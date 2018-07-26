Walt Disney is joining the fight against plastic straws.

The entertainment and theme park giant will eliminate single-use plastic straws and stirrers at all of its theme parks, resorts and properties across the world by mid-2019, it announced Thursday.

The one exception is Tokyo Disney, which is owned and operated by The Oriental Land Company.

Disney joins a growing list of companies that are getting rid of straws amid pressure from groups who say they clog waterways and are a prime example of unnecessary plastic waste.

•Starbucks. Earlier this month, Starbucks said it plans to eschew plastic straws in its more than 28,000 stores across the world by 2020.

•McDonald's. The nation's largest fast-food provider said it will test plastic straw alternatives in the U.S. later this year. The activist group SumOfUs estimates that every day, McDonald’s alone dispenses millions of plastic straws that customers quickly throw away.

•Royal Caribbean. The cruise ship giant plans to do away with plastic straws by the end of this year, joining other cruise companies like Hurtigruten and Peregrine Adventures. Alaska Airlines is getting ditching plastic drink stirrers.

In addition, a major food service company, Bon Appétit Management, will no longer carry plastic straws at its more than 1,000 locations in 33 states by September 2019.

In total, McDonald's said in a blog post that its move will reduce more than 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers annually to help the environment.

“Eliminating plastic straws and other plastic items are meaningful steps in our long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products, in a statement. “These new global efforts help reduce our environmental footprint, and advance our long-term sustainability goals.”

Additionally, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, which owns 12 theme parks including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, said in June that it removed all plastic straws from its parks.

Disney also said it will reduce the use of single-use plastic shopping bags on its properties, instead offering to sell guests reusable bags.

