Days after the election, no winner has been declared in Florida's closely-watched governor and senate races. Amid lawsuits and charges of election fraud, both remain too close to call with lots of ballots still to be counted.

In the governor’s race, Democrat Andrew Gillum’s campaign says it’s readying for a possible recount. Gillum conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis on Tuesday night, though the race has since tightened. DeSantis led Gillum by about 36,000 votes on Friday. That's a difference of 0.44 percent, just under the 0.5 percent threshold for a recount.

In the Senate race, the Republican challenger, Gov. Rick Scott, claimed victory just before midnight Tuesday, when he held a lead of about 0.8 percentage points with a handful of precincts to be counted. But the incumbent, Democrat Bill Nelson, never conceded the race.

During a Thursday night news conference, Scott announced he is suing the Palm Beach and Broward county supervisors of elections, saying “there may be rampant fraud” in the counties that heavily favor Democrats. He’s asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate.

Saturday, 9:45 a.m.

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections’ office must provide copies of duplicate ballots to the Scott campaign by noon.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher requested an emergency hearing in a lawsuit brought by the Scott campaign for copies of damaged and duplicate ballots. On Friday, the judge overseeing the suit, Krista Marx, ordered Bucher to provide the campaign the ballots by 10 a.m. Saturday.

But late Friday Bucher filed a motion for reconsideration. During the hearing, Bucher said it would take two to three days for them to find and provide duplicate ballots because they’ve already been mixed in with regular ballots.

Marx told Scott’s attorneys during the hearing that she knew Bucher was not going to make the noon deadline, but expected Bucher to comply with the order since Palm Beach County has already completed counting ballots.

Scott’s attorney, Aliette Rodz, said the hearing should have never taken place and Bucher should have done more to find the ballots under the initial deadline.

Bucher declined to talk with reporters, saying the office had work to get done. As she walked out of the hearing, a small group of protesters began to yell at her, calling her a “criminal.” Both a spokeswoman for the Scott campaign and the Republican National Committee stood next to the protesters.

— Ali Schmitz, Treasure Coast Newspapers

FRIDAY UPDATES

8:20 p.m.:

Gov. Rick Scott’s attorney told reporters Friday night that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes has complied with a court order to release public records, including voting tabulations.

A Broward County circuit judge ordered Snipes to release records requested by Scott and the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee Friday afternoon, giving her a 7 p.m. deadline to comply to the order.

Scott and the NRSC alleged Snipes refused to release details on tabulations.

The records include:

Records related to how many ballots have been cast in the county.

The amount of ballots that have been counted.

Any document that explains how many ballots are left to be counted.

The office initially asked for more time to release the records, saying that they were too focused on making sure they were counting ballots on time.

Unofficial vote totals from all Florida counties must be completed and submitted to the state’s division of elections by noon Saturday.

— Ali Schmitz, Treasure Coast Newspapers

7:02 p.m.:

Judges in Palm Beach and Broward counties have sided with Florida Gov. Rick Scott against two supervisors of elections.

Circuit Judge Krista Marx on Friday ordered Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher to give the county canvassing board any duplicate ballots and any "overvoted" or "undervoted" ballots that have not yet been provided to the board by 10 a.m. Saturday.

In Broward County, Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips previously set a 7 p.m. Friday deadline for Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes to turn over the voter information under Florida's open records laws.

-- The Associated Press

6 p.m.:

There are about 100 people, Republicans and Democrats, protesting outside the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office in a parking lot.

Democrats, many of whom were wearing Andrew Gillum T-shirts, are chanting “Count the votes” and “Bring it home.” Republicans are not doing organized chants, but there’s one organizer, Infowars contributor Jacob Engels, who is yelling through a megaphone, and taunting Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes by name.

While some demonstrators are yelling at each other, others are standing on the sidelines talking to each other.

-- Ali Schmitz, Treasure Coast Newspapers

5:58 p.m.:

This weekend could be a defining moment in the career of Andrew Gillum and the future of the Florida Democratic Party.

