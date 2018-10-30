DISNEY MAGIC PRESENT TANGLED THE MUSICAL
Disney Cruise Line's presents Tangled the Musical that is based on the original motion picture "Tangled" the Walt Disney theatre aboard the Disney Magic at Port Canaveral.
The "Happiest Place on Earth" applies to the seven seas. 

Disney's new Caribbean cruise from New Orleans sold out in just one hour after going on sale to the public, according to the Sun Herald in Gulfport, Mississippi. (I wonder if Princess Tiana from "Princess and the Frog" was able to snag a pair of tickets?)

“You wouldn’t believe the people that jumped on that,” Brenda Walker, co-owner of the Cruise Planners franchise "Coast Cruises and More" told the outlet. "It sold out in one hour. The whole cruise."

That's up to 2,713 passengers in  875 staterooms.

The first four-day expedition on the "Disney Wonder" ship is set to depart February 2020, marking the company's first time sailing from Louisiana. 

"It just shows you how eager people are to cruise local," Walker added. 

USA TODAY reached out to Disney Cruise Line for comment. 

In September, Disney announced plans to establish a new home port in New Orleans. The cruise line also announced a highly anticipated return to the Hawaiian Islands; cruises out of Puerto Rico; and popular itineraries to tropical destinations from Florida and California.

The Disney Wonder will have six cruises during its stay in New Orleans, including four-, six- and seven-night Western Caribbean sailings; a seven-night Bahamian cruise; and a 14-night Panama Canal voyage. The departures will occur Feb. 7 through March 6.

Among other itineraries involving the Wonder:

• The ship will offer Southern Caribbean sailings during two seven-night voyages departing Jan. 19 and 26 from San Juan, Puerto Rico, followed by a five-night Bahamian cruise.

• Beginning on March 20, the ship embarks on seven sailings from San Diego to Baja and the Mexican Riviera, ranging from two to seven nights,

• Disney will return to Hawaii after a five-year hiatus, with two cruises on the Wonder: a nine-night voyage to Honolulu from Vancouver, Canada, on April 29; and a 10-night sailing back to Vancouver on May 8.

