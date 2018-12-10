TOPSHOT - Teresa Sheffield walks out of the remains of her second floor apartment in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: Hurricane ORIG FILE ID: AFP_19Y5V3

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images

One of the most powerful hurricanes in U.S. history has past, and residents in Florida and other parts of the country must deal with the aftermath.

The death toll from Hurricane Michael rose to 11 after five more deaths were reported in Virginia on Friday.

As of Friday morning, nearly 1.5 million people in Florida and other parts of the south were without power.

“We will rebuild. We will come back stronger than ever. And we will do it together,” Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum tweeted Thursday night.

Scroll down to view the damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

Mexico Beach

More: Michael leaves Florida's Mexico Beach in ruins: 'I don't know how to process this'

Panama City

St. George Island

Roberta, Ga.

Raleigh, N.C.

Virginia

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com