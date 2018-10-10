Cruise ship tours: Avalon Waterways' Avalon Visionary
01 / 69
The 128-passenger Avalon Visionary is one of river line Avalon Waterways' 16 vessels in Europe.
02 / 69
Like other river ships designed to sail in Europe, the size of Avalon Visionary is limited by the size of the locks and bridges in the region. It measures 361 feet long and 38 feet wide.
03 / 69
Avalon Visionary is part of of Avalon Waterways' Panorama Class of vessels. The ships feature unusually large cabins and panoramic views from floor-to-ceiling windows. Here, Visionary's main lobby, where passengers first arrive after boarding.
04 / 69
The Avalon Visionary's main lobby is home to a reception desk that is staffed around the clock.
05 / 69
As on most river ships, a central stairway leads from Avalon Visionary's main lobby to three cabin decks as well as the main dining room.
06 / 69
As is typical on river ships, Avalon Visionary has one large lounge overlooking the front of the ship that serves as a central gathering for passengers during the day and into the evening.
07 / 69
The stylish, semi-circular bar in the lounge is quiet during the day but often bustling at night.
08 / 69
Founded in 2004, 13-year-old Avalon Waterways is known for a young fleet of ships with a stylish, contemporary design. A notable feature of Avalon Visionary's lounge is its wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows.
09 / 69
As with other areas on Avalon Visionary, the lounge is filled with contemporary furniture. The room is home to nightly port talks and other activities.
10 / 69
At the front of the lounge is a seating that doubles as an alternative dining venue in the evening.
11 / 69
A large dance floor is located at the center of the lounge, which is home to live music nightly.
12 / 69
Just outside the lounge at the very front of the ship is an outdoor seating area.
13 / 69
Avalon Visionary's lounge bar serves German lager Veltins as well as other beers and wines from the region where the ship sails.
14 / 69
Avalon Visionary's bar is stocked with a wide range of liquors available at an extra charge. Pricing is in euro.
15 / 69
A second, smaller sitting room called the Club Lounge is located at the back of Avalon Visionary. Like the main lounge, it offers panoramic views of passing scenery from wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows.
16 / 69
Avalon Visionary's Club Lounge harbors a small nook with coffee, tea and other snacks.
17 / 69
Cookies and muffins are available throughout the day in the Club Lounge.
18 / 69
Juices also are available in the Club Lounge.
19 / 69
The Club Lounge also is home to a small library nook and wide-screen television (sometimes used during lectures).
20 / 69
A range of games can be found in the library nook of the Club Lounge.
21 / 69
A small deck just off Avalon Visionary's Club Lounge overlooks the back of the ship. It's one of the few places on the vessel where smoking is permitted.
22 / 69
As is typical on river ships, Avalon Visionary has one large main restaurant that can accommodate all 128 passengers in one seating.
23 / 69
Avalon Visionary's restaurant serves four- to six-course dinners nightly. It's open buffet-style for breakfast and lunch.
24 / 69
Avalon Visionary's restaurant serves up daily specials as well as Eggs Benedict, made-to-order omelettes and other dishes at breakfasttime.
25 / 69
Avalon Visionary's restaurant has a buffet area at its back that is used during breakfast and lunch.
26 / 69
Avalon Fresh, a new culinary program launched on Avalon Waterways in 2017, includes healthy seeds, grains and other items at breakfast.
27 / 69
Avalon Waterways' new Avalon Fresh program also has brought flavorful and unusual smoothies to the breakfast buffets on the line's ships.
28 / 69
As is the case for all of Avalon Waterways' Panorama Class vessels, Avalon Visionary features a large number of Panorama Suites that offer 20 square feet of living space. That's about 30% more than the standard river ship cabin.
29 / 69
Nearly 80% of Avalon Visionary's 64 cabins are Panorama Suites. They are unusual in the industry not just for their large size but for their floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall panoramic windows.
