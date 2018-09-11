By now, you're familiar with the dispute between President Trump and CNN reporter, Jim Acosta, at the White House this week. Acosta was banned from future White House press conferences because he was accused of putting his hands on the White House intern who tried to take a microphone from him during a press conference.

In the video, you can see that the intern reached with her right hand to grab the microphone while Acosta held on to it. Then she reached with her left hand and grabbed it while Acosta continued to hold on to the microphone as well. While this occurred, his left arm lowered onto hers. This interaction turned into an issue of semantics. In the literal sense, he didn't put his hands on her, but his arm made contact with hers. When someone invades your personal space, it's instinctive to either allow or disallow it. You'll react by pulling back, turning away, moving toward depending on if it's a welcomed invasion.

