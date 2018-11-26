President Donald Trump visited the small-yet-historic city of Tupelo, Mississippi, on Monday, and promptly compared himself to its favorite son.

None other than Elvis Presley.

Trump told the crowd at an airport rally that he didn't want to sound "very conceited," but people used to tell him he rather resembled Elvis back when he was younger.

"Other than the blond hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis," Trump said. "Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment."

"We love Elvis, don't we?" Trump also said of the musical icon who was born in a shotgun-style house in Tupelo on Jan. 8, 1935.

Trump traveled to northern Mississippi to campaign for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who faces a runoff election Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy.

The president's visit came 10 days after he conferred a posthumous Medal of Freedom on Presley during a White House ceremony.

Jack Soden, President and CEO of Elvis Presley Enterprises, accepts the Medal of Freedom on behalf of the Presley family from President Donald Trump on Nov. 16.

Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP

On that occasion, Trump said of Presley: "After redefining music in the '50s and redefining cinema in the '60s, 'The King' – as he was known by everybody – everybody, to this day, they call him 'The King' – revolutionized live performances in the 1970s."

At the campaign rally in Tupelo, Trump invoked Presley's name in protesting large groups of migrants who are seeking to enter the United States.

"They're not going to put in Elvis in there," Trump said.