30 / 69
Panorama Suite windows stretch 11 feet wide and slide open to create a large, seven-foot-wide opening. When open, the windows give passengers the feel of being on an open-air balcony.
31 / 69
Panorama Suites have a small seating area near the floor-to-ceiling windows.
32 / 69
Panorama Suites also have a desk area and built-in storage areas.
33 / 69
The built-in storage area in Panorama Suites has a large area for hanging clothes.
34 / 69
The built-in storage area in Panorama Suites also offers a row of shelves that includes a personal safe.
35 / 69
Cabin bathrooms on Avalon Visionary are spacious for a river ship
36 / 69
Cabin bathrooms are lined with rich marble and feature upscale amenities.
37 / 69
Cabin bathrooms are stocked with upscale L'Occitane toiletries.
38 / 69
A perfume diffuser from Italy's Millefiori sits in a nook in Panorama Suites on Avalon Visionary.
39 / 69
One of the little touches in Avalon cabins is bathroom towels in two colors, so two people traveling together will know which towel is theirs.
40 / 69
All cabins on Avalon Visionary have a mini-bar stocked with sodas and alcoholic drinks available for an extra charge. Bottled water, however, is complimentary.
41 / 69
Despite catering heavily to the U.S. market, Avalon ships only offer European-style electrical outlets in cabins. If you're coming from the USA, be sure to bring an adaptor.
42 / 69
Passengers board Avalon Visionary via a ramp that travels with the ship.
43 / 69
Large, umbrella-like coverings line the top deck of Avalon Visionary for shade on sunny days.
44 / 69
The large, umbrella-like coverings atop Avalon Visionary can be disassembled when the ship crosses under low bridges.
45 / 69
Dozens of lounge chairs line the top deck of Avalon Visionary.
46 / 69
The deck-top area of Avalon Visionary includes an open-air bistro, a relative rarity on river ships. It can be used for lunch events during sailings.
47 / 69
The top deck of Avalon Visionary also offers a hot tub, though there is no pool.
48 / 69
A built-into-the-floor-covering backgammon game is one of several amusements on Avalon Visionary's top deck.
49 / 69
At the back of Avalon Visionary's top deck is a small area where smoking is allowed.
50 / 69
Located near the front of the ship, Avalon Visionary's wheelhouse can be lowered when the vessel passes under low bridges.
51 / 69
Just in front of Avalon Visionary's wheelhouse is another small seating area.
52 / 69
Avalon Visionary's ceremonial bell is located on its top deck just in front of the wheelhouse.
53 / 69
Avalon Visionary offers a small fitness center that's home to a treadmill and two stationary bikes.
54 / 69
The Avalon Visionary's fitness center also has a small collection of free weights.
55 / 69
Towels and bottled watered are available in Avalon Visionary's fitness center.
56 / 69
In addition to stairs connecting its three levels, Avalon Visionary has a small elevator.
57 / 69
Among little touches on Avalon Visionary are the umbrellas are the umbrellas at the ready for passenger use on rainy days.
58 / 69
Passengers on Avalon Visionary grab a receiver on the way to tours so they can listen to guides through headphones.
59 / 69
A machine that sprays hand sanitizer is located outside the restaurant.
60 / 69
Avalon Visionary was built at the Den Breejen shipyard in The Netherlands.
61 / 69
River ships such as Avalon Visionary often dock right in the center of the towns that they visit on European waterways.
62 / 69
An Avalon Visionary crew member meets passengers returning from shore tours with a towel and cold drink.
63 / 69
Fresh honey straight from a honeycomb is one of the items available in the ship's buffet.
64 / 69
Beef carpaccio is on the menu in the restaurant on Avalon Visionary.
65 / 69
German-style pretzels await passengers during a German-themed lunch in the ship's restaurant.
66 / 69
Local beers from the region where Avalon Visionary sails are among the specials available in the ship's lounge.
67 / 69
Avalon Visionary in 2017 is sailing on Europe's Rhine River.
68 / 69
Avalon Waterways' Avalon Visionary docked in Cologne, Germany.
69 / 69
A life buoy at the ready atop Avalon Visionary.
XXX GILBERT-SIGNATURE-BOOKS-2714.JPG A ENT
'Eat Pray Love' author Elizabeth Gilbert mourned the death of her partner Rayya Ellis overnight Thursday.
Jennifer Schatten

Add Elizabeth Gilbert to the list of big-name writers christening cruise ships. 

River line Avalon Waterways on Wednesday announced the "Eat Pray Love" author would name its next new vessel, the 166-passenger Avalon Envision, at a ceremony on the Danube River early next year. 
 
“As somebody who is almost pathologically obsessed with travel and adventure, what could be more fun than being named the godmother of a beautiful riverboat? I’m honored and delighted to be part of this lovely endeavor,” Gilbert said in a statement accompanying the announcement.  
 
The christening ceremony will take place in Budapest, Hungary on April 7, 2019. 

Envision is Avalon's latest "suite ship" – a style of vessel that features particularly spacious cabins known as Panorama Suites on two of three cabin decks. The cabins have panoramic windows that slide open seven feet to create a balcony-like effect. The suite ships' cabins are also laid out so that the bed faces the water rather than the wall – a popular feature that is starting to be copied by other lines. 

RELATED:  Avalon Waterways fleet to be all 'suite ship' by 2019 | Why Avalon has the best cabins on Europe's rivers | Avalon to add India cruises 

With Envision arriving, Avalon is removing its smaller, 138-passenger Avalon Affinity and sisters Avalon Felicity and Avalon Luminary from service. Those three ships, which entered Avalon's fleet in 2009 and 2010, were built before the line shifted its focus to suite ships.

The changes won't have a significant impact on the line's capacity as the cutback in total number of ships will be paired with an increase in departures per ship. But the move, notably, will result in Avalon's entire fleet adopting the same "suite ship" design that has been at the center of the company's growth since 2011.  

The changes for 2019 will leave Avalon with 13 ships sailing in Europe and three vessels in Southeast Asia. 

Avalon's fleet in 2019 will include a new vessel debuting this month on the Mekong River that will operate voyages between Vietnam and Cambodia.

In addition to Elizabeth Gilbert, other well-known writers who have signed on to christen cruise ships include 'Outlander' author Diana Gabaldon. She served as the godmother for a new Avalon Waterways vessel that debuted in 2015. 

Cruise ship tours: Avalon Waterways' Avalon Passion
01 / 68
Like other river ships designed to sail in Europe, the length and width of the Avalon Passion is limited by the size of the locks on the region's waterways. The ship measures 443 feet long and 38 feet wide -- the maximum amount possible for ships cruising the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.
02 / 68
The fastest-growing area for river cruising is Europe, where more than a dozen new vessels are debuting this year. Among them: Avalon Waterways' 166-passenger Avalon Passion.
03 / 68
The Avalon Passion is the latest in Avalon Waterways' new Panorama class of vessels that feature unusually large (for the industry) cabins and more panoramic views. Here, the vessel's main lobby, where passengers first arrive after boarding.
04 / 68
The Avalon Passion's main lobby is home to a reception desk that is staffed around the clock.
05 / 68
As on most river ships, a central stairway leads from the Avalon Passion's main lobby to three cabin decks as well as the main dining room (on the lowest level of the ship).
06 / 68
As is typical on river ships, the Avalon Passion has one large, central lounge overlooking the front of the ship that serves as a central gathering place for passengers during the day and into the evening.
07 / 68
The stylish, semi-circular bar in the lounge is quiet during the day but often bustling at night.
08 / 68
As with other areas on the Avalon Passion, the lounge is filled with contemporary furniture. The room is home to nightly port talks and other activities.
09 / 68
Founded in 2004, 12-year-old Avalon Waterways is known for a young fleet of ships with a stylish, contemporary design. A notable feature of the Avalon Passion's lounge are its wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows.
10 / 68
At the front of the lounge is a seating area that doubles as an alternative dining area for the ship.
11 / 68
A light buffet lunch often is served at the front of the lounge.
12 / 68
Another view of the outside seating area at the front of the ship.
13 / 68
Just outside the lounge, at the very front of the ship, is an outdoor seating area -- one that is larger than on many river ships.
14 / 68
A large dance floor is located at the center of the lounge.
15 / 68
The bar serves German lager Veltins on tap.
16 / 68
The lounge is home to a self-serve coffee machine that's available around the clock.
17 / 68
The bar is stocked with a wide range of liquors available at an extra charge. Pricing is in euro.
18 / 68
A second, smaller sitting room called the Club Lounge is located at the back of the Avalon Passion. Like the main lounge, it offers panoramic views of passing scenery from wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows.
19 / 68
The Avalon Passion's Club Lounge also harbors a small breakfast nook for early and late risers as an alternative to breakfast in the main restaurant.
20 / 68
The breakfast nook in the Club Lounge features a self-serve WMF coffee machine, which is in constant use.
21 / 68
Cookies and muffins often are available in the Club Lounge.
22 / 68
The Club Lounge is home to a small library nook and wide-screen TV (sometimes used during lectures).
23 / 68
A range of games can be found in the library nook in the Club Lounge.
24 / 68
A small deck just off the Club Lounge overlooks the wake of the ship. It's one of the few places on the ship where smoking is permitted.
25 / 68
As is typical on river ships, the Avalon Passion has one large main restaurant that can accommodate all 166 passengers in one seating.
26 / 68
The Avalon Passion's Restaurant serves up four- to six- course dinners nightly. It's open buffet-style for breakfast and lunch.
27 / 68
Barbells of various weights are stacked in a nook in the fitness center.
28 / 68
The Avalon Passion also is home to a small fitness center with a treadmill, a stationary bike and free weights.
29 / 68
Like other Panorama class vessels launched by Avalon since 2011, Avalon Passion features a large number of Panorama Suites that offer 200 square feet of living space -- about 30% more than the standard river ship cabin.
30 / 68
Nearly 80% of Avalon Passion's 83 cabins are Panorama Suites. They are unusual in the industry not just for their large size but for their floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall panoramic windows that stretch 11 feet wide and open up seven-feet wide. When open, the windows give passengers the feel of being on an open-air balcony.
31 / 68
Panorama Suites have a small seating area near the floor-to-ceiling windows.
32 / 68
Panorama Suites have built-in storage areas near the doorway.
33 / 68
The built-in storage areas in Panorama Suites include shelving for clothes anda personal safe.
34 / 68
The built-in storage area also has room for hanging clothes.
35 / 68
All cabins on the ship feature a mini bar stocked with sodas and alcoholic drinks, available for an extra charge. Bottled water, however, is complimentary.
36 / 68
Cabin bathrooms on the Avalon Passion are spacious (for a river ship), rich with marble and boast luxurious amenities. Here, the bathroom of a Panorama Suite.
37 / 68
The bathrooms on the Avalon Passion feature upscale L'Occitane toiletries in large bottles.
38 / 68
The tile-lined shower of a Panorama Suite.
39 / 68
One of the little touches in Avalon cabins are bathroom towels in two colors, so couples will know who's is who's.
40 / 68
Despite catering heavily to the U.S. market, the Avalon ships only offer European-style outlets in cabins. If you're coming from the USA, be sure to bring an adapter.
41 / 68
The furniture in Avalon Passion cabins is clean-lined and contemporary. Here, a bedside table in a Panorama Suite.
42 / 68
The Avalon Passion also features two Royal Suites, which at 300 square feet are 50% larger than Panorama Suites.
43 / 68
Like Panorama Suites, the two Royal Suites have wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows that can be opened wide, creating the feel of being on a balcony.
44 / 68
A seating area in a Royal Suite.
45 / 68
The shower in the bathroom of a Royal Suite.
46 / 68
The main bathroom in a Royal Suite is similar to the ones on Panorama Suites but larger.
47 / 68
Royal Suites also feature a second, smaller bathroom that contains a sink and toilet.
48 / 68
Royal Suites also feature a modest desk area.
49 / 68
Located on the lowest of three cabin decks, the Avalon Deluxe Staterooms are partially below the ship's waterline and do not have wall-to-wall windows.
50 / 68
A third category of cabins on the Avalon Passion are its 17 Avalon Deluxe Staterooms, which measure 172 square feet. While smaller than Panorama Suites, the cabins still are larger than many others on river ships in Europe.
51 / 68
The bathroom in Avalon Deluxe Staterooms is smaller than in Panorama Suites, but still elegantly appointed.
52 / 68
The bathroom shower in an Avalon Deluxe Stateroom.
53 / 68
While relatively small, Avalon Deluxe Stateroom bathrooms have ample storage space including a cabinet that hides a hair dryer.
54 / 68
Bathrooms in Avalon Passion cabins feature fragrance diffusers from Italy's Millefiori.
55 / 68
Passengers board the Avalon Passion via a ramp that travels with the ship.
56 / 68
Among little touches on the Avalon Passion are the umbrellas at the ready for passenger use on rainy days.
57 / 68
In addition to stairs connecting its three levels, the Avalon Passion has a small elevator.
58 / 68
Machines that spray hand sanitizer are located outside the restaurant.
59 / 68
Avalon Passion was built at the Den Breejen shipyard in The Netherlands.
60 / 68
The Avalon Passion's ceremonial bell is located on its top deck just in front of the wheelhouse.
61 / 68
The deck-top area of the Avalon Passion includes an open-air bistro, a relative rarity on river ships. It's open for lunches on some days during cruises, weather depending.
62 / 68
The top deck of the Avalon Passion also offers lounge chairs and a hot tub, though there is no pool.
63 / 68
Four large umbrella-like coverings line the top deck of the Avalon Passion for shade on sunny days. They can be disassembled when the ship crosses under low bridges.
64 / 68
When crossing under low bridges, the lounge chairs and other deck-top structures are laid flat so the ship can clear unimpeded.
65 / 68
A built-into-the-floor-covering chess board is one of several amusements on the top deck of the Avalon Passion.
66 / 68
The top deck of the Avalon Passion also features a giant backgammon game.
67 / 68
Like other river ships designed to sail in Europe, the length and width of the Avalon Passion is limited by the size of the locks on the region's waterways. The ship measures 443 feet long and 38 feet wide -- the maximum amount possible for ships cruising the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.
68 / 68
A life buoy at the ready atop the Avalon Passion.
Photos: Cruising to adventure in long-isolated Myanmar
01 / 87
Unveiled in October 2015, the 36-passenger Avalon Myanmar was specially designed to sail in the shallow water that occurs on the Irrawaddy River in northern Myanmar.
02 / 87
Marketed by Colorado-based Avalon Waterways, the Avalon Myanmar sails along stretches of Myanmar's Irrawaddy River that are rarely visited by outsiders.
03 / 87
Known in British times as Rangoon, Yangon is a bustling urban hub famous for its grand but decaying colonial buildings.
04 / 87
Yangon's streets are bustling with vendors, some of whom are selling the narcotic betel nuts wrapped in leaves that are chewed by many people in Burma.
05 / 87
Pop-up food stands are all over downtown Yangon, offering quick and cheap meals cooked over fires sometimes built right on the sidewalk.
06 / 87
After years out of the country, Coca-Cola has reappeared on the streets of Yangon, along with Pepsi and other American brands.
07 / 87
A sidewalk vendor in Yangon promises "safe food" to passersby.