Cruise ship tours: Disney Dream, Fantasy compared
01 / 101
Disney Cruise Line introduced the first of its twin Dream-class ships, the 130,000-gross-ton, 4,000-passenger Disney Dream, in 2011. This was the first new vessel for the company since the smaller Disney Wonder in 1999.
02 / 101
In 2012, the Disney Dream was followed by the structurally and mechanically identical Disney Fantasy. While the ships share many of the same features, there are a number of differences between them that range from the subtle to the obvious.
03 / 101
The Disney Dream, also known as Hull No. 687, was built by the acclaimed Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.
04 / 101
Disney Fantasy is Meyer Werft Hull No. 688. Meyer Werft is known for its exacting standards and high quality, having recently delivered Celebrity Cruises’ Solstice class, Royal Caribbean’s Radiance platform and Norwegian’s Star and Gem series of ships.
05 / 101
Externally, the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy can be distinguished by the Disney character “mascots” on their sterns. On the Disney Dream, it is Mickey Mouse.
06 / 101
The character on the Disney Fantasy’s stern is Dumbo the elephant.
07 / 101
Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, while state of the art and equipped with all the latest modern facilities, take their architectural inspiration from the great Atlantic liners of the past, namely French Line’s SS Normandie of 1935.
08 / 101
Both ships boast an AquaDuck water coaster that hurtles riders through a 765-foot-long acrylic tube that winds through both funnels and over the midships lido. Here is the AquaDuck on the Disney Dream.
09 / 101
A nearly identical AquaDuck water coaster can be found on the Disney Fantasy. On both ships, the ride extends at one point on a loop 150 feet above the ocean.
10 / 101
On the Disney Dream, the Satellite Sun Deck sunning and observation platform overlooks the bow from Deck 13.
11 / 101
On the Disney Fantasy, the same space has been enhanced with shaded awnings and a water fountain at the base of the central satellite dome.
12 / 101
Here is a view facing aft from Disney Dream’s starboard Deck 13, showing the open decks at the base of the ship’s twin funnels.
13 / 101
A similar view from the Disney Fantasy shows the addition of a wading pool at the base of the forward funnel and awnings on either side of the ship on Deck 12.
14 / 101
Facing forward from aft Deck 13, there is an impressive view of the Disney Dream’s funnels and the AquaDuck.
15 / 101
The same view on Disney Fantasy reveals only a tiny variation or two in the AquaDuck tubing.
16 / 101
This is a nighttime view of the Disney Dream’s adults-only Quiet Cove pool area on forward Deck 11.
17 / 101
On the Disney Fantasy, the Quiet Cove pool area is identical to that of the Dream.
18 / 101
The Disney Dream has the al fresco Waves Bar on aft Deck 12.
19 / 101
On the Disney Fantasy, Waves was replaced by the 1,800-square-foot AquaLab water park.
20 / 101
This aft-facing view of Disney Dream’s midships Deck 11 pool area shows the Donald’s family pool in the foreground and the kids-only Mickey’s wading pool in the background.
21 / 101
On Disney Fantasy, no notable changes have been made to the same area. For both ships’ festive deck parties, there is a retractable dance floor platform that slides over each pool.
22 / 101
Both ships (Disney Fantasy shown) have wonderful wrap-around promenades on Deck 4.
23 / 101
On the Disney Dream, there are seating alcoves in the promenade that are adjacent to the adults-only District on aft Deck 4.
24 / 101
On most ships, the open fo’c’sle is usually a mooring or crew deck. The Disney Dream was the first to incorporate this space on Deck 5 level into a terrace shared by the Vibe Teen Center.
25 / 101
Here is the same view on the Fantasy, which is identical in all key aspects.
26 / 101
On both ships, lights shine from the hull to illuminate the sea. This view was taken from Disney Dream’s Deck 13.
27 / 101
And this view of the illuminated sea was taken the Disney Fantasy’s Deck 4 promenade.
28 / 101
Passengers on both ships embark on the lowest (Deck 3) level of the three-deck Atrium Lobby. On the Disney Dream, a bronze Donald Duck sculpture is located at the foot of the grand staircase.
29 / 101
On the Disney Fantasy, the bronze sculpture at the foot of the grand staircase is Minnie Mouse.
30 / 101
The Art Deco-influenced Disney Dream has an ornate peacock chandelier as the main focal point of the Atrium Lobby.
31 / 101
The Art Nouveau-influenced Disney Fantasy also has an elaborate peacock chandelier hovering over its Atrium Lobby.
32 / 101
Here is a view of the Disney Dream’s chandelier from the balcony on Deck 5.
33 / 101
And here is the same view on Disney Fantasy. In addition to the different chandeliers, there are variations in decking, carpeting and bulkhead (wall) treatments.
34 / 101
Both ships have extensive Senses Spas that overlook the sea from a Deck 11 perspective. The waiting room in Disney Dream’s Spa is shown here, facing aft.
35 / 101
The identical space on Disney Fantasy is shown here, facing forward. Even the artwork is the same in this particular venue on both ships.
36 / 101
This is the entrance to the Rainforest, the Disney Dream’s thermal suite.
37 / 101
In addition to a Hamam (Turkish bath), several steam rooms (Laconium, Caldarium, dry and wet saunas), the Rainforest (shown on Disney Fantasy) features a wet area with showers that have specialized water and misting jets.
38 / 101
Identical gyms on both ships are relatively small but well-equipped. This is the cardio area on the Disney Dream.
39 / 101
Both ships also have a Chill Spa, dedicated exclusively to teens. This is a treatment room on the Disney Fantasy.
40 / 101
Here is a close-up of a butterfly mosaic in the Disney Dream’s Chill Spa.
41 / 101
This is the relaxation room onboard the Disney Dream.
42 / 101
On aft Deck 12, the Meridian Bar serves as an anteroom for the two adults-only extra-tariff restaurants, Palo and Remy. This is a port/forward-facing view of the Meridian Bar on Disney Dream.
43 / 101
The Meridian Bar, shown facing aft on the Disney Fantasy, is identical to that of the Disney Dream. The room has open-air terraces on either side.
44 / 101
Palo, shown here on the Disney Dream, is an extra-tariff Italian restaurant ($20 per person) that seats 176 on the starboard side of aft Deck 12.
45 / 101
On the Disney Fantasy, there is a slight variation in soft fittings (namely the upholstery on the booths and chairs) versus its counterpart on the Disney Dream.
46 / 101
Remy is the extra-tariff ($75 per person), 96-seat French Restaurant inspired by the Disney-Pixar film “Ratatouile.” Located on the port side of aft Deck 12, it is shown here facing aft on the Disney Dream.
47 / 101
On the Disney Fantasy, Remy is almost identical to its namesake on the Disney Dream, aside from slightly different carpeting.
48 / 101
Cabanas is a casual buffet-style dining venue on aft Deck 11. This is an aft-facing view on the starboard side of Cabanas aboard the Disney Dream.
49 / 101
Cabanas on Disney Fantasy is identical to that on the Disney Dream, including the same wave-patterned carpeting, rattan furnishing and even the kite-shaped ceiling lights.
50 / 101
The undersea-themed mosaics in Cabanas are among the most beautiful works of art on board both ships. This mosaic is onboard the Disney Dream.
51 / 101
This is the nearly identical Cabanas mosaic onboard the Disney Fantasy.
52 / 101
The Vibes Teen Center is located on forward Deck 5 and accessed via a passageway with pulsating fiber-optic lighting. This is the entrance onboard the Disney Dream.
53 / 101
This is the entrance to Vibes onboard the Disney Fantasy.
54 / 101
On the port side of Vibes, there is a soda bar. This is the one aboard Disney Dream.
55 / 101
Aside from the absence of conical tables, the soda bar in Disney Fantasy’s Vibes is identical to that on the Disney Dream.
56 / 101
The central portion of Vibes, shown on Disney Dream, facing starboard, is a semi-circular lounge area with a dance floor and large video screen.
57 / 101
The same space, shown facing port, on Disney Fantasy, is identical to that on the Disney Dream.
58 / 101
Edge is a tween club located on the Deck 13 level of the forward funnel. This is a forward-facing view of Edge on the Disney Dream.
59 / 101
Although structurally identical to the facility on the Dream, Edge onboard Disney Fantasy has different furnishings.
60 / 101
Part of the kids-only complex on midships Deck 5, the Oceaneer Club is for 3- to-10-year-olds. This is the facility on Disney Dream, the center portion of which features an interactive Magic PlayFloor where guests’ movements control the action.
61 / 101
And here is the identical Oceaneer Club aboard the Disney Fantasy.
62 / 101
The adjacent Oceaneer Lab also has a Magic PlayFloor as well as a number of computer stations and a navigation simulator.
63 / 101
This is the same space on the Disney Fantasy.
64 / 101
The largest public venue is the 1,340-seat, triple-level Walt Disney Theater. This is where the Disney Dream’s extravagant productions are staged.
65 / 101
The Walt Disney Theater on the Disney Fantasy is identical to that on the Disney Dream.
66 / 101
The Buena Vista Theater is a 399-seat cinema and lecture hall. This is the Disney Dream’s, facing starboard.
67 / 101
Here is a port-facing view of the identical Buena Vista Theater onboard the Disney Fantasy.
68 / 101
The Disney Fantasy’s Bon Voyage Bar is located on the port side of Deck 3, adjacent to the Atrium Lobby.
69 / 101
Unlike its Art Deco counterpart on the Disney Dream, the Bon Voyage Bar on the Disney Fantasy has an Art Nouveau flourish.
70 / 101
This mosaic panel in the Disney Dream’s Bon Voyage Bar depicts Prince Charming.
71 / 101
This mosaic panel in the Disney Fantasy’s Bon Voyage Bar is a portrait of the glass carriage in Cinderella.
72 / 101
All four Disney ships have their own “adults-only” areas. On the Dream, it is located on aft Deck Four and called The District, featuring a series of chic lounges and bars with mid-century modern decor. This is the District Lounge near the main entrance.
73 / 101