Gillum fought Republican Ron DeSantis to a near tie in the race to be governor. DeSantis's lead of about 36,000 votes is within the threshold of a machine recount of ballots that begins Saturday afternoon along with those from the U.S. Senate race and state agriculture commissioner.

For the most part, Gillum and DeSantis quit campaigning Tuesday – in marked contrast to the fiery rhetoric and hyperbolic partisan attacks waged by Nelson, Scott and President Donald Trump.

-- James Call, Tallahassee Democrat

5:40 p.m.:

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says his Republican challenger, Florida Gov. Rick Scott, fears that he will lose the election if all the votes are counted.

Nelson said Friday afternoon that Scott is impeding the democratic process and trying to stop all the votes for Florida's U.S. Senate race from being counted.

Scott has filed lawsuits against elections officials in Broward and Palm Beach counties and asked state law enforcement to investigate possible fraud. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says no election fraud allegations have been made and there isn't an active investigation.

Scott said Thursday night that Democrats are continuing to find votes until they get the results they want.

Nelson responded that "votes are not being found; they're being counted."

-- The Associated Press

5:13 p.m.:

A federal judge Friday set a hearing for the middle of next week on Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson’s request to include ballots with mismatched signatures in the recount. After a half-hour telephone conference with attorneys on both sides, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle told them to prepare written briefs over the weekend – despite the state’s statutory deadline for all counties to submit complete, unofficial vote totals to Secretary of State Ken Detzner’s office by noon Saturday.

Nelson’s lawyers pleaded that, if mailed ballots with signatures not matching those on registration records are excluded from the unofficial count, those votes would not be counted toward a recount of the Senate race. But Hinkle said they could still be counted after noon Saturday if he subsequently grants Nelson’s request.

Hinkle set a hearing for 1 p.m. next Wednesday in his Tallahassee courtroom.

If he succeeds, Nelson could get thousands of ballots back into the final count, which he needs to overtake Republican Rick Scott’s slim advantage.

-- Bill Cotterell, Tallahassee Democrat

4:15 p.m.

A Broward County Circuit Judge has ordered Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes to release records requested by Governor Rick Scott and the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee related to provide public records related to voting tabulations.

Scott and the NRSC filed the lawsuit against Snipes after she allegedly refused to release details on tabulations.

Broward Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips ordered the Supervisor of Elections Office release the records, which includes the most current records related to how many ballots have been cast in the county, the amount of ballots that have been counted, and any document that explains how many ballots are left to be counted, by 7 p.m.

The ruling has nothing to do with allegations of voter fraud Scott and other Republicans made Thursday night against Snipes.

-- Ali Schmitz, Treasure Coast Newspapers

3:42 p.m.

A spokeswoman says state law enforcement officials have not launched any elections-fraud allegations. The statement came a day after Republican Gov. Rick Scott said he would ask the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate elections offices in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Department spokeswoman Gretl Pelssinger said Friday that the agency is working with the Department of State and will investigate any allegations of elections fraud, but right now there are no such allegations.

-- The Associated Press

3:10 p.m.

Matt Caldwell, Republican candidate for agriculture commissioner, has filed a lawsuit against the Broward County Supervisor of Elections. In a news release Friday afternoon, he announced that his attorneys filed a lawsuit in the 17th judicial circuit "asking the court to protect the integrity of all ballots and all public records relating to the election for Commissioner of Agriculture."

The suit asks the court to determine if Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes illegally included ballots after polls closed on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and if so, "to remove those votes from the electoral tabulation," the news release reads. "The campaign also filed a public records request for all vote counts and any communications between Snipes, her executive team, her staff, and any third parties talking to the county about counting ballots."

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum carried their Twitter war of words into overtime in Election 2018.

