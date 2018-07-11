Ap Trump A Usa Dc
President Trump speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

PHOENIX – In a freewheeling news conference a day after the Republican Party lost control of the U.S. House of Representatives, President Donald Trump claimed victory while lambasting Republicans who did not embrace him for their losses.

In a news conference at the White House, Trump said retirements by GOP lawmakers in the House presented difficulties for him this cycle. He also took aim at outgoing U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, the Arizona Republican. 

"I retired him," Trump said. "I'm very proud of it. I did the country a great service. He is retired. I'd like to call it another word, but we're going to treat him with great respect. 

"Jeff Flake, that's another beauty."

Flake is one of Trump's most visible antagonists. Flake conceded last year that he could not win a primary in the current Republican climate under Trump's presidency without compromising his integrity.

Although he often agrees with Trump on policy, Flake has acknowledged that their stark differences on issues such as free trade and immigration likely would brand the senator as insufficiently loyal to Trump during a primary. 

Indeed, loyalty to Trump emerged as a key role in Arizona's Republican senatorial primary election, where the three candidates played up their relationship to Trump. 

The president played a star role in the general election, when GOP candidate Martha McSally staged a day of events with him back in October. Unofficial results from the Secretary of State show the two-term congresswoman with the advantage over the Democratic challenger, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema

