Having a Christmas tree up in your home is one of the delights of the holiday season for many people. But have you ever considered keeping a tree standing once Christmas is over and decorating it for Valentine’s Day, Easter — even the Fourth of July?

For Marie Barnes, Christmastime joy continues year-round. She keeps a large, white artificial tree up in her Marietta, Ga., home and decorates it for every major holiday. For Valentine’s Day, it’s awash in heart-shaped ornaments and red garland with white hearts. At Easter, pastel colors take over its branches, in the form of decorative eggs, ducks and bunnies. When Memorial Day and July Fourth arrive, the tree gets a red-white-and-blue makeover. And Barnes doesn’t skip a beat for Halloween, decking out the tree with witches, ghosts and goblins.

“My whole family thinks I’m crazy, but my grandchildren love it,” says Barnes, who started the tradition after she and her husband, who served as Georgia’s governor from 1999 until 2003, moved out of the state’s governor’s mansion.

Barnes’ extravagant holiday décor isn’t confined to the tree. Her embellishments spill out all over her home and even outside the house — for all of those holidays, but especially for Christmas, which is her favorite. (She decorates not just one, but 23 trees for that holiday.)

Barnes says her mother would have told her that she’s gone too far with her decorations, but that doesn’t bother her. “I like it, and everybody in the neighborhood likes it because they bring their kids and grandkids by.”

On a much smaller scale, blogger Dinah Wulf (diyinspired.com) has also tried extending the life of her tree by decorating it for other holidays. Some years, she’s packed away the Christmas ornaments and redecorated it to ring in the new year with friends.

Halloween Tree

“It doesn’t have to be expensive,” she says. “You can go to a 99-cent store or make the decorations yourself.”

One year, Wulf put the tree up early, and decorated it for Halloween. “We did orange and black and purple Christmas ornaments. The kids and I just made simple ones, like ghosts with the lollipops in them,” she says. “My older daughter was like, ‘What are we doing?’ But she thought it was the coolest thing. Halloween’s our favorite holiday, so we did it as just like a fun challenge. It was just like a mini Christmas tree.”

She’s had mixed reactions to her year-round tree decorating. “No one quite understood the Halloween one. For New Year’s, everyone thought it was an amazing idea,” Wulf says.

Brian Earl, host of the Christmas Past podcast and blog, says the tradition of tree-trimming has evolved. “A decorated tree is becoming a universally festive symbol, just as there are decorative wreaths and flags for all occasions,” he says. “The traditions of the tree and other evergreens like holly and ivy come from places where the winters are long and bleak. The idea of someone like me having a Christmas tree (an artificial tree, no less) in California, is completely stripped of its meaning. It’s mainly a decorative tradition at this point, so sure ... why not also an Easter tree or Valentine’s Day tree?”

For Barnes, “why not” is the right attitude. “There’s always the detractors,” she says. “For the most part, I hear nothing but good things. I had a veteran come by a couple of years ago and cry because I had done my house in the patriotic stuff. That made me feel so good.”

