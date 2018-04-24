Reno Toys "R" Us store starts liquidation sale with 5 to 30 percent of all inventory March 23, 2018.

UPDATE: Through May 12, show a Toys R Us or Babies R Us gift card at Michaels stores and get a coupon for $5 off any $20 purchase, the arts and crafts chain announced on its website. Showing a Rewards R Us store loyalty card also with get you the discount. Some exclusions apply.

If you didn’t use your Toys R Us gift cards before the April 21 cutoff, the cards are not entirely worthless after all.

For a limited time, Kmart stores nationwide and Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment centers are accepting gift cards from the almost-defunct retailer.

Bed Bath & Beyond previously exchanged Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards but that offer expired on April 5.

April 21 was the last day Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores accepted the gift cards. The liquidation sales continue throughout the country.

Kmart offering points for cards

Through July 31, members of the Kmart and Sears' Shop Your Way loyalty program can bring Toys R Us or Babies R Us gift cards to Kmart customer service desks to exchange.

According to a news release, Kmart “will issue $10 FREECASH in points to the member's Shop Your Way account for use on any in-store purchase of $10 or more.”

This is a one-time-only offer regardless of the number of gift cards exchanged or the previous value on the card, the release notes.

Kmart Members Can Now Earn FREECASH in Points through Toys R Us Gift Card Exchange and Toy of the Month Programs https://t.co/cF7UyeJUNH — Sears Holdings Corp. (@SearsHoldings) April 24, 2018

Main Event exchange for 'fun'

Main Event Entertainment officials said in a news release that “there’s still time to turn your misfortune into fun!”

Through May 31, bring gift cards to any of the 39 entertainment centers and regardless of the value remaining on the card, you'll get a $20 FUNcard to use only on game play. Each person is limited to redeem two gift cards per day.

“We wanted to take a challenging situation and make it more positive for our guests,” company spokesman Brendan Mauri said in a statement. “We understand that parents and kids all across the country were upset by the closing of one of their favorite retail brands, so we wanted to offer a silver lining to them by turning their expired gift cards into $20 of pure fun!”

Spread across the nation, there are Main Event centers in Orlando, Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix, Indianapolis, Chicago, Knoxville, Pittsburgh as well as 16 Texas locations.

The centers feature bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and a games gallery with more than 100 of interactive video games.

The Main Event promotion is only for Toys R Us gift cards. Babies R Us gift cards won't be accepted, according to the promotion's fine print.

