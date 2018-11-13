WASHINGTON – In an extraordinary step for a first lady, Melania Trump called Tuesday for the dismissal of deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel.

"It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she (Ricardel) no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House," said a statement from Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director.

The statement came minutes after a Diwali event hosted by President Donald Trump that Ricardel attended.

Two administration officials said Ricardel, whom National Security Adviser John Bolton appointed this year, has clashed with many staff members, not just the first lady.

Ricardel argued with Melania Trump's staff over airplane seating for the first lady's recent trip to Africa, officials said. They accused Ricardel, who wound up not going to Africa, of spreading false stories about the incident.

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials said that Ricardel has not been fired and still works at the White House.

NBC News reported that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly may be on the way out, in part because he has "gotten on the wrong side of Melania Trump" – a claim the first lady's office has denied.

"Mrs. Trump has a very positive relationship with Chief Kelly and there have never been any issues between the two," Grisham said.

President Donald Trump and Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Navtej Singh Sarna shake hands during a Diwali ceremony in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Nov. 13, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Mira Ricardel stands second row, second from right.

Alex Wong, Getty Images

Melania Trump tours Africa in first solo trip as FLOTUS First lady Melania Trump arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on October 4, 2018, at the end of Day 3 of her tour of Africa. She will spend Day 4 in Kenya where she is scheduled to visit baby elephants, go on safari, visit an orphanage and take in a local play. First lady Melania Trump was greeted by a flower girl and Margaret Kenyatta, Kenya's first lady, on arrival in Nairobi. She was wearing her third outfit of a long Day 3 of her Africa tour, a floral-on-white dress with a yellow belt and yellow spike heels. First lady Melania Trump touches down at Malawi's Lilongwe International Airport on Day 3 of her African tour. She wore a khaki shirt dress and brown spike heels, which she later exchanged for lizard-print flats. After stepping onto the tarmac, Trump knelt down to greet a young girl bearing a bouquet of flowers as Malawi's first lady, Gertrude Mutharika, left, smiled. For her first event in Malawi, Trump visited Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe, where she was given a tour by head teacher Maureen Masi. For her first event in Malawi, Trump visited a language class at Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe, where she toured classrooms and watched English lessons, occasionally sitting with students to help them find pages in their books. In a somewhat unusual sartorial choice for first lady Melania Trump, who rarely wears any shoe between a stiletto or casual sneaker, she sported snakeskin loafers for her visit to the school, where she read with children. Trump also watched the students play soccer during her visit to Chipala Primary School. Malawi's first lady, Gertrude Maseko, takes Trump on a tour of the State House, where she lives with husband, Peter Mutharika. First lady Melania Trump looked casual as she boarded the plane Oct. 4, 2018 for the six-hour flight from Ghana to her next stop, Malawi. On her second day, first lady Melania Trump toured Cape Coast Castle, a former slave-trading fort, in Cape Coast, Ghana, Oct. 3, 2018. First lady Melania Trump's second day of her Africa tour was spent exploring Cape Coast Castle, the "slave castle" used in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. She walked along a wall to look into a dungeon door at the castle in Cape Coast, Ghana, Oct. 3, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is seen in the "Door of No Return," where slaves were loaded onto ships and sold in the Americas. First lady Melania Trump places a wreath at one of the dungeon doors at Cape Coast Castle in Cape Coast, Ghana. She also signed the guestbook, and told reporters her visit to the fortress was "very emotional." First lady Melania Trump exchanges gifts with Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the chieftain of the Cape Coast Fante, during a cultural ceremony at the Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast, Ghana, Oct. 3, 2018. First lady Melania Trump has begun her week-long trip to Africa to visit four of the vast continent's countries, Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, on her first solo tour as FLOTUS. Her trip will be focused on exploring the region's history and culture and some of the successful children's health and education programs there. Her mission is in keeping with her "Be Best" campaign to improve children's well-being. During her second day, Trump walked with Kwesi Essel-Blankson, a museum educator, at the Cape Coast Castle in Cape Coast, on Oct. 3, 2018. First lady Melania Trump Africa trip has already featured familiar images of her affectionately interacting with young children, as when she hugged a young girl on arrival at the Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast, Ghana, on Oct. 3, 2018. Trump wore an olive-green jacket, tan cropped pants and chocolate brown stilettos, exchanged for flats for walking along cobblestone paths at a fort. Cape Coast Castle is a former slave trading fort. Wearing a striped Céline frock, she waved as she deplaned at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the first lady of the western African country of Ghana was on hand to greet Trump at her first stop. Upon her arrival, the first lady receives an arrangement of white and lilac flowers wrapped in a kente cloth during an arrival ceremony. The two wave as they pass children holding the Ghanaian flag. The Ghanaian first lady leads her American counterpart to their vehicles outside the airport as they begin their day's activities. The two first ladies also took in a performance by traditional dancers at the airport. The first ladies pose outside Jubilee House, home to Akufo-Addo and her husband, Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo. Both first ladies have held their positions since January 2017. She waved next to Ghana's First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo during a visit to the hospital. Their itinerary took them to Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where Trump handed out teddy bears bearing the slogan of her "Be Best" campaign promoting children's welfare. Trump enjoyed plenty of face time with the children at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital. Here, Trump talks with mothers as she handed out teddy bears at the hospital. First lady Melania Trump and Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo walk to their vehicles as they leave Greater Accra Regional Hospital. Trump departed from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. First lady Melania Trump wore a mustard suede trench coat and leopard-print stilettos as she left Washington. A close-up of her leopard-print shoes also shows a glimpse of her nut-brown leather skirt under her coat. First lady Melania Trump is off to Africa for a week to four of the vast continent's countries, Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, on her first solo tour as FLOTUS. Her trip will be focused on exploring the region's history and culture and some of the successful children's health and education programs there. Her mission is in keeping with her "Be Best" campaign to improve children's well-being. The first lady prepared for the trip by hosting a reception at the United States mission to the United Nations, on Sept. 26, 2018, in New York. Melania Trump is only the latest first lady to visit Africa. Former first lady Michelle Obama met with Peace Corps members at a project about 45 miles from the capital city Monrovia, Liberia, on June 27, 2016. She visited a leadership camp for girls on the first stop in her latest trip to Africa. In June 2011, Michelle Obama comforted a woman overcome with emotion as she greeted her at a multi-generational women leaders luncheon at the Sanitas Tea Garden in Gaborone, Botswana. In June 2007, file then-first lady Laura Bush was in Maputo, Mozambique, where she announced $507 million in assistance for Mozambique to build roads and boost its battle with malaria, then killing about 150 Mozambicans each day. In March 1997, then-first lady Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea looked out from "the door of no return" on Goree Island in Dakar, Senegal, in March 1997. It's the door through which more than 60,000 Africans walked before being shipped to the west as slaves. Clinton was on the first day of her two-week goodwill tour through Africa.

