WASHINGTON – A senior official at the Federal Bureau of Investigation accepted two tickets to a professional sports event from a television correspondent without paying for them, in violation of federal regulations, the agency’s inspector general reported Tuesday.

The senior FBI official, who wasn’t named in the two-page investigative summary, retired while the inspector general investigated the incident. Criminal prosecution was declined in the case.

The senior FBI official initially said under oath in an interview with the inspector general's office that the tickets were paid for, but five days later acknowledged they were not. The same official had previously accepted a ticket to another sports event from another reporter.

In both cases, the reporters, who also weren’t named, routinely covered the FBI and Justice Department. The inspector general found no evidence in either case that the senior official paid for any of the tickets.

Federal regulations prohibit employees from accepting gifts from sources, such as when the source seeks official action from the agency or does business with the agency.

The case had been outlined on Page 430 of a 568-page report on FBI and Justice actions in advance of the 2016 election.

The report found a culture of FBI employees at all levels of the organization routinely speaking with reporters despite restrictions that allowed only four officials at headquarters to coordinate with the media. For example, FBI employees routinely received sports tickets, went on golf outings or were treated to meals and drinks after work by reporters.

“We do not believe the problem is with the FBI’s policy, which we found to be clear and unambiguous,” the inspector-general’s report said. “Rather, we concluded that these leaks highlight the need to change what appears to be a cultural attitude.”

The FBI also updated its media policy in November 2017.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said when the lengthy inspector-general report was released in June that he took it seriously, noting it described violations and disregard for policy, but didn't impugn the workforce as a whole. The FBI referred misconduct highlighted in the report to the Office of Professional Responsibility for potential discipline, he said.

"We're going to hold employees accountable for any potential misconduct," Wray said. "Nothing in this report impugns the integrity of our workforce as a whole or the FBI as an institution."