08 / 87
The Secretariat Building in downtown Yangon, now mostly abandoned, was the site where leader of Myanmar independence Aung San was
09 / 87
x
10 / 87
x
11 / 87
x
12 / 87
x
13 / 87
Before heading to the Avalon Myanmar, passengers spend two nights in Burma's main city, Yangon, visiting such iconic sites as the 325-foot-tall Shwedagon Pagoda.
14 / 87
x
15 / 87
A visitor talks with a Buddhist monk at the Shwedagon Pagoda.
16 / 87
Locals worship at the Shwedagon Pagoda.
17 / 87
Hundreds of individual Budda statues surround the Shwedagon Pagoda.
18 / 87
Tourists can catch a glimpse of liberation activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi's home on the way from downtown Yangon to the city's airport.
19 / 87
After visiting Yangon, Avalon Waterways customers fly to the little-visitied northern Myanmar town of Bhamo to board the Avalon Myanmar.
20 / 87
Signs of support for democracy advocate Aung San Suu Kyi are commonplace in small Myanmar towns such as Bhamo.
21 / 87
The northern Irrawaddy River is dotted with simple, thatched-roof homes, usually with just one room, surrounded by small fields.
22 / 87
Avalon Myanmar passengers transfer from the ship to shore via local sampan during a visit to the village of Kyun Daw.
23 / 87
Kyun Daw is one of the wealthier villages along the northern Irrawaddy and features a number of homes that are more elegant and finished than is typical.
24 / 87
Despite the village's wealth, Kyun Daw still lacks electricity and running water, and its homes feature simple kitchens where meals are cooked over wood fires.
25 / 87
An Avalon guide talks with a local fish seller coming back from market in the village of Kyun Daw.
26 / 87
Children pose for visitors in the village of Kyun Daw.
27 / 87
Fishing boats sit at anchor in a sandy stretch of the Irrawaddy River in the northern part of Myanmar.
28 / 87
Among the stops for Avalon passengers in the village of Kyun Daw is its one-room school house to meet with students.
29 / 87
A young girl giggles at tourists visiting her one-room school in the village Kyun Daw.
30 / 87
During a visit to the village of Kyun Daw, Avalon passengers also talk with nuns at a local Buddhist convent.
31 / 87
Buddhist statues fill niches in pagodas that fill the grounds of a local nunnery in Kyun Daw.
32 / 87
Lined with forests, rice fields, betel nut trees and small villages, the northern segment of the Irrawaddy River often takes on a mysterious, misty quality at sunset.
33 / 87
Sparsely populated, the northern section of the Irrawaddy River often reveals such serene sights as lone fisherman floating on calm water.
34 / 87
Sticky rice and other staples are on the menu for locals shopping at the market in Katha, Myanmar, a riverfront town that is one of the stops for the Avalon Myanmar.
35 / 87
Stops along the Irrawaddy River include small villages with colorful local markets.
36 / 87
Fish from the Irrawaddy River are a staple of the diet along the river.
37 / 87
It's a bit of a tourist frenzy as Avalon passengers snap photos of a woman selling betel nuts on the streets of Katha, Myanmar.
38 / 87
A glittery USA hat is among the wide range of merchandise available in the market of Katha -- a regional hub.
39 / 87
Avalon Myanmar crew members give alms to Buddist monks during a stop at the Irrawaddy River town of Katha.
40 / 87
From Katha, Avalon Myanmar passengers travel inland to a visit to a forest camp to meet elephants used in teak harvesting operations.
41 / 87
Among the stops during an Avalon Myanmar voyage on the Irrawaddy is a forest camp where elephants are used to carry logs.
42 / 87
Eric Arthur Blair, who wrote under the pen name George Orwell, lived in this home in Katha, Myanmar in 1926 while serving as a police officer during British colonial rule. It's still used as housing for local police officers.
43 / 87
A typical village along the Irrawaddy River, as seen from the Avalon Myanmar.
