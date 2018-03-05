The race for West Virginia's Republican primary is heating up and with it more fiery and controversial attacks.

Don Blankenship, a hopeful in the race for Senate, has taken aim at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and released a new ad Thursday calling the Kentucky Republican a "swamp captain" who has made his "China family" wealthy.

The names are just the latest in a series Blankenship, a convict and former coal-mining executive, has used while campaigning ahead of the primary next week. Earlier this week, he called McConnell "Cocaine Mitch." He's also taken shots at the race of McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, the current secretary of Transportation.

The 30-second ad, first reported by Politico, ramps up the name-calling and further targets the race of McConnell's family.

"Swamp Captain Mitch McConnell has created millions of jobs for China people. While doing so, Mitch has gotten rich," Blankenship says in the ad. "In fact, his China family has given him 10s of millions of dollars."

McConnell's father-in-law is James S.C. Chao, the founder of The Foremost Group, a shipping and trading company. Blankenship has said the ties are a conflict of interest.

Meanwhile, Blankenship explored moving to China. His fiance is also from the country, according to The New York Times.

The ad ends with Blankenship holding two young girls, telling viewers, "I will beat Joe Manchin and ditch cocaine Mitch for the sake of the kids."

Blankenship was imprisoned for a year after being convicted of conspiring to violate mine health and safety standards in connection with the death of 29 people in the nation’s deadliest coal mining explosion in decades.

While his sentence ended in May 2017, his supervised release doesn’t end until May 9— the day after the primary, according to court records.

Establishment Republicans don't want him to win the Senate primary for fears of another defeat, like that in Alabama with Roy Moore. A super PAC with ties to McConnell has spent nearly $745,000 on TV and digital ads to oppose him.

One of the President's sons, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted he was opposed to Blankenship and didn't want Republicans to lose in the state.

"I hate to lose," he wrote. "So I'm gonna go out on a limb here and ask the people of West Virginia to make a wise decision and reject Blankenship! No more fumbles like Alabama. We need to win in November."

I hate to lose. So I'm gonna go out on a limb here and ask the people of West Virginia to make a wise decision and reject Blankenship!



No more fumbles like Alabama. We need to win in November. #wv #wvpol — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 3, 2018

Earlier this week, Blankenship released another controversial ad that first dubbed McConnell "Cocaine Mitch."

Blankenship's campaign said the nickname came from a 2014 article published in the days before McConnell won his re-election campaign that year. Progressive-leaning The Nation reported that 90 pounds of cocaine had been discovered aboard a vessel owned by the Foremost Group, founded and owned by McConnell's father-in-law, James Chao.

"The company was implicated recently in smuggling cocaine from Colombia to Europe. Hidden aboard a company ship carrying foreign coal was $7 million of cocaine and that is why we've deemed him 'Cocaine Mitch,'" the Blankenship campaign said in a statement.

