maryland on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Jerrold Nadler of New York on the Judiciary Committee, Frank Pallone of New Jersey on the Energy and Commerce Committee, and Adam Schiff of California on the Intelligence Committee – said "serious questions are now arising about his fitness to serve in this position of trust."

Acting United States Attorney General Matt Whitaker, center, and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, right, attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2018 in Arlington, Va.

The complaint coincides with attacks from Democrats and some Republicans, who argue he shouldn't have been appointed because he wasn't confirmed by the Senate.

The Justice Department Wednesday defended President Donald Trump's appointment of Whitaker by asserting that his senior executive status at the department “unquestionably” authorized him to serve, despite his lack of Senate confirmation.

Before his appointment, Whitaker served as chief of staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was fired Nov. 7.

The Federal Trade Commission announced charges last year against World Patent Marketing for an “invention-promotion scam” in which officials were “deceiving consumers and suppressing complaints about the company by using threats of criminal prosecution against dissatisfied customers.”

Democrats pointed to a Slate article that said Whitaker was involved in promoting "alleged innovations in hot tub design" for the company.

"The defendants promised to promote people’s inventions and took thousands of dollars, but provided almost no service in return," acting FTC Chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen stated in a news release. “Then they added insult to injury by threatening people who complained.”

World Patent Marketing agreed to a settlement banning the company from the industry and imposing a judgment of nearly $26 million, the FTC announced in May.

The Democratic members say court records include documents showing Whitaker played a direct role in some of these actions, apparently threatening a disgruntled customer

He warned in an email that filing complaints against the company could result in “serious civil and criminal consequences,” according to the members. He also wrote, “I am a former United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa and I also serve on World Patent Marketing’s Advisory Board.”