Trump took the first shot at about 1 p.m., tweeting “Mayor Gillum conceded on Election Day and now Broward County has put him ‘back into play.’ Bill Nelson conceded Election - now he’s back in play!? This is an embarrassment to our Country and to Democracy!“

Andrew Gillum responded about 40 minutes later, tweeting “What’s embarrassing to democracy is not counting every vote – and you, of course. Count every vote.”

It is the latest in a series of heated exchanges between the Democratic gubernatorial hopeful on social media. Over the course of the election, Trump tweeted that Gillum was a “failed mayor” and a “thief.” Gillum always responded to each twitter attack, often saying Trump was “weak” for not tagging him directly on Twitter. He also dusted off a saying from his grandmother about not wrestling with pigs in the mud because the pig likes it.

— Tallahassee Democrat

What’s embarrassing to democracy is not counting every vote — and you, of course.



Count every vote. https://t.co/ZfrBBcymrg — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 9, 2018

2:25 p.m.

A group of about 30 sign-holding Republican protesters gathered outside the office of Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, singing "The Star Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America."

As the counting of ballots resumed Friday afternoon, Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz called Snipe "either incompetent or corrupt" and accused her of "spinning ballots out of nothing" in the Senate seat between Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.

Gaetz, whose district is in Florida's Panhandle, also said the state should take over the Broward elections office.

Protesters held signs that said, "Brenda Snipes has to go," ''stop creating votes" and "don't steal our election."

-- The Associated Press

12:44 p.m.

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday in Naples renewed claims that Democrats are "trying to steal the election."

"Here's what makes no sense: Where did the 70,000 ballots come from in Broward County? Where did the 15,000 ballots come from in Palm Beach County?" Scott said after a Veterans Day event at The Village School of Naples.

"So you're not telling us. I've asked for FDLE to do an investigation. I mean, it just, it makes no sense. We have to be naive to believe that they're not trying to steal the election."

Scott called the recount lawyer hired by incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, "Hillary Clinton's lawyer," and criticized the lawyer for caring only about winning.

— Patrick Riley, Naples Daily News

12:30 p.m.:

August Bonavita, a Palm Beach County judge and Canvassing Board chair, ruled journalists may monitor the counting proceedings, but will be removed if they continue to film, according to Palm Beach Post reporter Lulu Ramadan. NBC reporter Xuan Thai objected and said the network’s lawyers were on their way, Ramadan tweeted.

12:10 p.m.

Broward County Judge Lisa Phillips will hear Rick Scott’s lawsuit against elections supervisor Brenda Snipes.

10:30 a.m.

Palm Beach County 15th Circuit Chief Judge Krista Marx began hearing Rick Scott’s lawsuit against Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher regarding the elections results.

10 a.m.

Rick Scott and Bill Nelson have filed lawsuits as the drama over their Senate race continues to heat up.

At a hastily convened press conference Thursday night at the governor's mansion, Gov. Scott, a Republican, said he had asked the state's top law enforcement agency on Thursday to investigate election operations in Broward and Palm Beach counties and filed lawsuits demanding access to ballots narrowing his lead against Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

"I will not stand idly by while unethical liberals try to steal an election," Scott said.

Meanwhile, Nelson has filed a lawsuit asking that the deadline for local election officials to file preliminary unofficial vote totals to the state past noon Saturday.

The margin three statewide races — the Senate, the governor and commissioner of agriculture — are now slim enough to trigger mandatory recounts. The first unofficial totals, which are due at noon Saturday, will determine which races proceed to recounts.

— John McCarthy, FLORIDA TODAY

11:34 a.m. Keeping politics out of Thanksgiving dinner may be difficult this year. Election 2018 overtime could possibly take the entire month of November to definitively decide who our next governor, U.S. Senator and Agriculture Commissioner will be.

By the end of this week, three of the top races on the state’s mid-term ballot will likely cross the threshold into machine recounts of the ballots — and a possible hand recount of over and under votes.

Election overtime: Important dates for Florida’s decision on who is governor, Senator and Ag Commissioner

— Tallahassee Democrat

