For the first time in nearly three decades, the yellow-and-black price tag logo at Best Buy is getting an update.

On Wednesday the Minnesota-based electronics retail giant announced that it will be refreshing its logo, moving the words "Best Buy" outside the yellow price tag, which will still appear, but on the lower right of the store name.

“The updated logo is true to our heritage, but it’s really cleaned up,” Best Buy Chief Marketing Officer Whit Alexander said in a statement. “It’s an evolution toward the future, and we’re really excited about that.”

The logo change is accompanied by a subtle website refresh and a new ad campaign as the company looks to reposition itself from simply a place to buy electronics to more of an experience. Updates to uniforms, store signage and shopping bags are in the works as well.

The new ads, which are directed by Academy Award-winning director Errol Morris and features the voice of Scarlett Johansson and will debut on May 13, are filmed in black-and-white with the only color coming from the Best Buy employee's blue shirts.

Best Buy is hoping the new ads and positioning of its employees as guides can help give it an edge as shoppers continue to shift away from physical retail and toward online shopping.

