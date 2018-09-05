A 95-year-old Florida woman — upset that her granddaughter would not get out of bed — smacked her granddaughter with a slipper, called the police and got herself arrested.

Hattie Reynolds was arrested May 5 by Daytona Beach police for battery, according to an arrest report. She spent the night in jail, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Reynolds told police her 46-year-old granddaughter, Janeen Williams, was screaming and swearing at her and would not get out of bed or leave the home. Reynolds also admitted to yelling back and smacking Williams in the face with a shoe Reynolds was wearing — a slipper.

“I can’t ... get her out from my bed,” Reynolds said in a call to a police, according to the News-Journal. “I ain’t got nothing to pay bill on air condition all the time for her to go into the room.”

Williams had a different version of events that she told police, according to the arrest report. She said her grandmother started the confrontation.

Reynolds and Williams don't live together, according to the report. Also, the slipper didn't cause Williams any injury, the report stated.

Why was Reynolds arrested? There's some disagreement.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said that domestic violence law required the arrest — even though Williams didn't want to press charges and Reynolds wasn't a threat, the News-Journal reports.

But defense attorneys that the publication spoke to took a different position.

“They don’t have to make an arrest,” the paper quotes local 25-year defense attorney Don Dempsey.

Reynolds was released by a judge and was back at home within a day, according to the News-Journal.