44 / 87
Children from the village of Kya Hynat greet passengers arriving on the Avalon Myanmar.
45 / 87
Children of the riverfront village of Kya Hnyat, including a young monk, marvel at the Avalon Myanmar.
46 / 87
Young monks in the village of Kya Hnyat receive alms from Avalon Myanmar passengers.
47 / 87
Monks eat in silence at a monastery in the village of Kya Hnyat that is visited by Avalon Waterways passengers.
48 / 87
A young monk at a monastery in the village of Kya Hnyat.
49 / 87
School girls in the village of Kyuk Myaung pose for visitors.
50 / 87
Giant "ali baba" jars made in the pottery town of Kyuk Myaung await transport to regional markets.
51 / 87
A street scene in Kyuk Myaung, a riverside village that has been producing pottery for centuries.
52 / 87
The sun sets over the bow of the Avalon Myanmar.
53 / 87
Young Myanmar girls are dressed up for a ceremony at a pagoda in Mandalay.
54 / 87
Ox graze in a field near Mandalay.
55 / 87
Among iconic sites for passengers visiting Mandalay is the U Bein Bridge, billed as the longest teak bridge in the world.
56 / 87
The U Bein Bridge was built in 1793 from teak reclaimed from a royal palace.
57 / 87
Lwin, the bartender on the Avalon Myanmar, delivers local Myanmar beer, sangria and snacks to passengers by boat during a sunset visit to the U Bein Bridge.
58 / 87
The sun sets over the U Bein Bridge as passengers watch from small tour boats.
59 / 87
Avalon Myanmar passengers visit a market in Mandalay, a former royal city on the Irrawaddy River that has become a tourist hub.
60 / 87
Teak Buddas and other souvenirs at a market in Mandalay.
61 / 87
A cafe in Mandalay caters to locals and tourists alike with Coca-Cola and other Western drinks that only recently have entered the country.
62 / 87
A woman from the village of Shwe Pyi Thar hauls water from the Irrawaddy River.
63 / 87
An older villager in Shwe Pyi Thar tends to a fire used for cooking.
64 / 87
Village children in Shwe Pyi Thar take part of sorting locally grown peanuts.
65 / 87
Teams of Ox are a common sight in the village of Shwe Pyi Thar.
66 / 87
Women of the village of Shwe Pyi Thar work together to sort locally grown beans.
67 / 87
The village of Shwe Pyi Thar is known for a sugary candy made from the syrup of a local palm tree.
68 / 87
Baby pigs roam free in the village of Shwe Pyi Thar, much to the delight of Avalon Myanmar passengers.
69 / 87
Villagers in Shwe Pyi Thar live in simple dirt-floor, thatched-roof huts and yet often have their own mopeds and cell phones.
70 / 87
A temple in Bagan.
71 / 87
Avalon Waterways passengers visit a lacquerware factory in Bagan to learn about the process.
72 / 87
Two workers at a lacquerware factory in Bagan cover bowls with cracked egg shells.
73 / 87
Among the highlights of Avalon Myanmar sailings on the Irrawaddy River is a visit to the ancient ruins of Bagan.
74 / 87
Avalon Myanmar passengers ride carts pulled by oxen to a temple to watch the sunset.
75 / 87
One of the most famous historic sites in Southeast Asia, Bagan is home to more than 2,000 stone temples.
76 / 87
Avalon Myanmar passengers climb to to the top of this temple for a view across the pagoda-filled plains of Bagan.
77 / 87
A giant Budda greets visitors to a temple in Bagan.
78 / 87
Temples and pagodas are visible as far as the eye can see in Bagan.
79 / 87
A temple in Bagan.
80 / 87
Tourists watch the sun set over the pagodas of Bagan.
81 / 87
x
82 / 87
x
83 / 87
x
84 / 87
x
85 / 87
x
86 / 87
x
87 / 87
x
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com