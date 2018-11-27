SAN FRANCISCO – Facebook has a problem with black people.

That's the assessment of Mark S. Luckie, a former employee who says racial discrimination is real, both on the company's Silicon Valley campus and on the social media giant's platform.

A Facebook post he shared with management and employees earlier this month and released publicly on Tuesday exposes racial fault lines that Luckie says should be a matter of grave public alarm, with the lack of representation and agency of black people inside Facebook directly affecting how black people on Facebook are treated.

"I wish I didn't have to write it. I was determined to stay there and build," Luckie told USA TODAY in an interview Tuesday. "I had to write what all the black employees are saying and feeling and we don’t feel empowered to speak up about."

"Over the last few years, we’ve been working diligently to increase the range of perspectives among those who build our products and serve the people who use them throughout the world," Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said in an emailed statement. "The growth in representation of people from more diverse groups, working in many different functions across the company, is a key driver of our ability to succeed."

The company has struggled for years to reverse hiring patterns that excluded underrepresented minorities and to create a corporate culture that welcomes them. At the same time, the lack of diversity in its workforce has translated into problems with the black community, with complaints escalating from African-Americans who say they were unfairly targeted and censored for fighting back against racism on the platform.

The disenfranchisement of black people on Facebook is a direct result of how the few black employees who work there are marginalized inside the company, says Luckie, a digital strategist and journalist who's also worked at Twitter and Reddit as well as the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times.

Black staffers at Facebook frequently complain of colleagues or managers calling them aggressive or hostile for how they share their thoughts, he says. A few black employees said they were dissuaded by managers from becoming involved in internal groups for black employees or doing “black stuff.” Black employees also told stories of being “aggressively accosted” by campus security. Luckie says at least two to three times a day, a Facebook employee would clutch their wallet when walking by him.

These details in Luckie’s Facebook post landed as the embattled company is already facing sharp criticism for the growing damage Facebook and its social media apps have had on society. Going public was the only way to push for change at Facebook, Luckie told USA TODAY.

From Russian election interference to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, "I know from being inside Facebook that Facebook doesn’t take any action against the bad things that it has done unless it’s held publicly accountable," he said. "I don’t want to say I felt a responsibility but I guess I felt an ability to speak on behalf of all of these black employees."

Luckie tagged Facebook’s Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg in the Facebook post but he says they never responded.

Black staffers at Facebook commented on the post internally, sharing their own experiences of racism at the company. "It was tough reading this post, agreeing and nodding my head." "This truly resonated with me and flooded me with emotions and sadness that I am sure that plenty of us are all too familiar with from experiencing many of the examples you provided"

One employee new to Facebook said she had already observed and heard stories of marginalization and mistreatment. "Very disheartening considering how much love Black employees have for this company," she wrote.

"It's a consistent and unfortunate pattern here that the best feedback about the company often comes from people on the way out," another employee wrote. Commented a third: "I hope this does not fall on deaf ears."

Facebook's Harrison wants to "fully support all employees when there are issues reported and when there may be micro-behaviors that add up."

"We are going to keep doing all we can to be a truly inclusive company," he said.

Facebook increased the number of black employees to 4 percent of U.S. employees in 2018 from 2 percent in 2016, but just 1 percent of technical roles are held by blacks and 2 percent of leadership roles. Black women account for an even smaller fraction of the workforce. Overall, Facebook employs 278 black women out of a U.S. workforce of just under 20,000.

At the company which is mostly white and male, sensitivity to the Black Lives Matter movement has not always been evident. In 2016, Facebook employees crossed out "Black Lives Matter" and wrote "All Lives Matter" on the walls of the company's campus. Zuckerberg called the defacing of the movement's slogan "deeply hurtful."

"I talked to someone from HR and they said: ‘Do you think that this just happens at Facebook?’ And I said: ‘No, of course not, it happens at many companies. But the thing is: Facebook is touting how inclusive it is," Luckie said. "It has Black Lives Matters posters all over the walls. It has black people in its presentations. But black people here are scared of talking about the issues that affect them because they don’t see this as a supportive company.'"

