By noon Sunday, Florida's 67 counties have to report their final vote totals to the state. And those will almost certainly show Republican Gov. Rick Scott the winner over incumbent Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson.

Former Republican congressman Ron DeSantis is the governor-elect after Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a Democrat, officially bowed out Saturday. Gillum congratulated DeSantis late Saturday afternoon.

We will also learn whether Democrat Nikki Fried was able to hang on to a 5,000-vote lead over Republican Matt Caldwell in the agriculture commission race.

The Brevard County Supervisor of Elections office held a hand count Friday of over and under ballots for the U.S. Senate race and the Commissioner of Agriculture race.

State law requires Sunday's total to include the results of any recounts, plus the final tally of late-arriving overseas absentee ballots and any provisional ballots that were accepted by county election officials.

While many around the country have been pointing fingers at Florida and asking "What, you guys again?" the recount process this time around was actually much smoother than in the 2000 presidential election fiasco. Then, legal battles continued into the middle of December when the U.S. Supreme Court eventually shut down recount efforts, effectively handing the election to George W. Bush who won Florida by 537 votes over Al Gore.

New state laws written after 2000 set uniform statewide standards for how and when to conduct recounts. That remedied most of the issues that 2000's court battles focused on.

Changes in state and federal law also meant counties had to replace antiquated voting equipment such as punch-card machines, which infamously produced "hanging chads" in Palm Beach County.

In the end, the process worked largely as it was supposed to, though with some notable glitches. Sixty-four of the state's 67 counties were able to complete machine recounts of millions of ballots in three statewide races, though there had never been such a recount in even one race before. And a manual review of ballots showing no or too many votes was proceeding without drama.

Still, that doesn't mean there are not more election changes coming as the result of this year's election.

Incoming Florida Senate President Bill Galvano said Friday that lawmakers will discuss changes to the state’s election laws.

By the next election cycle, he said, “voters are going to want to have more in terms of assurance that their votes are going to be properly counted.”

Susan MacManus, a professor at the University of South Florida who became "the world's most quoted political scientist" during the 2000 recount, said the difference between the two was "night and day," despite what casual observers might think.

But she also said the drama of the last week and a half still exposed some weaknesses in how we conduct elections. She also notes similar or worse problems could have easily happened in just about any other state, but came to light here because Florida is the one state in the union that regularly has whisker-thin margins in statewide elections.

Among the areas she sees as likely to be addressed are the methods used to verify signatures of absentee and provisional ballots, the timeline for conducting recounts and new standards for voting equipment across the state.

"We fixed things and other states followed," MacManus said of the changes made following the 2000 election. "And this time around we will probably fix things and other states will follow."

Republican Rep. Bill Posey, then a freshman state senator from Brevard County who chaired the election reform effort after the 2000 election, noted the measure passed with broad bipartisan support even though some of his fellow GOP lawmakers grumbled the reforms would help Democrats more where problems with ballots were more prevalent.

"Our elections are bulletproof," Posey said last week. "Except for gross incompetence or intentional fraud at the highest levels, there is no other reason for every voter in Florida not to feel their vote was counted."

A crowd protests outside the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla. A possible recount looms in a tight Florida governor, Senate and agriculture commission race. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)

Indeed, Florida was not the only state with election problems, just the most high profile:

In Georgia, voting hours had to be extended and the governor's race wasn't decided until Friday when the Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams conceded.

Scanning machines jammed in New York City.

Some precincts in Maryland actually ran out of ballots, causing voting lines to back up for hours while additional ballots were trucked in.

Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at University of Central Florida, says Florida boasts one of the most comprehensive election processes in the nation.

But it's not insulated from human error or the polarizing nature of Florida's evenly split electorate, which magnifies the impact of mistakes or confusion that would be surmountable in many other states, he said. So despite major strides since Bush v. Gore, Florida remains the bloodiest battleground heading into 2020, he said.

"After 18 years and a population growth of 5 to 6 million we're still evenly divided, perhaps more evenly divided," Jewett said. "That feeds into everything else: We're huge to presidential elections, to control of the Senate, to control of the House. I suspect we will be just as tightly divided in two years, so the possibility of very close elections are quite high, if you ask me."

What this year's election exposed was not so much problems with Florida's election laws, but with aging voting equipment.

Following the 2000 election, state and federal aid helped counties replace outdated election machinery such as punch-card systems.

Sorted ballots are seen Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla. The Florida recount continued Monday in Broward County. (Joe Cavaretta /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

But individual counties are responsible for maintaining and upgrading election equipment. They have historically been reluctant to spend money to do so until forced to.

Problems with aging equipment first popped up on election night and continued through the machine-recount process:

Broward County was slow to report election day totals from some voting precincts because of transmission issues. It did finish its machine recount in the nick of time, but it took 17 minutes to upload the results to the state putting it two minutes past the deadline, leading the state to reject the numbers.

Palm Beach County’s tabulating machines went on the fritz during the recount due to age and overwork causing it to not finish its machine recount.

The electricity went out in Hillsborough County during a machine recount, resulting in an 846-vote deficit. Officials there didn't submit the recount numbers because of the discrepancy.

"Counties need to catch up with their technology," MacManus said.

She also pointed to another voting problem that is out of the hands of lawmakers or election officials: Voter education.

The recount in Broward County, which the Nelson campaign pointed to as key to closing the gap with Scott, was mostly finished after just two hours Friday.

Tens of thousands of potential voters move to Florida each year and the election systems here often are different from those in their home states. Voter registration drives sign up an additional tens of thousands of new voters each year.

MacManus cited the problems with the Senate race in Broward as a case where lack of voter education added to the election woes.

Some 30,000 voters there cast no vote in the Senate race. A poorly designed ballot, with the Senate contest tucked into the lower left corner below voter instructions, made the race easy to overlook. But knowledgeable voters would have known that they didn't vote in the high-profile race and looked more carefully at their ballots. After all, 684,000 people in the county did manage to cast a vote in the race.

MacManus said parties need to do more to teach newly registered voters how to actually vote.

"It is not enough just to register them," she says. "You really have to take time to educate and mentor them."

Employees at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office count ballots from the Mid-term election, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Voters, both in Florida and around the country, also need to learn that vote counting is never completed on election night. Late arriving absentee ballots and provisional ballots aren't counted until days after polls close. And technology glitches inevitably lead some precincts to be slow in reporting results. That's why election results aren't certified until 10 or more days after voting ends.

But in most elections, those late votes aren't going to change a race and a winner can be unofficially declared within a few hours of polls closing. But that is not the case in races with razor-thin margins like the Florida ones that went on to recounts.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, who oversaw a variety of election-related legal challenges, asked why state officials have repeatedly failed to anticipate problems in elections.

“We have been the laughingstock of the world, election after election, and we chose not to fix this,” he said.

