A former reality TV contestant and his girlfriend pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a California court to additional charges of raping and drugging five women in addition to two original alleged victims.

Grant William Robicheaux, 38, and girlfriend Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, were charged with rape by use of drugs, as well as kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sex offense.

Robicheaux, a Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon, starred in an episode of a Bravo TV show called "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male." Police confiscated videotapes and photographs from Robicheaux's apartment last month, showing women appearing to be drunk or drugged involved in sex acts with the couple.

“We believe if the defendants met the victims in a public place, drugged them while in that public place, and relocated them back to their home after their victims were rendered incapable of consent, with the intent to sexually assault their prey – that’s kidnapping,” said Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas in a statement.

The couple met women at local bars and festivals, including Burning Man, officials said. If convicted, Robicheaux and Riley will face up to life in state prison. They pleaded not guilty to all counts in court and their bail was raised to $1 million each.

The district attorney's office originally charged Robicheaux and Riley on Sept. 18 for drugging and raping two women. Other charges include possession of an assault weapon and of a controlled substance for sale, as well as oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement believes there may be additional victims. Those with information should call 714-347-8794.

A pre-trial hearing date is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2019.