Brought on board to build partnerships with the black community, Luckie says his efforts were stymied and underfunded at every turn. On a campus where Black Lives Matter posters frequently outnumbered black employees, fellow employees of color reached out to him to confide similar struggles.

Working on Facebook’s Menlo Park, California campus and living in nearby Mountain View, Luckie says his difficulties were compounded by racist confrontations with neighbors. Twice the police were called on him.

"I gave up a lot to work at Facebook," said Luckie, who has since moved to Atlanta. "I thought: Why I am doing this? Why am I ruining my life for a company that isn't supporting me?"

And, says Luckie, Facebook was not supporting its black users.

African Americans, who are one of the most engaged demographics on social media, are more likely to use Facebook to communicate with family and friends, according to research the company commissioned, with 63 percent using Facebook to communicate with family, and 60 percent using Facebook to communicate with friends at least once a day, compared to 53 percent and 54 percent of the total population, respectively.

But, says Luckie, their experiences aren’t always positive.

“Black people are finding that their attempts to create ‘safe spaces’ on Facebook for conversation among themselves are being derailed by the platform itself,” he wrote in the Facebook post. “Non-black people are reporting what are meant to be positive efforts as hate speech, despite them often not violating Facebook’s terms of service. Their content is removed without notice. Accounts are suspended indefinitely.”

The scale of Facebook is *massive*. The company positions itself as a connector of communities big and small but its policies or lack thereof don't necessarily always reflect that. Facebook literally changes billions of lives but has a long way to go with social responsibility. — Mark S. Luckie (@marksluckie) November 27, 2018

“When these rulings are upheld with little recourse, it upends the communities of color Facebook claims to be supporting. It decreases the likelihood that people will continue to engage at the same level on our platform. Even high-profile figures who are plagued with these issues sometimes have to wait until it’s a major press story for it to be addressed,” he added.

Black people often complain their content is more likely to be removed than other groups. Their stories are mostly anecdotal, but Luckie says Facebook “does little to dissuade people from this idea.”

And, he says, the company is systematically devoting more resources to Facebook users who don’t need them, from industry events the company sponsors to the creators and influencers it features, widening existing disparities.

“Black people continue to use the platform because for many it is still their best way to connect directly with the causes they care about. Our communities should be able to trust that we have their best interests at heart,” he wrote.

After years of resistance, Google began annually publishing the demographics of its workforce in 2014. The release of information that the Internet giant had kept under lock and key rippled through the industry. Soon most major technology companies ponied up their own racial and gender breakdown. The first concrete look at the state of the tech industry revealed an industry at odds with America's growing diversity. Nationwide, the industry is 75 percent male, 70 percent white and 20 percent Asian.

In Silicon Valley, blacks and Hispanics make up between 3 percent and 6 percent of workers, and women of color are 1 percent or less. Tech's customers? Half women, about 13 percent black, and nearly 18 percent Hispanic, according to 2016 U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Despite pledges from tech companies to crack the minority ceiling, Silicon Valley has a race problem, and it's getting worse. Black and Hispanic representation is declining even as strides have been made in closing the gender gap in San Francisco Bay Area technology companies, research from the non-profit Ascend Foundation, which advocates for Asians in business, shows.

Research is piling up that companies with a diverse workforce fetch a higher market value and greater returns. And technology companies are looking to recruit workers from a range of backgrounds to brainstorm and build products for a global marketplace. At the same time, women and men of color are being excluded from technical and non-technical positions in one of the nation’s wealthiest, fastest-growing and highest-paying sectors.

Luckie was uniquely positioned to observe the treatment of black people inside and on Facebook.

Inside Facebook, black employees are commonly told: “I didn't know black people worked at Facebook," Luckie says. They are also frequently asked to answer questions such as "What do black people think about…", “Is this racist?”, or “Is this graphic culturally appropriate?”

“Black employees often do these things gladly (and within reason) because someone has to. Otherwise, these issues would go untouched by people of color,” Luckie said. “However, this one-off approach isn’t sustainable. If your team’s work affects particular communities, it is far more effective to hire people from those communities who have the context of your team’s processes and goals. This allows more room for black people who would otherwise be obligated to volunteer to be more productive in their own roles.”

