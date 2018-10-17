Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is the world's most popular theme park.

It's a small (and slightly more flexible) world after all.

On Tuesday, Walt Disney World's new date-based ticket pricing system went into effect. Under the new plan, prices vary based on the particular day. Single-day tickets will range from $109 to $129, depending on how popular the day is expected to be.

Disney's new interactive online calendar shows guests how much a ticket will cost per day based on how many days they plan to explore the parks and when their visit begins. Busier days have higher prices.

Disney officials said this new system will allow them to better disperse attendance during the year.

"As our parks continue to increase in popularity, this new pricing model is part of our broader efforts to better spread attendance throughout the year, and is intended to help us improve and deliver a great experience for our guests," Disney officials said in a company blog post.

The system lets guests see which month will be the cheapest based on how many days they want to visit. Alternatively, there's the opportunity to choose a flexible start date. With that method, guests can visit whenever they want on or before Dec. 31, 2019, keeping in mind that all of their multiday tickets must be used within 14 days of the first one.

If something comes up or vacation plans change, guests can change the date of a previously booked visit free of charge. However, there may be an additional cost if the ticket is switched to a more expensive time frame.

Disney World officials said prices at the resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot — will be tweaked so they’re the same instead of Magic Kingdom having a higher price.

Disney introduced flexible pricing at U.S. parks three years ago as an incentive for guests to visit during less busy times. Each month was divided into value, regular and peak days.

Annual pass, parking increases

Along with the launch of date-based pricing, Disney implemented new increases for annual passes. This marks the second time this year those prices have gone up.

Below is a breakdown of pass prices:

• Florida Resident Gold Annual Pass: $609, up from $589

• Florida Resident Platinum Annual Pass: $749, up from $729

• Florida Resident Platinum Plus Annual: $849, up from $829

• Florida Resident Silver (Seasonal): $479, up from $439

• Florida Resident Weekday Select Seasonal: $319, up from $289

• Florida Resident Theme Park Select Pass: $439, which is the same

• Disney World’s Platinum Plus Annual Pass: $994, up from $949

• Disney World’s Platinum Annual Pass: $894, up from $849

Theme park officials said the average passholder visits Disney 12 times per year and noted the new prices equate to about an extra $4 per month for guests who choose to pay in installments.

Disney's new parking prices, according to its website:

• Preferred parking for a car or motorcycle: $50 per day, up from $45 per day

• Standard parking for a car or motorcycle: $25 per day, up from $22 per day

• Oversized vehicle parking for a shuttle, limo, camper trailer, RV, bus or tractor-trailer: $30 per day, up from $27 per day

For more information on the ticket system or the annual passes, visit disneyworld.disney.go.com.

