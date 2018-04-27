SAN JOSE— Facebook is bringing augmented reality to the Messenger platform for businesses, the latest attempt to bring this new technology into the mainstream.

Facebook announced the move to mix animated images over real life at the F8 conference for app developers here. At last year's annual developers conference, Facebook talked up augmented reality but in the following 12 months, did little with it.

The new initiative, Facebook said, will enable customers to visualize products before buying them, something Apple has exploited with IKEA in a popular app for the iPhone that shows how different types of furniture might look in the home.

Snapchat done the most to popularize the medium with consumers, introducing features like a dancing animated hot dog that overlays onto the physical world into its digital messaging service.

New lipstick choices from Sephora

Sephora

Facebook announced a group of partners at F8 that will be super-imposing animated products for customers, including tech maker ASUS, which makes smartphones, car manufacturer KIA, shoe giant Nike and beauty maker Sephora.

The directions from the social network to app developers: when a person interacts with the business in Messenger, they can be prompted to open the camera, which will be pre-populated with filters and AR effects. From there, they can get a sense of the company, and share the image or video to Facebook, or their camera roll.

The firms will be showcasing products within their sponsored area of Messenger, doing things like imagining how a new KIA car will look in their driveway or new makeup on their face.

Facebook says there are now over 300,000 computerized bots that let companies speak directly to consumers and that over 8 billion messages are exchanged between consumers and businesses each month. Messenger has a worldwide audience of 1.3 billion people.

Add Spotify to your Instagram Story

Additionally, Facebook announced a way to bring in new sources of media for Instagram and Facebook Stories, the feature that lets you take a host of images and share them with friends for a limited period of time.

Right now, for instance, it takes many steps to post your GoPro videos and photos to Instagram and Facebook stories

GoPro photos and video now will be able to move to Instagram from within the GoPro smartphone app, where you’ll also be able to crop clips for Instagram’s square format.

Other brands mentioned by Facebook to add to Stories include Spotify for Facebook and Instagram and the SoundCloud audio service for Facebook, both to show off what you’re listening to.