On the Disney Fantasy, the adults-only sector is called Europa and features the La Piazza bar area at its entrance. Decor in this part of the ship is Art Nouveau-influenced with a European flourish.
74 / 101
A special “Pink” vintage of Taittinger was created for Disney Dream’s Pink champagne bar.
75 / 101
On the Disney Fantasy, instead of Pink, there is Ooh La La, a Parisian boudoir-inspired champagne bar.
76 / 101
Named for its Meyer Werft shipyard hull number, 687 is Disney Dream’s clubby, Scandinavian modern-influenced watering hole and Sports Bar.
77 / 101
The 687 pub on Disney Dram received a makeover in dry dock that included the lengthening of its bar and a change to its layout.
78 / 101
The corresponding space on the Disney Fantasy is O’Gill’s pub, taking its name from the Disney feature film “Darby O’Gill and the Little People."
79 / 101
The intimate Skyline Bar on the Disney Dream features dark wood veneers and a high-definition fiber-optic backdrop of a famed cityscape that changes nightly.
80 / 101
On the Disney Fantasy, the Skyline Bar is laid out the same as that on the Disney Dream but its paneling is painted gray and it has its own unique soft fittings.
81 / 101
On the Disney Dream, the dance club is called Metamorphosis. It features fiber-optic butterfly wings in its ceiling that change color.
82 / 101
The vividly patterned The Tube is the fiber-optic-festooned nightclub on Disney Fantasy that resembles a London Tube station.
83 / 101
All Disney ships feature the line’s innovative rotational dining where guests and their waiters move to the same table in a different restaurant each night. Shown on the Disney Dream, the Royal Palace is inspired by Disney Princesses: Cinderella, Snow White, Aurora and Belle.
84 / 101
The Royal Court Restaurant on the Disney Fantasy is just as ornate as that on the Disney Dream but features different decor. Food in the Royal Court is inspired by Old World French cuisine, including lobster, jumbo shrimp and beef tenderloin.
85 / 101
The Animator’s Palate first appeared on Disney’s classic Magic and Wonder of 1998 and 1999, respectively. On the Disney Dream, the concept of cartoon stills coming to life and the restaurant changing lighting and color is much the same.
86 / 101
The Animator’s Palate on the Disney Fantasy looks almost identical to that on the Disney Dream but it has a few extra new twists.
87 / 101
On high-definition screens situated throughout the restaurant, Disney characters interact with diners in the Animator’s Palate onboard the Disney Dream.
88 / 101
On one “Animation Magic” night per cruise, Disney Fantasy guests can draw up their own characters on placemat templates which are then incorporated into videos shown on the high-definition screens in the Animator’s Palate.
89 / 101
Inspired by the gardens of Versailles, the Enchanted Garden Restaurant on the Disney Dream evolves through the day via fiber-optic lighting and other effects such as fixtures that “bloom” during the course of dinner.
90 / 101
Disney Fantasy’s Enchanted Garden Restaurant is much the same as its counterpart on the Dream, although in lieu of floral banners, it features hanging pots of flowers.
91 / 101
Among the most lavish accommodations afloat are the 1,781-square-foot Walt and Roy Disney Suites on forward Deck 11. This is a forward-facing view of the living room of the Roy Disney Suite on the Disney Dream.
92 / 101
This is an aft-facing view of the living room of the Roy Disney Suite on the Disney Fantasy. Note the chandelier and different soft fittings. These Category R suites also have huge balconies with private Jacuzzis, a separate bedroom and master bath, a dedicated bar, walk-in closet and guest WC.
93 / 101
The 622-square-foot Suites on the Dream-class ships feature separate bedrooms and sitting areas as well as large balconies, some of which are enclosed in domed glass. This is an inboard-facing view of a Category T suite on the Disney Dream.
94 / 101
Aside from the artwork and the curtains, the suites on the Disney Fantasy are almost identical to those on the Dream.
95 / 101
The 306-square-foot Family Oceanview Staterooms with Balcony have a pastel color scheme in concierge class versus the vivid reds and blues of regular staterooms in this category. This is one on the Disney Fantasy.
96 / 101
Oceanview with Verandah Staterooms measure 246 square feet and are identical in look (with either red or blue bedspreads). This a “red spread” on the Disney Dream.
97 / 101
And this is a “blue spread” Oceanview with Verandah on the Disney Fantasy.
98 / 101
In lieu of standard portholes, 241-square-foot Deluxe Family Oceanview Staterooms on the Dream-class ships feature huge circular windows. This is stateroom 6672 on the Disney Fantasy.
99 / 101
Interior Cabins on both ships range from 169 to 204 square feet and have innovative “virtual portholes” which feature a live, projected view of life outside the ship. To spice things up further, Disney characters will suddenly appear and work their way across the screen.
100 / 101
All four Disney ships have cabins with family-style double bathrooms. One features a sink and bath/shower.
101 / 101
And the second features a WC and sink.
